Father's Day gifts most dads don't want (and what to get instead)

Instead of the usual novelty mugs, grilling tools, gag gifts and random tech gadgets that may never leave the box, opt for a more thoughtful gift for dad this Father's Day. We found everything from durable Carhartt tees he'll wear daily to helpful power banks that give him backup power on the go, plus smart meat thermometers that help take the guesswork out of grilling.

Skip it: Novelty mugs

Why it misses: He probably already has a few — and most end up collecting dust in the back of the cabinet.

Get this instead: YETI Rambler 20-ounce tumbler

The YETI Rambler tumbler keeps coffee hot for hours (or drinks cold all day), making it something he'll actually use daily. It's made from durable stainless steel, fits in most cupholders and has thousands of strong reviews backing it up.

Skip it: "World's Best Dad" T-shirts

Why it misses: While it's a thoughtful gift, your dad isn't likely to wear this shirt daily.

Get this instead: Comfortable everyday basics like these Carhartt tees or quick-dry polos

Gift your dad durable shirts that stand up to his busy life. This classic Carhartt T-shirt has a loose fit along the chest and shoulders, so the fabric won't bunch while he works. With dozens of colors to choose from, it's easy to find one that matches his style. If your dad spends his weekends on the golf course, this 5-pack of quick-drying polos is another thoughtful option.

Skip it: Cheap multi-tools

Why it misses: Your dad probably already has a box full of old multi-tools that broke a long time ago.

Get this instead: Craftsman screwdriver set or a Leatherman-style tool

Higher-quality but affordable tools like this Craftsman screwdriver set give him something he can use for years without emptying your wallet. The 8-pack includes a mix of flathead and Phillips-head screwdrivers, while magnetic tips help hold screws in place during projects. If you're really set on a multi-tool, give him an upgrade with a Leatherman — a durable option that packs 18 tools into one compact design.

READ MORE: Practical Father's Day gifts under $50 that don't feel cheap

Skip it: Gag gifts

Why it misses: Toilet golf and dad joke books are only funny for so long.

Get this instead: Desk or garage organizer

Opt for a more practical gift like a desk organizer or tool organizer that hangs in your garage. The desk organizer features file slots, letter trays and adjustable storage for office essentials, while the garage rack has a built-in eight-outlet power strip for charging power tool batteries and devices. Both help keep dad's workspace neat and tidy.

Skip it: Basic grilling sets

Why it misses: Grilling sets often leave dad with duplicates of tools he already has.

Get this instead: A smart meat thermometer or grill press

Gift your dad other grilling essentials he may not buy himself. This cast iron grill press creates delicious smash burgers and helps meat cook more evenly. A smart meat thermometer provides precise temperature readings every time. Dad can monitor the wireless thermometer right from his phone, so he doesn't have to stay by the barbecue during cookouts.

READ MORE: The 14 best Father's Day grilling gifts for barbecue-loving dads

Skip it: Socks-only gifts

Why it misses: The fabric in most bulk sock packs doesn't hold up for long.

Get this instead: Darn Tough socks

For dads who look forward to their yearly sock gift, Darn Tough socks last a lifetime. The brand makes its socks right here in the U.S. with mostly merino wool, a material that prevents sweat buildup.

READ MORE: 27 Father's Day gifts for dads who say they don't want anything — from $13

Skip it: Random tech gadgets

Why it misses: With so many gimmicky tech gadgets out there, many are passing fads or aren’t made to last.

Get this instead: Reliable power bank or Bluetooth tracker

Useful gadgets like a reliable power bank or Bluetooth devices like an AirTag or Tile tracker keep your dad's electronics up and running and simple to locate. The power bank comes with built-in cables for more efficient travel, while both AirTags and Tile trackers let him find lost luggage, his keys or even the remote.

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Skip it: Last-minute drugstore kits

Why it misses: They don't really scream "thoughtful gift."

Get this instead: Thoughtful travel kit or toiletry bag

You can stay on budget and give your dad a travel-friendly gift with a Bagsmart toiletry bag that's $17 on sale. It stores bottles upright and has additional storage for razors, Q-tips and more. Or go with a 16-piece travel essentials kit with shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, a toothbrush and other mini toiletries.

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