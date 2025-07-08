HexClad Prime Time sale: Score up to 45% off Gordon Ramsay's favorite pans

Check out HexClad’s Prime Time sale for discounts of up to 44% off on a range of kitchen bundles, catering to all your cooking needs. The sale includes deals on the comprehensive Ultimate Everything Collection, the precision-engineered Damascus steel knife set and the expansive Prime Time bundle. Explore these and many other sets, along with individual kitchen accessories, during this special, limited-time event.

Original price: $1,724

Elevate your culinary game with this premium HexClad collection . The bundle consists of fry pans, a wok, a griddle and a deep sauté pan. It also includes a versatile chef's knife and a set of mixing bowls with vacuum-sealed lids perfect for transport and refrigeration.

PRIME DAY KITCHEN DEALS: SAVE UP TO 54% ON COOKWARE, AIR FRYERS AND MORE

Original price: $2,517

The Premier Bundle features HexClad’s best-selling pots and pans. Plus, you'll receive a top-notch knife set with incredibly sharp Damascus Steel blades, a high-tech HexMill pepper grinder and a set of mixing bowls.

Original price: $3,114.99

Upgrade your entire kitchen with HexClad's Ultimate Everything Collection which includes the 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a six-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set complete with a magnetic knife block and the six-piece mixing bowl set. You'll also receive a 12-inch hybrid wok, a 14-inch hybrid pan with lid and a four-piece Bistecca Plate Set for serving. It includes a four-piece Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set for precision cutting, and essential pots like the one-quart hybrid pot with lid, the large 10- quart lidded pot, a seven-quart deep sauté Pan/chicken fryer with lid and a 12-inch hybrid griddle.

PRIME DAY WORKOUT DEALS: SAVE ON EQUIPMENT, SMART TRACKERS AND MORE

Original price: $358

HexClad's Essentials bundle is great for smaller households or those new to the brand. The set includes a versatile 12-inch HexClad hybrid pan with lid for everyday frying and sautéing, along with a three-quart hybrid pot with lid ideal for sauces and grains.

Original price: $783.99

This seven-piece Damascus steel knife set features a distinctive, layered Damascus steel blade. The set includes essential knives like the chef's knife, utility knife and paring knife.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $532

The HexClad fry pan set with lids is a versatile six-piece collection featuring the brand's signature Hybrid technology. This popular set includes 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch fry pans, each with a lid, to cover your everyday frying and sautéing needs.