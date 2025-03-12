Podcaster Alex Cooper's Unwell Hydration drink launches on Amazon

Amazon and well-known startup, Unwell Hydration, have partnered together to offer Unwell’s popular hydrating drinks on Amazon’s storefront. Unwell Hydration was founded by Alex Cooper, the well-known podcaster who hosts Call Her Daddy. She founded the Unwell Network after getting a flood of messages from listeners who all explained their stories of feeling unwell.

Along her brand journey, Alex created Unwell Hydration. It went viral instantly, quickly becoming the go-to hydration drink, perfect hangover cure and energy booster. Gen Zers particularly grabbed hold of the brand, making it famous enough to become the official sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Unwell Hydration launch on Amazon features three different 12-packs: strawberry, orange hibiscus and mango citrus. Each option has three different types of electrolytes and three B-complex vitamins that help with hydration. They also have a small amount of green coffee extract, which promotes focus.

Unwell has quickly become a Gen-Z lifestyle brand, not just a company that sells hydrating drinks. Thanks to Alex’s hit podcast that speaks directly to women, a wide social media following and big-name brand partnerships, the Unwell Network helps a variety of people looking to live happier, healthier lives.

The goal Unwell set out to accomplish was to build a community of people that can openly discuss their health, a goal that Alex and everyone in the Unwell Network has accomplished. You can find out how Unwell Hydration works for you with 12-packs in three delicious flavors, right on Amazon.

TRY THESE 5 TRENDING WATER BOTTLES YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON

Unwell Hydration flavors to check out

Original price: $25.98

Made from a few natural ingredients, the Unwell Hydration strawberry 12-pack delivers on both flavor and hydrating benefits. The little bit of coffee extract gives you a small boost of energy on top of the hydrating effects, helping you feel better every day.

Unwell Hydration’s orange hibiscus flavor gets its color from vegetable extracts and its flavor from natural orange and hibiscus extracts. It has the same hydrating and boosting effects as the strawberry, as well as helpful B vitamins.

Citrus lovers will love the Unwell Hydration mango citrus flavor. Filled with delicious natural flavors, a 12-pack can help you get the hydration you need for a longer period of time. You’ll get the ability to focus better and stay awake longer.

Other products that can help you stay hydrated

Liquid I.V.s are a popular hydration additive that you can just add to water. They come in delicious flavors, including an old-school Firecracker popsicle flavor. There are also a handful of sugar-free flavors. They’re packed with electrolytes and vitamins that can quickly hydrate you.

Amazon has a 16-pack of Liquid I.V.s in different flavors, or you can get a 64-count from the Liquid I.V. site. It’s a collection of the company’s most popular flavors.

Owala water bottles are durable, drip-proof and they come in over a dozen different color combinations. The spout is designed for smaller sips or big swigs when you’re really thirsty. Owalas are also stainless steel, so they’re easier to clean.

Infusion water bottles make drinking water more exciting. The Infusion Pro from Amazon has an infuser attached to the lid that you can fill with berries, citrus and any other fruit you love. The inside is stainless steel, so it’s more durable and easy to keep clean. Walmart also has an Infusion Pro with a bottom infuser. It’s made from durable BPA-free, eco-friendly plastic instead of stainless steel.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

A hydration pack is ideal for runners and joggers who need to drink more water when they’re out on the road or trails. A hydration pack is a small backpack with a water bladder inside filled with water that’s easily accessible from the drinking tube, often along the bag straps.

A lightweight CamelBak hydration pack provides 70 ounces of water in the compact bag. You can also get a two-pack of ultra-lightweight hydration packs that can carry two liters each of water.