Boost your home's curbside appeal with these easy and affordable updates

Your home's curb appeal makes people love it at first sight. Whether you are looking to sell or are staying put, improving your home's curb appeal will instantly give your home a put-together, well-maintained, and clean aesthetic. Homeowners who upgrade the exterior of their houses report greater satisfaction with their homes. If you want to sell, realtors suggest that sellers improve their home's curb appeal before listing.

Creating focal points like friendly seating areas or standout doors can be a cost-effective way to make your house stand out. Updating your mailbox or adding a modern house number are simple ways to modernize an aging front of the house. Something as easy as hanging a wreath is a great way to add color and show off your personality. Here are some easy ways you can improve your home's curb appeal:

One easy way to boost your home's curb appeal is to paint your front door. This can add some brightness and revive the look of your entry. This Rust-Oleum Door and Trim Paint from Walmart is a water-based paint used on wood, metal, or fiberglass doors and trim. If you want to give your front door a wood look, try this kit for $49.95 at Home Depot.

Or you could just replace the front door. A prehung door, where the door is already attached to the frame, can be a doable DIY project. This beautiful woodgrain fiberglass prehung door from Home Depot matches modern, Craftsman, and other styles. This Therma-Tru Entry Door, $848 at Lowes, will instantly update your home. According to customer reviews, it is a high-quality door that is easy to install.

Update your door with new hardware like a keyless entry door lock deadbolt. This one from Amazon features a smart door lock to provide convenient and secure access to your home without needing keys. It uses a keypad for entry and a fingerprint to lock the door. This keyless door lock, $136.35 at Wayfair, has five ways to unlock: fingerprint, APP control, passcode, card and physical key.

Wreaths are an easy way to infuse color and create a more inviting entrance. Plus, they're a great way to show off your personality. This tulip wreath from Grandin Road is perfect for celebrating spring. With this bold wreath of peonies and foliage, your door will stand out at $219 from Balsam Hill. The wreath features vibrant springtime blooms in pink, magenta, and orange shades.

Planting a tree shows buyers the potential to see their new life in bloom. Make sure to opt for fast-growing trees like this dynamite crape myrtle from Fast Growing Trees, which will also add color to your curb in the spring. This two-gallon Bloodgood Japanese Maple Tree, $90 at Home Depot, would be a stunning addition to your landscape.

If a tree is out of your budget, opt for shrubbery that you can plant in a planter or in the ground. This Sprinter Boxwood from Proven Winners, available at Home Depot, has glossy evergreen foliage and is fast-growing. Hydrangeas, $19.84 at Walmart, is another excellent option that offers large, colorful blooms, with varieties like dwarf hydrangeas suitable for smaller spaces.

Give the outside of your home personality with wall art. This wacky sun metal design from Amazon is made with premium-quality metal. It helps fill in plain walls and hopefully attracts the right buyer to your property. This stunning metal mermaid, on sale for $296.65 at Frontgate, will make a statement.

Well-planned outdoor lighting is essential to curb appeal and will help your home stand out when buyers shop at night. Try outdoor path solar lighting like these Bronze Low Voltage Solar Powered lights from Wayfair to boost your walkway, which will turn heads at night and during the day. These solar lights, on sale for $29.99 on Amazon, come in a pack of six.

Replacing an old mailbox can improve your home's curb appeal, and it is a relatively easy and affordable fix. This mailbox and post all-in-one kit at Home Depot features an attractive design and is easy to install. For a more modern update, opt for this post-mounted mailbox with a wood-styled door at Wayfair, which costs $335.16.

Sealing your driveway protects it from damage, extends its lifespan, and improves its appearance. This 4.75-gallon driveway filler and sealer from Home is a top-quality rubberized blacktop filler and sealer designed for asphalt pavements. It is also formulated with a combination of gel and fast-dry technology for fast and easy installation. You can buy this driveway sealer at Lowe's for $37.

Make a statement at your front door with these Amimma Tall Planters from Wayfair. This set of two planters allows you to get creative with your gardening. They are made from plastic, stone, fiberglass, and resin. This urn-like planter, $39.89 at Walmart, is classic and easy to move to add pops of color wherever you need them.

Strategically choosing and displaying house numbers can significantly enhance a home's curb appeal. These visually appealing and easy-to-identify numbers come on a plaque from Wayfair. The numbers are forged in satin nickel against a black background for a standout design. These house numbers, $39.99 from Amazon, can be fashioned vertically or horizontally for a visually stunning display.

A seating area at the front of your house is inviting and tells your neighbors and prospective buyers to stop by. Moreover, it's a functional area that you can use when the blooms come in to enjoy the spring weather. This Adirondack Set is an easy addition and a great way to add some color pop to your yard. The Solana Relaxing Chair, on sale for $580 at Terra, would be a beautiful addition to a porch area.

Keep your windows clean and shining for the best look on the front of the house. This Windex Outdoor All-In-One Glass Cleaning Tool Starter Kit from Walmart has everything you need to get a streak-free shine. This cleaning tool reaches up to 11 feet, so there's no need to pull out ladders. It contains a sheeting action formula that helps prevent water spots.