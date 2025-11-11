HexClad just dropped a secret Thanksgiving sale, shop now and get up to 25% off

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, HexClad just dropped the prices on a variety of its cookware, from roasting pans to knives, cutting boards and more (Fox is an investor in HexClad). The secret sale is set to last until November 13th, so get your hosting must-haves now from Gordon Ramsay’s favorite cookware.

Original price: $913

HexClad’s Complete Roast Kit comes with everything you need to prep and serve your turkey on Thanksgiving. You get two roasting pans with matching racks, a pair of hot mitts and an apron. All the serving essentials are also included, like a gorgeous carving set, a carving board and trivets for your side dishes.

Original price: $535

Looking to replace your Thanksgiving serving setup? HexClad’s Roast With the Most Bundle comes with a roasting pan, a carving set, hot mitts and trivets. The carving set has unique green pakkawood handles and is made of 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel. HexClad’s hot mitts are heat-resistant up to 450 degrees and won’t burn, melt or change shape as time goes on. Ideal for serving, the walnut cutting board is sure to be a statement on your table.

Original price: $199

Your roasting pan makes a difference, and it doesn’t get much better than HexClad’s hybrid roasting pan and rack. Made with HexClad’s well-known hybrid technology, you get a pan that combines the best features of stainless steel and a ceramic nonstick coating. The nonstick technology makes the pan easy to clean, and you can stick it right in the dishwasher. There’s also a small roasting pan for smaller turkeys or your weeknight chickens.

Original price: $199

Show off at Thanksgiving with this one-of-a-kind Damascus steel carving set. From the ultra-sharp edges to the stunning green pakkawood handles, this set delivers. Using a combination of Japanese knife-making techniques and German engineering, you get a knife and fork set that’s built to last and is comfortable to use. The handle is enforced with resin so it won’t break, even if you cut too close to the bone.

Original price: $199

You need the perfect place to carve when it comes time to sit down and eat. HexClad’s hybrid carving and cutting board is a cut above the rest. One side is designed for chopping and the other is ready for you to carve any cut of meat. On the carving side, trenches help juice drain, keeping your counter clean. Just remove the stainless steel tray that collects the runoff and clean-up is much easier. Crafted from beechwood, the board won’t dull your knife.

You can also get HexClad’s walnut cutting board if you prefer a more unique looking wood. Equally as durable, this cutting board will be a huge hit with your guests.

Original price: $79

Every Thanksgiving host needs a handy apron. The Eco Modern apron from HexClad is made to withstand any mess in the kitchen. It resists most cooking liquids and water so you can stay clean while you cook. Packed with pockets, you’ll have plenty of room for kitchen utensils or your phone (which fits perfectly in the hexagonal top pocket). There’s also a towel loop built in, making it easy to clean up as you go. Conveniently, there’s also a cooking conversion chart printed on the underside of every apron. HexClad offers this apron in more than a dozen different colors and unique patterns.

Original price: $29

Keep your hands safe from burns and splatters with a HexClad hot mitt set. They’re heat-resistant up to 450 degrees. Each mitt is made from material that won’t burn or melt with continued use. The non-slip silicon surface keeps your grip sturdy, even when unloading a heavy turkey on Thanksgiving. Keeping the mitts clean is easy, just use a damp cloth to spot clean or throw them in the washing machine and let them air dry after. For added safety, place your food on these HexClad trivets with a slip-resistant design.