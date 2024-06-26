Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

10 crafting kits to help you find a new hobby

From sculptures to paintings – find what you like with our list of crafting kits

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Crafting keeps you busy and is good for the soul. 

Crafting keeps you busy and is good for the soul.  (iStock)

Crafting is a great way to spend time indoors and learn a new skill. Whether you are interested in sewing, sculpting, painting or candlemaking, the act of crafting can help improve your mood, reduce stress and boost self-confidence. It can also help with cognitive decline and mental agility.

If you are new to crafting, try an all-in-one craft kit. Below are ten kits to start you on your journey. You can try jewelry making, Origami or even wood carving – this list has a wide selection.

Bracelet making kit

Make beautiful jewelry with this kit.

Make beautiful jewelry with this kit. (Amazon)

Try making jewelry with the Dowsabel Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit for Beginners, on sale for 65% off the list price to make it just $7 on Amazon. This kit has everything you need to craft beautiful bracelets and jewelry, including 4,500 flat polymer clay beads and a 500-piece charm kit. You can also pick up a similar set with 7,500 pieces at Michael's.

Learn to knit kit

Knit a scarf with this kit.

Knit a scarf with this kit. (Amazon)

Learn how to knit a vibrant pocket scarf with this Creativity for Kids Learn to Knit Pocket Scarf set on sale for less than $20 on Amazon. The kit includes step-by-step illustrated instructions and video, bulky yarn and colored-coded knitting needles to make learning this new skill fun and simple. You can also buy the kit at JOANN stores.

Candle-making kit

This kit has everything you need to make candles.

This kit has everything you need to make candles. (Amazon)

If you've ever wondered how candles are made, try out the SoftOwl Premium Soy Candle Making Kit, which sells for less than $46 on Amazon. This kit comes in a beautiful, giftable box. It has many extras, including packs of soy wax, gorgeous black candle jars and tin cans, seven fragrance oils, 10 dye blocks, beautiful candle labels, wicks, glue dots, a melting pot, pipettes, a stirring spoon and more. You can buy a similar candlemaking kit at Walmart for around $44.

Modeling clay starter kit

Your little ones will enjoy this clay kit.

Your little ones will enjoy this clay kit. (Amazon)

This CiaraQ Polymer Clay 36 Colors, Modeling Clay Starter Kits for Kids, on sale for less than $15 at Amazon, is perfect for keeping little ones entertained. This kit includes 36 packs of polymer clay in 36 different colors, tools, a project booklet, and a two-layer storage box. You can buy a similar kit at Walmart.

Origami paper kit

Spend time crafting shapes with this kit.

Spend time crafting shapes with this kit. (Amazon)

Are you interested in the art of Origami? Try this Origami Paper - 350 Origami Paper Kit, on sale for less than $15 at Amazon. Each package includes 300 origami square sheets and 50 Japanese pattern sheets for you to use when creating your project. It also has an illustrated book to complete your designs with simple step-by-step illustrations. Buy a similar Origami kit at JOANN stores

Wood carving kit

Try wood carving a bird.

Try wood carving a bird. (Amazon)

If you are curious about whittling wood, try out this BeaverCraft Wood Carving Kit Comfort Bird DIY Kits for Adults, on sale for around $35 at Amazon. The craft kit includes two wood carving blocks (one cherry and one basswood), a super-sharp carving knife, sharpening supplies, a birdie template and three types of sandpaper. You can also buy the kit at Walmart.

700-piece all-in-one handicraft kit

Let your creativity go crazy with the help of this kit.

Let your creativity go crazy with the help of this kit. (mideer)

This 700 PCS All-in-one Handicraft Kit, on sale for around $50 at Mideer Art, offers children the tools and inspiration to unleash their creativity. It is designed to foster independent thinking, enhance motor skills and stimulate imaginative play through a variety of crafting materials and open-ended possibilities. You can buy a similar kit for around $14 at Amazon.

Electroluminescent wire sculpture kit

You'll love sculpting with this kit.

You'll love sculpting with this kit. (KiwiCo)

Create a sculpture with electroluminescent wire with this Electroluminescent Wire Sculpture kit, on sale for less than $40 at KiwiCo. You can use preset templates (or a custom design) to wrangle aluminum wire into shape and wrap it with electroluminescent wire. Connect your finished design to a wood base and battery pack, and light it up! 

Painting kit

This painting kit comes with a beautiful easel.

This painting kit comes with a beautiful easel. (Amazon)

This MEEDEN 149PCS Art Supplies with French Easel kit, on sale for less than $160 at Amazon, has everything you need to start painting. The kit includes several different types of paint to try out different mediums. It also includes brushes and tools to create your masterpiece and a beautiful easel.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Pottery starter kit

Sculp beautiful figures with this kit.

Sculp beautiful figures with this kit. (Amazon)

Sculpd Pottery Starter Kit for Beginners, on sale for $65 on Amazon, contains everything needed for two people to sculpt, carve, paint and varnish their waterproof plant pots, trinket dishes, vases, sculptures and everything in between while at home.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.