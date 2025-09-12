Go big this Halloween with giant inflatables and spooky animatronics

Light up your yard this Halloween with massive inflatables or terrifying animatronics. These towering decorations are easy to set up and feature built-in, glowing lights to dial up the spookiness. Here are 10 options you can shop now.

Original price: $149.99

This eight-foot inflatable rooster skeleton, complete with internal lighting, adds a delightfully eerie yet family-friendly vibe to your yard. It self-inflates in seconds and includes stakes and tethers for easy setup.

Original price: $100

Set the scene with this towering Frankenstein inflatable archway and create a bold entryway for trick or treaters. It self-inflates and comes with ropes and stakes to secure it.

This impressive 15-foot airblown skeleton is the perfect spooky touch for your home this Halloween. To set it up, you just need to plug it in, stake it down and it will self-inflate in seconds. Lawn stakes and tethers are included.

Original price: $65.99

This massive eight-foot inflatable spider has built-in LEDs that glow brightly at night and it self-inflates in seconds. Just plug it in and secure it with the included ropes and stakes to let the scares begin.

Bring nightmares to life with this 12-foot Wendigo animatronic. Its glowing eyes, moving head and eerily shifting arms make it a terrifying addition to your Halloween decorations.

Original price: $108.99

Set the scene for an alien invasion in your yard with this nine-foot, self-inflatable UFO. It comes with LED lights that create a glowing tractor beam.

Original price: $39.99

This 12-foot ghost is a striking, easy-to-set-up centerpiece for your Halloween display. It features built-in multicolor LEDs that make it glow in the dark, creating a dramatic silhouette.

Give your yard a friendly fright with this adorable 5.7-foot skeleton puppy. This inflatable has built-in LEDs to glow at night and self-inflates in seconds.

Go big this Halloween with a towering 20-foot pumpkin inflatable. It self-inflates in under a minute and includes ropes and ground stakes for a secure setup.

Original price: $599

This massive 25-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is ready to haunt your neighborhood and is perfect for Ghostbusters fans. This illuminated inflatable can be set up quickly and comes with tether cords and ground stakes to keep it securely in place.

