Affordable Easter table decor that makes hosting easy, starting at $8

A few well-chosen pieces can instantly elevate your Easter table. From floral linens and serving platters to soft pastel accents and spring-ready serveware, these budget-friendly picks bring seasonal charm without complicating your hosting plans.

Original price: $57.19

This oval serving platter features a bunny and a floral design to add that spring flair to your table. Use it to serve the main course or wrap it up as a thoughtful hostess gift.

Original price: $59.09

These cabbage plates bring a pop of green to each place setting. The sculpted leaf design feels festive without going overboard, and they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe for everyday use.

This buffalo plaid table runner in soft pastels adds a subtle spring note to your table scape. Use it on its own or layer it over a tablecloth for added texture.

Original price: $74.99

A seasonal tablecloth quickly pulls everything together and this one pops with or without a table runner. This cotton option features watercolor bunnies, florals and butterflies for a soft, festive look. It’s also machine-washable for easy reuse next season.

Add a touch of Easter decor to your living room with these seasonal pillow covers. Each pillow in the four-piece set features a different festive design, including Easter eggs, rabbits and a cross.

Original price: $113

A tiered serving stand adds height and dimension to any table. This Lenox design features hand-painted butterflies and flowers for a festive look and practical design. Use it for tea cakes or display decorated eggs for a simple centerpiece.

Swapping out disposable napkins for cloth ones is an easy way to dress up an Easter table. This cotton set features watercolor bunnies, chicks and spring blooms for a subtle pastel touch. Consider this pink pastel option if you prefer a single color.

Add a seasonal twist to napkins you already own with these white porcelain bunny rings. They elevate the table for Easter without requiring a full redesign.

This MacKenzie-Childs bunny figurine adds instant personality to a tablescape or sideboard. The pastel checkered pattern feels playful yet polished, and the upright silhouette adds visual height.

These toile plates feature a soft green bunny illustration and scalloped edges for a timeless look. Want a full refresh? The coordinating 16-piece set includes bowls, salad plates and mugs.

These tulip-shaped shakers sit in a porcelain basket and add a playful spring touch to your table. They look heirloom-quality and have that charming appeal that makes you reach for them year after year.

Original price: $72.99

Use this hand-painted pitcher to serve your favorite springtime beverages. It has a whimsical bunny and soft blue floral design that you'll reach for every spring. An added plus: it doubles as a vase for fresh spring blooms.

This six-foot Birch Lane garland mixes greenery, carrots and eggs for an easy seasonal update. Drape it across a table or mantel for instant color.

This handmade metal wagon comes filled with lavender, baby’s breath and bright carrots for a pop of spring color. It works well beyond Easter as everyday seasonal decor.

