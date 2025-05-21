Grab NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 fan gear while you watch the race on Amazon

Sunday, May 25 is one of the biggest days in NASCAR racing: the Coca-Cola 600. The 600-mile race will be held, as it usually is, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina at 6pm ET.

To celebrate, Amazon is launching a Shop the Race collection where customers can simultaneously watch the race on Amazon Prime and shop for all their favorite NASCAR gear. As long as you have the Amazon Shopping app, you can find all the products related to the race. You can shop for general NASCAR merchandise or find gear that supports your favorite driver.

Whether you’re looking for a classic NASCAR hoodie, your own racing flags or a comfy pair of NASCAR-branded slippers, you’ll find it on Amazon. Below are a few of the top picks from the NASCAR collection.

To watch on Prime, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial today.

Original price: $69.99

NASCAR Crocs are some of the most unique Crocs out there. Not only do they have the classic NASCAR colors, but the backs have a snap on rear wing to make the Crocs look like they’re race cars! You also get six NASCAR Jibbitz shoe charms you can attach to the holes in your Crocs.

A classic NASCAR checkered flags hoodie has everyone’s favorite checkered flags overlaying the NASCAR logo. You can get the sweatshirt in black, red or gray. It comes in a relaxed fit, so it’ll be one of the comfiest sweatshirts in your closet.

For a backpack you can take with you anywhere, choose the NASCAR colorblock backpack. It’s a simple black backpack with the NASCAR logo on the front. There’s a large zipper pocket with a smaller front pocket for your most important items. There are also two mesh side pockets for water bottles as well.

Original price: $17.95

Show the entire neighborhood how much of a die-hard fan you are with a NASCAR garden flag. Featuring the NASCAR logo and checkered flags, this garden flag is the perfect accessory for NASCAR enthusiasts. It hangs on any average garden flag hook and has a double-sided design.

Original price: $26.99

LEGO makes a NASCAR collection full of fun build-it-yourself race car models. The NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro is a one-of-a-kind LEGO set that’s just plain cool. Great for kids and adults alike, the Camaro will be a fast and furious addition to your NASCAR collection.

If you’re rooting for Ross Chastain in the number one car during the Coca-Cola 600, you need this Chastain black and green hat. The front features the hilarious and accurate saying "Gas It and Smash It" and Chastain’s infamous nickname, "The Melon Man," on the side. As an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, the nickname is well deserved.

Kyle Busch is one of the more well-known names in NASCAR racing these days. If you’re supporting him this year, grab a Kyle Busch pullover hoodie. The hoodie has Busch’s number 18 on the front, paired with his name and the iconic racing flags. You can choose between seven different colors, from black to red, blue or green.

Driving the number five Chevrolet ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports is Kyle Larson. Show your support for one of the top drivers with a Kyle Larson racing flags t-shirt. Below Larson’s name on the shirt is an image of his iconic race car with the classic checkered flags below.

Austin Dillon is set to drive the historic number three car in the Coca-Cola 600. No matter what you plan to drink while watching the race, have it in this Rico Industries number three racing tumbler. The large cup has a 24-ounce capacity, a flip lid or a straw for easier drinking.

Original price: $74.99

Stay comfortable while you cheer on Chase Elliot with a pair of NASCAR slip-on loafers. The slippers look just like the outside of the number nine car. Made by Hey Dude, these slippers are designed to be as durable as they are comfortable. You’ll have a pair of slippers you’ll never want to take off.