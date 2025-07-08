Expand / Collapse search
HexClad Prime Time sale: Score up to 45% off Gordon Ramsay's favorite pans

Shop bundles, knives and more during HexClad's Prime Time event

Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Get the Gordon Ramsay edge with HexClad cookware.

Check out HexClad’s Prime Time sale for discounts of up to 44% off on a range of kitchen bundles, catering to all your cooking needs. The sale includes deals on the comprehensive Ultimate Everything Collection, the precision-engineered Damascus steel knife set and the expansive Prime Time bundle. Explore these and many other sets, along with individual kitchen accessories, during this special, limited-time event.

Prime Time bundle: on sale for $999 (42% off)

Original price: $1,724

This bundle has what you need for a culinary masterpiece.

Elevate your culinary game with this premium HexClad collection. The bundle consists of fry pans, a wok, a griddle and a deep sauté pan. It also includes a versatile chef's knife and a set of mixing bowls with vacuum-sealed lids perfect for transport and refrigeration.

Premier Culinary Collection: on sale for $1,399 (44% off)

Original price: $2,517

This bundle includes HexClad’s best-selling pots and pans.

The Premier Bundle features HexClad’s best-selling pots and pans. Plus, you'll receive a top-notch knife set with incredibly sharp Damascus Steel blades, a high-tech HexMill pepper grinder and a set of mixing bowls.  

Ultimate everything collection: on sale for $2,089.99 (33% off)

Original price: $3,114.99

Upgrade your entire kitchen with this bundle.

Upgrade your entire kitchen with HexClad's Ultimate Everything Collection which includes the 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a six-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set complete with a magnetic knife block and the six-piece mixing bowl set. You'll also receive a 12-inch hybrid wok, a 14-inch hybrid pan with lid and a four-piece Bistecca Plate Set for serving. It includes a four-piece Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set for precision cutting, and essential pots like the one-quart hybrid pot with lid, the large 10- quart lidded pot, a seven-quart deep sauté Pan/chicken fryer with lid and a 12-inch hybrid griddle.

The Essentials bundle: on sale for $219.99 (39% off)

Original price: $358

This is a great starter kitchen kit.

HexClad's Essentials bundle is great for smaller households or those new to the brand. The set includes a versatile 12-inch HexClad hybrid pan with lid for everyday frying and sautéing, along with a three-quart hybrid pot with lid ideal for sauces and grains.

Damascus Steel knife set: on sale for $489 (38% off)

Original price: $783.99

This set includes essential kitchen knives.

This seven-piece Damascus steel knife set features a distinctive, layered Damascus steel blade. The set includes essential knives like the chef's knife, utility knife and paring knife.

HexClad Hybrid fry pan set with lids: on sale for $375 (30% off)

Original price: $532

This popular set includes 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch fry pans.

The HexClad fry pan set with lids is a versatile six-piece collection featuring the brand's signature Hybrid technology. This popular set includes 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch fry pans, each with a lid, to cover your everyday frying and sautéing needs.

