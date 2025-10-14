Expand / Collapse search
Prep your garden for winter with these must-haves

From frost blankets to compost bins, these tools make cold-weather garden prep easy

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
woman tidying garden for cold weather

Taking care of your garden now will pay off in the spring. (iStock)

Cold weather is coming, but your garden doesn’t have to suffer. Whether you’re wrapping up your tomato plants or just trying to keep your tools from rusting, these fall garden must-haves – all under $100 – make winter prep easy.

Frost protection blanket: $27.69

Keep your plants shielded from harsh winter weather. 

Keep your plants shielded from harsh winter weather.  (Amazon)

Amazon $27.69

The Agfabric frost blanket is a simple way to protect plants from frost, wind and pests without smothering them. The breathable fabric allows in light and moisture, helping your garden thrive even as temperatures drop. It’s easy to drape over plants and is ideal for tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, fruit trees, shrubs, flowers and even newly-sown grass.

Fiskars pruning shears: $13.99

Use garden clippers for cutting back dead growth

Use garden clippers for cutting back dead growth (Amazon)

Amazon $13.99

These Fiskars pruning shears are a fall garden essential that are perfect for trimming back herbs, flowers and vines before winter sets in. The durable steel blades deliver clean cuts, while the non-slip grip handle and easy-open lock give you more control and comfort. A self-cleaning sap groove keeps the blades from sticking.

Tumbling composter: $76.99

Use a compost bin to turn fall scraps into spring soil.

Use a compost bin to turn fall scraps into spring soil. (Walmart)

The Vivosun 43-gallon compost bin is an easy way to turn yard waste and kitchen scraps into rich soil, without the mess. It features dual rotating chambers, so one side can "cook" compost while you add fresh scraps to the other. This composter is simple to load, spin and manage, even if you’re new to composting.

Bamboo working gloves: $8.99 (47% off)

Original price: $16.99

These are heavy-duty gloves for cleanup and cold-weather planting.

These are heavy-duty gloves for cleanup and cold-weather planting. (Amazon)

Amazon $16.99 $8.99

These Pine Tree Tool bamboo working gloves are a must for raking, pruning, hauling and anything else your fall yard cleanup requires. Made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, they help keep hands cool in summer and warm in colder months. They are even touchscreen-compatible, so you don’t have to take them off to check your phone. 

Mini greenhouse cover: $39.72 (35% off)

Original price: $61.40

Raised garden bed covers help extend your growing season.

Raised garden bed covers help extend your growing season. (Walmart)

The Quictent mini greenhouse is a practical way to protect your raised garden beds as temps drop. It’s perfect for keeping lettuce, spinach, herbs and other cool-weather crops growing into late fall. The white UV-reflective cover helps regulate light and temperature, while the zippered doors provide ventilation.  

Oversized leaf scoops: $7.99

Use a leaf scoop for quick yard cleanup.

Use a leaf scoop for quick yard cleanup. (Amazon)

Amazon $8.04

These oversized leaf scoops make fall yard work faster and easier. Designed to fit over your hands like giant claws, they let you rake, gather and scoop leaves with less bending and more control.

Hose hideaway: $39.88

Weatherproof your hose reel to protect from freezing temperatures.

Weatherproof your hose reel to protect from freezing temperatures. (Walmart)

The Suncast resin hose hideaway prevents cracking, tangling and freezing as temperatures drop. It holds up to 100 feet of standard 5/8" hose and features a side handle for easy reeling.

Rubbermaid tool tower rack: $69

A tool organizer keeps everything dry and easy to grab.

A tool organizer keeps everything dry and easy to grab. (Amazon)

Amazon $69

The Rubbermaid Deluxe tool tower rack stores rakes, shovels, hoes and more without drilling into your walls. It holds up to 40 long-handled tools in a freestanding, compact design that fits neatly in your garage or shed.

Lawn fertilizer: $37.99

Fertilize lawns for greener grass next spring.

Fertilize lawns for greener grass next spring. (Amazon)

Amazon $37.99

Get a head start on a healthier lawn with Scotts Turf Builder WinterGuard. When applied in late fall (about three weeks before the ground freezes), this fertilizer can help grass build deep and strong roots that survive winter and come back greener and thicker in the spring.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

