Prep your garden for winter with these must-haves

Cold weather is coming, but your garden doesn’t have to suffer. Whether you’re wrapping up your tomato plants or just trying to keep your tools from rusting, these fall garden must-haves – all under $100 – make winter prep easy.

The Agfabric frost blanket is a simple way to protect plants from frost, wind and pests without smothering them. The breathable fabric allows in light and moisture, helping your garden thrive even as temperatures drop. It’s easy to drape over plants and is ideal for tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, fruit trees, shrubs, flowers and even newly-sown grass.

These Fiskars pruning shears are a fall garden essential that are perfect for trimming back herbs, flowers and vines before winter sets in. The durable steel blades deliver clean cuts, while the non-slip grip handle and easy-open lock give you more control and comfort. A self-cleaning sap groove keeps the blades from sticking.

The Vivosun 43-gallon compost bin is an easy way to turn yard waste and kitchen scraps into rich soil, without the mess. It features dual rotating chambers, so one side can "cook" compost while you add fresh scraps to the other. This composter is simple to load, spin and manage, even if you’re new to composting.

These Pine Tree Tool bamboo working gloves are a must for raking, pruning, hauling and anything else your fall yard cleanup requires. Made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, they help keep hands cool in summer and warm in colder months. They are even touchscreen-compatible, so you don’t have to take them off to check your phone.

The Quictent mini greenhouse is a practical way to protect your raised garden beds as temps drop. It’s perfect for keeping lettuce, spinach, herbs and other cool-weather crops growing into late fall. The white UV-reflective cover helps regulate light and temperature, while the zippered doors provide ventilation.

These oversized leaf scoops make fall yard work faster and easier. Designed to fit over your hands like giant claws, they let you rake, gather and scoop leaves with less bending and more control.

The Suncast resin hose hideaway prevents cracking, tangling and freezing as temperatures drop. It holds up to 100 feet of standard 5/8" hose and features a side handle for easy reeling.

The Rubbermaid Deluxe tool tower rack stores rakes, shovels, hoes and more without drilling into your walls. It holds up to 40 long-handled tools in a freestanding, compact design that fits neatly in your garage or shed.

Get a head start on a healthier lawn with Scotts Turf Builder WinterGuard. When applied in late fall (about three weeks before the ground freezes), this fertilizer can help grass build deep and strong roots that survive winter and come back greener and thicker in the spring.

