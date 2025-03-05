Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Make your living room comfier with these furniture sales during Wayfair's 72-hour sale

Save hundreds on sofas, chairs, rugs and tables

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Create a relaxing atmosphere for less with Wayfair's 72-hour sale. 

Wayfair's 72-hour clear-out event is here, giving you one more chance to save big on items like sofas, rugs and tables for your living room. You can save up to 60% on these items and more until Monday, March 10. 

Thanks to the sale, now is the time to redecorate your living room and get hundreds off on big-ticket items. Relax in style on your brand-new sectional or chairs and update your vibe with oriental rugs or more modern rug options.

Couches

Rugs

Chairs

Tables

Couches

6-piece corduroy sectional: on sale for $979.99

Original price: $1,299.99

Move around this couch and make it fit your style perfectly. 

A cozy six-piece corduroy sectional offers space for the whole family on a comfortable fabric. In addition to the couch, you get a footrest that you can arrange anywhere along the couch. You can also arrange the couch into a lounger or a traditional long couch.

Comfy cloud couch: on sale for $799.99

Original price: $949.99

A comfortable, cloud-like couch. 

When you’re relaxing on the comfy cloud couch, it literally feels like you’re sitting on a cloud, thanks to the ultra-soft cushions. It’s a U-shaped design, so you can fit five people on the couch at once, or use it as a sleeper when you have guests.

2-piece corduroy sectional: on sale for $659.99

Original price: $729.99

The perfect couch for small places. 

Need to fill a small living room? This two-piece corduroy sectional is small, but especially comfortable. The corduroy fabric is comfortable to sit on no matter the season and comes in gray, green, beige and tan. You also get a chaise lounge, so even though this sectional is small, it has plenty of room to lounge.

Aveya 147 inch reversible modular corner sectional: on sale for $869.99

Original price: $959.99

A huge, comfortable couch for the whole family. 

Fill your large living room with this 147-inch modular corner sectional. You can fit up to six people, and the chaise is reversible, so you can arrange the couch however you need to accommodate all your friends and family. The couch cushions are filled with foam, offering support and comfort.

6-piece upholstered sectional: on sale for $729.99

Original price: $1,299

Turn this couch into a comfortable sleeper bed. 

Create the couch of your dreams when you get this six-piece upholstered sectional. You can arrange it as a long couch or a lounger, making it the best couch for movie nights or game nights. The couch is wrapped in a neutral polyester in gray or green, so it’ll fit nicely in a variety of living rooms.

Rugs

Benfield beige machine washable area rug: on sale for $164.99

Original price: $405

A vintage-style boho rug. 

The Benfield area rug is a beautiful rug that’s kid and pet-friendly thanks to its machine washable design. The heavily faded beige and blue tones create a boho vibe, perfect for many different spaces.

Lurdes geometric area rug: on sale for $259.99

Original price: $520

Add a modern touch to your living room. 

Looking for a soft rug? The Lurdes geometric area rug is a plush rug that’ll feel comfortable underfoot and has a modern design. You can pick from nine different colors, like dark blue, orange, beige, brown and gray.

Albion performance oriental rug: on sale for $177.99

Original price: $360

This area rug will add some color to your living room. 

An Albion oriental rug has a Persian-inspired design that’s unique and timeless. Choose from green, blue or red and get a rug that’ll fit in effortlessly with all your current living room décor. It’s also stain-resistant and machine-washable, so it’s great for busy households.

Chairs

Serta Sabrina 73" sleeper sofa chair: on sale for $799.99

Original price: $1,199

Transform this sofa chair into a recliner or a bed. 

Part chair, part sofa and part bed, this Serta Sabrina sofa chair combines everything you need into one stylish piece of furniture. The small sofa transforms into a recliner chair with ease and can also convert into a queen-size bed your guests can comfortably sleep in.

Boney 2-piece barrel club chair: on sale for $310

Original price: $330

Two chairs that will make a statement in any room. 

Add two handsome chairs to your living room when you pick this Boney two-piece set of barrel club chairs. The faux leather and barrel-design are comfortable and stain resistant, so you’re living from can look classy even when you have kids and pets running around. There’s a red, green, white, brown and black option.

Tables

Ludlow reeded 4-door sideboard: on sale for $439.99

Original price: $955

A modern-looking TV console. 

Wayfair’s Ludlow reeded four-door sideboard is a great TV console or table behind your couch. It has four spacious cabinets and is 69-inches long, so it’ll fit pretty much any TV. The console is Scandinavian-inspired, so you get a minimalist look in either black, oak or a walnut finish.

Lismore storage cabinet: on sale for $133.99

Original price: $455

Create plenty of storage space with this cabinet. 

The Lismore storage cabinet is designed to hold up to 16 pairs of shoes, but it also works great as a living room hutch or TV console. There are eight shelves in the cabinet, offering plenty of storage space.

