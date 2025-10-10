Fall kitchen reset: tools you need for soups, stews and baking

Fall is cooking season at its best. Whether you’re making a big pot of chili, baking fresh bread or prepping for Thanksgiving, the right kitchen tools make all the difference. From Instant Pot pressure cookers and Crock Pot slow cookers to mixers and immersion blenders, these are the fall cooking essentials to welcome the season to your kitchen.

Ladles

A ladle is a must-have for serving the comforting soups, stews and chili that define fall cooking.

This innovative ladle from Le Creuset is designed with a bi-material head that combines rigid nylon for sturdy scooping and flexible silicone edges for easy scraping. It’s the ultimate upgrade for soups, stews and sauces, letting you get every last drop from the pot without scratching your cookware. The ladle is also available to buy at Le Creuset.

The OXO Good Grips stainless steel ladle makes serving soups, sauces and gravies effortless. Its angled design keeps liquid in the bowl while scooping to make less mess while serving. It is durable, dishwasher-safe and ready for everything from stews to holiday gravy. It is also available on Amazon.

Immersion blenders

An immersion blender is an easy way to pulse and blend soups and gravies right in the pot, saving you the hassle of transferring hot liquids.

The Braun MultiQuick 5 lets you blend ingredients directly in the pot, making it perfect for soup season. Its ultra-sharp stainless steel blades and bell-shaped shaft reduce suction and pull food in for smoother, finer blending, with less mess thanks to its splash-control design. It also features an EasyClick system, so you can effortlessly swap attachments to blend, whisk, mash, chop or puree.

Amazon Basics’ immersion blender is all about no-fuss functionality. With a 500-watt motor, it has more than enough power to handle soup, sauces, smoothies and more. The elongated blending stick works great in deep pots and tall containers.

Mixing bowls

Mixing bowls are essential for preparing the batter and dough needed for all your favorite fall baked goods.

Original price: $136

These iconic earthenware mixing bowls from Mason Cash have been a baker’s favorite for generations. This set of three is inspired by floral patterns and brings timeless charm to any kitchen. They’re perfect for everything from whipping cream to mixing dough.

These classic glass mixing bowls are a staple for any home baker. They're freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe, and can even be used as a makeshift double boiler.

Stand Mixers

A stand mixer is a kitchen powerhouse that takes the hard work out of baking and cooking by automatically whipping, kneading and mixing for you.

Whip, mix and knead like a pro with this KitchenAid 4.5-quart stand mixer. It comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl, a coated flat beater, coated dough hook and a six-wire whip, all dishwasher safe. The tilt-head design gives you easy access to the bowl for adding ingredients. It has 10 speeds to handle everything from slow stirring to whipping cream and is available in onyx black or white.

The Hamilton Beach stand mixer has everything you need to whip up cupcakes, cookies, bread and more. It features a four-quart stainless steel bowl for hands-free mixing and uses a rotating mixing action to achieve even results. It comes with a splash guard, dough hook, whisk and flat beater. Get it in fun colors like pink, aqua, red, black and white to match your kitchen style.

Baking sheets

The right baking pan is your secret to perfectly baked goods: no sticking or warping so your creations slide off effortlessly.

Original price: $33.99

The NutriChef cookie sheet set includes small, medium and large pans to meet your baking needs. Made from carbon steel with a durable nonstick coating, these pans are built to resist warping and make cleanup easy.

The Caraway bakeware set is built to handle temperatures up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and is designed with wide stainless steel handles that are easy to grab. Each piece features a non-toxic ceramic coating for easy release and minimal scrubbing. The set is available in multiple colors and includes two baking sheets, a 12-cup muffin pan, a large rectangle pan and storage organizer for neat cabinet stacking.

Dutch ovens

Create one-pot wonders with a Dutch oven that can move from the stovetop to the oven with ease.

Original price: $479.95

The Le Creuset 7.25-quart Dutch oven is the go-to size for big-batch meals like soups, stews, chilis, roasts and braises. It is ready to use straight out of the box – no seasoning needed. The durable finish resists staining, dulling, chipping and cracking, while delivering even heat retention from stove to oven. Sear, simmer and roast all in the same pot.

Original price: $49.67

Lodge’s enameled Dutch oven is made from heavy-duty cast iron with a durable enamel coating. It is perfect for hearty, one-pot meals like soups, stews, roasts and baked dishes. The 5.5-quart size is just right for family dinners or meal prep, and it moves easily from stovetop to oven.

Slow cookers

Slow cookers are perfect for effortlessly creating all your favorite fall foods.

Original price: $39.96

This Crock-Pot, seven-quart slow cooker is built for comfort food staples like chili, pot roast, pulled pork and more. With simple dial controls and no digital fuss, it's a classic slow cooker. It is large enough to feed a family of six or meal prep for the week.

Original price: $104.99

This six-quart slow cooker from Hamilton Beach is built for busy weeknights, potlucks and Sunday roasts. It features easy digital controls, plus a set and forget mode with a built-in temperature probe that cooks meats to the perfect temp. The locking lid makes it ideal for tailgating and travel.

Pressure cookers

An electric pressure cooker is a kitchen hero for fall meals that feel slow-cooked but aren’t.

Original price: $169.99

The Instant Pot Pro is a six-quart, 10-in-one multi-cooker that simplifies everything from braised meats to hearty legumes – staples of cozy fall recipes. With customizable programs at the touch of a button, it can pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam, sous vide and more.

Original price: $89.99

The Cosori six-quart, nine-in-one multi-cooker can handle everything from rice and beans to stews and roasts. It features a simple display with a progress bar that helps you keep an eye on your meal. With multiple presets and a user-friendly design, it is a solid pick for anyone who wants faster home cooking.

