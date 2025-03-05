Make your living room comfier with these furniture sales during Wayfair's 72-hour sale

Wayfair's 72-hour clear-out event is here, giving you one more chance to save big on items like sofas, rugs and tables for your living room. You can save up to 60% on these items and more until Monday, March 10.

Thanks to the sale, now is the time to redecorate your living room and get hundreds off on big-ticket items. Relax in style on your brand-new sectional or chairs and update your vibe with oriental rugs or more modern rug options.

Couches

Rugs

Chairs

Tables

Original price: $1,299.99

A cozy six-piece corduroy sectional offers space for the whole family on a comfortable fabric. In addition to the couch, you get a footrest that you can arrange anywhere along the couch. You can also arrange the couch into a lounger or a traditional long couch.

Original price: $949.99

When you’re relaxing on the comfy cloud couch, it literally feels like you’re sitting on a cloud, thanks to the ultra-soft cushions. It’s a U-shaped design, so you can fit five people on the couch at once, or use it as a sleeper when you have guests.

Original price: $729.99

Need to fill a small living room? This two-piece corduroy sectional is small, but especially comfortable. The corduroy fabric is comfortable to sit on no matter the season and comes in gray, green, beige and tan. You also get a chaise lounge, so even though this sectional is small, it has plenty of room to lounge.

Original price: $959.99

Fill your large living room with this 147-inch modular corner sectional. You can fit up to six people, and the chaise is reversible, so you can arrange the couch however you need to accommodate all your friends and family. The couch cushions are filled with foam, offering support and comfort.

Original price: $1,299

Create the couch of your dreams when you get this six-piece upholstered sectional. You can arrange it as a long couch or a lounger, making it the best couch for movie nights or game nights. The couch is wrapped in a neutral polyester in gray or green, so it’ll fit nicely in a variety of living rooms.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COMPLETE THESE 5 EASY WINTER DIY PROJECTS

Original price: $405

The Benfield area rug is a beautiful rug that’s kid and pet-friendly thanks to its machine washable design. The heavily faded beige and blue tones create a boho vibe, perfect for many different spaces.

Original price: $520

Looking for a soft rug? The Lurdes geometric area rug is a plush rug that’ll feel comfortable underfoot and has a modern design. You can pick from nine different colors, like dark blue, orange, beige, brown and gray.

Original price: $360

An Albion oriental rug has a Persian-inspired design that’s unique and timeless. Choose from green, blue or red and get a rug that’ll fit in effortlessly with all your current living room décor. It’s also stain-resistant and machine-washable, so it’s great for busy households.

SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT WITH THESE 5 VIRAL BEDROOM FINDS

Original price: $1,199

Part chair, part sofa and part bed, this Serta Sabrina sofa chair combines everything you need into one stylish piece of furniture. The small sofa transforms into a recliner chair with ease and can also convert into a queen-size bed your guests can comfortably sleep in.

Original price: $330

Add two handsome chairs to your living room when you pick this Boney two-piece set of barrel club chairs. The faux leather and barrel-design are comfortable and stain resistant, so you’re living from can look classy even when you have kids and pets running around. There’s a red, green, white, brown and black option.

10 FURNITURE PICKS FOR YOUR TINY HOME

Original price: $955

Wayfair’s Ludlow reeded four-door sideboard is a great TV console or table behind your couch. It has four spacious cabinets and is 69-inches long, so it’ll fit pretty much any TV. The console is Scandinavian-inspired, so you get a minimalist look in either black, oak or a walnut finish.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $455

The Lismore storage cabinet is designed to hold up to 16 pairs of shoes, but it also works great as a living room hutch or TV console. There are eight shelves in the cabinet, offering plenty of storage space.