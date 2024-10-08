From spooky to silly, here's Halloween yard decor for every vibe

Halloween isn’t just about the costumes. It’s the chance to turn your yard into a spooky, fun and thrilling experience for neighbors, trick-or-treaters and party guests. Whether you want to go all out with creepy, spine-chilling decorations or prefer a more lighthearted and whimsical touch, there are endless ways to make your yard the talk of the town.

Nothing says Halloween like a grave site scene. Turn your front yard into an eerie cemetery with tombstones and freshly dug graves. This 16-inch grim reaper and tombstone is the perfect addition. Its funny inscription gives the spooky setting a lighthearted edge.

Original price: $89.99

Add a fog machine to your yard to create a truly creepy vibe. This Halloween fog machine with LED lights is available on Amazon. You can use the strobe light effect to add to the spooky atmosphere.

Original price: $17.99

Create a haunting gathering on your lawn with hanging ghosts from Walmart that sway in the wind. The white figures create an eerie sight, especially when suspended from trees. You can also find hanging ghosts on Amazon.

If you prefer not to hang your ghosts, this three-piece set from Walmart has stakes to stick them in the ground and make an eerie path. They also illuminate the area with LED lights to create their biggest scare yet! Amazon also sells these three shrouded ghosts.

Original price: $18.99

Nothing screams Halloween and fall more so than pumpkins! Instead of simple jack-o’-lanterns, create a spooky pumpkin walkway. These pumpkin path solar lights from Amazon can easily stick in the ground for a warm nighttime glow.

Original price: $41.98

Go big with this giant Halloween pumpkin stack from Amazon. This inflatable will tower over your spooky pumpkin patch.

Transform your home into a lair of creepy crawlers with oversized spiders and thick spider webs. These giant, fuzzy spiders perched on your roof, in bushes or crawling up walls will catch everyone’s eye.

Original price: $39.99

Add playful elements like spiders wearing tiny hats or scarves, or grab a remote-controlled light-up web from Amazon. Drape it over the driveway to welcome guests with exaggerated fangs and googly eyes.

Original price: $57.13

A rising trend in Halloween decorations is using skeletons in everyday situations, which is equal parts spooky and funny. Use this portable five-foot skeleton and outfit it in its own Halloween costume, sit it on your front porch or create any other scene.

Original price: $62.99

Take the humor up a notch by giving your skeletons a sidekick with this creepy skeleton dog. It can be posed how you want it and comes with a giant bone for added fun. You can get the dog in pink or classic white.

