10 crafting kits to help you find a new hobby

Crafting is a great way to spend time indoors and learn a new skill. Whether you are interested in sewing, sculpting, painting or candlemaking, the act of crafting can help improve your mood, reduce stress and boost self-confidence. It can also help with cognitive decline and mental agility.

If you are new to crafting, try an all-in-one craft kit. Below are ten kits to start you on your journey. You can try jewelry making, Origami or even wood carving – this list has a wide selection.

Try making jewelry with the Dowsabel Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit for Beginners, on sale for 65% off the list price to make it just $7 on Amazon. This kit has everything you need to craft beautiful bracelets and jewelry, including 4,500 flat polymer clay beads and a 500-piece charm kit. You can also pick up a similar set with 7,500 pieces at Michael's.

Learn how to knit a vibrant pocket scarf with this Creativity for Kids Learn to Knit Pocket Scarf set on sale for less than $20 on Amazon. The kit includes step-by-step illustrated instructions and video, bulky yarn and colored-coded knitting needles to make learning this new skill fun and simple. You can also buy the kit at JOANN stores.

If you've ever wondered how candles are made, try out the SoftOwl Premium Soy Candle Making Kit, which sells for less than $46 on Amazon. This kit comes in a beautiful, giftable box. It has many extras, including packs of soy wax, gorgeous black candle jars and tin cans, seven fragrance oils, 10 dye blocks, beautiful candle labels, wicks, glue dots, a melting pot, pipettes, a stirring spoon and more. You can buy a similar candlemaking kit at Walmart for around $44.

This CiaraQ Polymer Clay 36 Colors, Modeling Clay Starter Kits for Kids, on sale for less than $15 at Amazon, is perfect for keeping little ones entertained. This kit includes 36 packs of polymer clay in 36 different colors, tools, a project booklet, and a two-layer storage box. You can buy a similar kit at Walmart.

Are you interested in the art of Origami? Try this Origami Paper - 350 Origami Paper Kit, on sale for less than $15 at Amazon. Each package includes 300 origami square sheets and 50 Japanese pattern sheets for you to use when creating your project. It also has an illustrated book to complete your designs with simple step-by-step illustrations. Buy a similar Origami kit at JOANN stores.

If you are curious about whittling wood, try out this BeaverCraft Wood Carving Kit Comfort Bird DIY Kits for Adults, on sale for around $35 at Amazon. The craft kit includes two wood carving blocks (one cherry and one basswood), a super-sharp carving knife, sharpening supplies, a birdie template and three types of sandpaper. You can also buy the kit at Walmart.

This 700 PCS All-in-one Handicraft Kit, on sale for around $50 at Mideer Art, offers children the tools and inspiration to unleash their creativity. It is designed to foster independent thinking, enhance motor skills and stimulate imaginative play through a variety of crafting materials and open-ended possibilities. You can buy a similar kit for around $14 at Amazon.

Create a sculpture with electroluminescent wire with this Electroluminescent Wire Sculpture kit, on sale for less than $40 at KiwiCo. You can use preset templates (or a custom design) to wrangle aluminum wire into shape and wrap it with electroluminescent wire. Connect your finished design to a wood base and battery pack, and light it up!

This MEEDEN 149PCS Art Supplies with French Easel kit, on sale for less than $160 at Amazon, has everything you need to start painting. The kit includes several different types of paint to try out different mediums. It also includes brushes and tools to create your masterpiece and a beautiful easel.

Sculpd Pottery Starter Kit for Beginners, on sale for $65 on Amazon, contains everything needed for two people to sculpt, carve, paint and varnish their waterproof plant pots, trinket dishes, vases, sculptures and everything in between while at home.