Overhaul your fall linen closet with these cozy home upgrades

Fall is here, which means it’s time to switch out your breathable, lightweight linens for warmer options. From flannel sheets to down comforters, warm throws and soft, fall-themed towels, here’s everything you need to upgrade your linen closet for fall.

Original price: $39.99

Flannel sheets are a staple of any linen closet when the weather turns cold. There are hundreds of options, like these soft, supple, yet affordable flannel sheets from Amazon. They come in over a dozen color options.

L.L. Bean also makes long-lasting flannel sheets in a variety of classic plaid patterns or solid colors. They’re extra-soft, and they won’t shrink or pill, even after multiple washes. If you’re ready to upgrade your sheets, Brooklinen has ultra-soft flannel that’s warm yet breathable for hot sleepers.

BEAT FALL ALLERGIES WITH THESE AIR PURIFIER DEALS

Original price: $199

Down comforters are giant and fluffy, filled with goose feathers or alternatives that make them feel slightly weighted. Most down comforters can be customized to your liking, so you get the perfect amount of warmth and weight.

Brooklinen makes a down comforter with 100% Canadian down. You can choose between a lightweight, breathable option, an all-season option or an ultra-warm option. Cozy Earth also has a completely customizable down comforter. You can select a down alternative filling, a bamboo viscose or a silk material. Select a standard weight or a lightweight option. Another well-known down comforter option comes from Quince. Made with a 100% cotton shell and pure down, you can choose from a lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm filling.

Original price: $35.99

A quilt doesn’t just complete the layering effect, trapping heat to keep you warm all fall; it also pulls the entire room together. You can find quilts in a variety of colors, patterns and sizes to complete your bedding set.

L.L. Bean has gorgeous, well-made quilts in a variety of patterns. There’s this North Star patchwork quilt that blends soothing fall colors and looks great in any season. Those who prefer a more coastal feel can get exactly what they’re looking for in this indigo striped patchwork quilt. Amazon has a reliable quilt that comes in dozens of colors, from a soothing light blue to a bright autumn orange.

Original price: $15.99

As fall makes its appearance, it’s time to break out your fleece throws. You can easily customize them to your personal style. Kohl’s has a giant buffalo plaid fleece throw the whole family can wrap up in. You can also choose from a basic beige, gray or a green plaid option. For maximum warmth, this sherpa fleece blanket from Walmart is also a great choice. It comes in 24 different colors, and you can choose from a throw size up to a king size.

Amazon has a Bedsure fleece throw that comes in a pleated design for a stylish look. You can choose from 30 different colors, ranging from a neutral cream color to a vibrant purple, classic gray and more.

FALL AND HALLOWEEN WREATHS TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON

Original price: $59.99

A heated blanket can help you keep the heat off for a little while longer. They get nice and toasty, perfect for rainy fall days inside. Amazon has an affordable heated blanket with six heating levels, an auto-off feature and four time settings. Choose from dozens of colors and five different sizes.

Prefer a stylish heated blanket that comes in different patterns? Brooklinen has faux fur heated blankets that come in unique patterns, including multiple plaids, triangles and other cozy options. They feature four heat settings and a built-in auto-off setting. Walmart has sherpa heated blankets with a two to 10-hour auto-shutoff to prevent overheating. They’re great as a bedding layer, and they heat up quickly.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $34.99

Adding some fall-themed towels to your linen closet can make your home more festive. Amazon has an organic towel set with colorful orange towels and on-theme vines and flowers, perfect for the cozy fall vibe you’re trying to create. They’re 100% cotton and come with a set of matching hand towels. Kohl’s has quick-dry ribbed towels that come in fun fall colors, like yellow, a variety of greens and different blues.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.