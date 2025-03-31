Get these 12 hair care products on sale during the Ulta Spring Haul Sale

Ulta is celebrating the arrival of spring by offering up to 40% off on all major beauty brands during its Spring Haul Sale. You can get everything from skincare to makeup to hair care products. The selection of hair care products on sale is especially impressive, with thousands of items on sale for every type of hair.

Whether you're looking to add some bounce to your curls, experiment with a new hair color, or tame those pesky flyaways, Ulta's sale has you covered with all your favorite brands at unbeatable prices.

Original price: $69.99

Hot Tool’s award-winning Pro Artists 24K gold curling iron has an extended barrel for a better curl, and it heats up fast and stays hot. The curling iron is ideal for longer hair and anyone who needs to curl their hair fast. There are multiple digital heat settings that reach up to 450 degrees, so you can get the look you’re going for.

Original price: $40

Dealing with dull or damaged hair? It’s A 10 miracle leave-in product is a simple spray that smooths your hair and eliminates frizz, while restoring your hair’s natural shine. It also has detangling properties and won’t dull hair that’s been colored.

Original price: $18.49

For a semi-permanent hair color that’s cruelty-free and made from vegan ingredients, Artic Fox’s hair color comes in 14 different colors, including natural colors and bright, fun colors like blue, red, purple and more. There are no harsh chemicals, so your hair stays hydrated, and you don’t have to worry about damage.

Original price: $12.49

Sometimes, you’re just too busy to take a shower, so a reliable dry shampoo is a must. Batiste original dry shampoo makes your hair feel clean without leaving behind a greasy sheen, thanks to its waterless formula. The lavender and musk included will leave your hair smelling great and looking even better.

Original price: $10.99

Tame frizzy hair with Not Your Mother's Curl Talk defining cream. It locks in moisture and adds shine to damaged hair, plus it can be used on color-treated hair. The citrus jasmine scent and protein-rich cream will make you want to use the cream daily.

Original price: $12

Camille Rose’s rosemary oil cleanser strengthens and cleans your hair and scalp. Made from natural ingredients like rosemary oil, peppermint oil, yucca leaf extra and horsetail leaf extract, the cleanser soothes the scalp and reduces inflammation.

Original price: $27.95

Dry your hair quickly with the help of the Ceramic+Ion thermal brush. The extra-long barrel dries your hair 25% faster than other drying brushes. It’s also designed to be gentle on your scalp and has a lightweight design for easy use. You can eliminate frizz and flyaways while achieving the ultimate blowout.

Original price: $100

Get a hair straightener, flat iron and curler all-in-one with the NANOBLACK curling flat iron hair straightener. You can style your hair without creating frizz, while also locking in moisture. There are four temperature pre-sets that allow you to customize the temperature to get the perfect look. The straighter automatically shuts off after 30 minutes of non-use, so you can be sure you’ll stay safe.

Original price: $149.99

Dry your hair without the damage by using the InfinitiPRO DigitalAIRE drying wand. It smooths, detangles and volumizes your hair all at the same time. You can dry your hair fast thanks to the 75 mph air speed and four temperature settings.

Original price: $14.79

Make sure your hair smells incredible and stays hydrated with this honey hydrate leave-in conditioner. The golden honey syrup goes in your hair right after you take a shower. It provides maximum hydration, keeping your hair shiny and smooth.

Original price: $11.99

Conceal your gray hairs in seconds with L’Oreal root cover up. The formula is ammonia- and peroxide-free, so it’s good for all hair types and textures. You can choose from eight different shades. You’ll get a lightweight hair dye that won’t leave sticky residue.

Original price: $20

The Arctic Fox Bleach, Please complete hair lightening kit can lift your hair up to eight shades. It’s a vegetable-based bleach that’s cruelty-free and made from vegan ingredients, making it safer for your hair and skin. Cocoa seed butter, sunflower seed oil, acai and papaya fruit extract all blend together to create a hydrating cream that can give you the light hair you’ve always dreamed of.