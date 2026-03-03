Expand / Collapse search
Affordable Easter table decor that makes hosting easy, starting at $8

Set the scene with tasteful, budget-friendly decor from Lenox, MacKenzie-Childs and Wayfair

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Table decoration for Easter celebration in kitchen.Tablescape for Easter holiday at home.Family religious traditional festive christianity,catholic meal food.Pop color eggs,cake,fun bunny,candy sweet

Transform your table for Easter with a few thoughtful touches. (iStock)

A few well-chosen pieces can instantly elevate your Easter table. From floral linens and serving platters to soft pastel accents and spring-ready serveware, these budget-friendly picks bring seasonal charm without complicating your hosting plans.

Easter garden oval serving platter: $39.99 (30% off)

Original price: $57.19

Make the main dish feel special.

Make the main dish feel special. (Wayfair)

This oval serving platter features a bunny and a floral design to add that spring flair to your table. Use it to serve the main course or wrap it up as a thoughtful hostess gift.

Cabbage dinner plates, set of 4: $52.75 (11% off)

Original price: $59.09

Fresh greenery for your place settings.

Fresh greenery for your place settings. (Amazon)

These cabbage plates bring a pop of green to each place setting. The sculpted leaf design feels festive without going overboard, and they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe for everyday use.

Plaid table runner: $7.99

Layered styling made easy.

Layered styling made easy. (Amazon)

This buffalo plaid table runner in soft pastels adds a subtle spring note to your table scape. Use it on its own or layer it over a tablecloth for added texture.

READ MORE: 11 practical home upgrades you'll actually use – all 40% off or more on Amazon

Floral table cloth: $30 (60% off)

Original price: $74.99

Instant spring table refresh.

Instant spring table refresh. (Amazon)

A seasonal tablecloth quickly pulls everything together and this one pops with or without a table runner. This cotton option features watercolor bunnies, florals and butterflies for a soft, festive look. It’s also machine-washable for easy reuse next season.

Easter throw pillow covers, set of 4: $12.99

Add Easter cheer to any seat with these pillow covers.

Add Easter cheer to any seat with these pillow covers. (Amazon)

Add a touch of Easter decor to your living room with these seasonal pillow covers. Each pillow in the four-piece set features a different festive design, including Easter eggs, rabbits and a cross.

Lenox butterfly meadow tiered stand: $53.78 (52% off)

Original price: $113

Serve sweets and style your centerpiece at once.

Serve sweets and style your centerpiece at once. (Wayfair)

tiered serving stand adds height and dimension to any table. This Lenox design features hand-painted butterflies and flowers for a festive look and practical design. Use it for tea cakes or display decorated eggs for a simple centerpiece. 

Cloth napkins, set of 4: $19.25

Soft pastel charm for your table.

Soft pastel charm for your table. (Amazon)

Swapping out disposable napkins for cloth ones is an easy way to dress up an Easter table. This cotton set features watercolor bunnies, chicks and spring blooms for a subtle pastel touch. Consider this pink pastel option if you prefer a single color.

Bunny napkin rings, set of 4: $38

Dress up your napkins for Easter.

Dress up your napkins for Easter. (Anthropologie)

Add a seasonal twist to napkins you already own with these white porcelain bunny rings. They elevate the table for Easter without requiring a full redesign.

MacKenzie-Childs bunny figurine: $99.95

A charming accent with signature checkered detail.

A charming accent with signature checkered detail. (Amazon)

This MacKenzie-Childs bunny figurine adds instant personality to a tablescape or sideboard. The pastel checkered pattern feels playful yet polished, and the upright silhouette adds visual height.

Green bunny toile plates, set of 4: $61.57

A classic spring style that returns year after year.

A classic spring style that returns year after year. (Amazon)

These toile plates feature a soft green bunny illustration and scalloped edges for a timeless look. Want a full refresh? The coordinating 16-piece set includes bowls, salad plates and mugs.

Tulip salt and pepper shakers: $24

A small detail that makes a big difference.

A small detail that makes a big difference. (Anthropologie)

These tulip-shaped shakers sit in a porcelain basket and add a playful spring touch to your table. They look heirloom-quality and have that charming appeal that makes you reach for them year after year.

READ MORE: 12 home upgrades under $25 on Amazon that feel far more expensive

Hand-painted stoneware pitcher: $56 (23% off)

Original price: $72.99

A subtle seasonal accent you can reuse.

A subtle seasonal accent you can reuse. (Wayfair)

Use this hand-painted pitcher to serve your favorite springtime beverages. It has a whimsical bunny and soft blue floral design that you'll reach for every spring. An added plus: it doubles as a vase for fresh spring blooms.

Easter garland with carrots and eggs: $54.99

Fresh spring style in seconds.

Fresh spring style in seconds. (Wayfair)

This six-foot Birch Lane garland mixes greenery, carrots and eggs for an easy seasonal update. Drape it across a table or mantel for instant color.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Easter carrot centerpiece: $34.99

A ready-made spring centerpiece.

A ready-made spring centerpiece. (Wayfair)

This handmade metal wagon comes filled with lavender, baby’s breath and bright carrots for a pop of spring color. It works well beyond Easter as everyday seasonal decor.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

