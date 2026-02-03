Expand / Collapse search
5 cruise deals from $169 with MSC, Celestyal, Princess and more

Set sail and save hundreds on cruises to Europe, Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean

Travel aggregators like Cruises.com and Cheap Cruises show your options all in one place. (Fox News Composite)

Cruises simplify vacation planning by bundling meals, entertainment and activities into one trip price. We found discounted sailings from CelestyalMSC and Princess, along with select booking sites, to destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, with select routes to Alaska.

Celestyal Cruises: From $499

Travel to the Arabian Gulf or the Mediterranean on Celestyal Cruises.

Travel to the Arabian Gulf or the Mediterranean on Celestyal Cruises. (Celestyal Cruises)

Celestyal Cruises offers affordable sailings to the Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf, with options ranging from quick three- or four-night trips to full weeklong itineraries. Prices start at $499 per person for shorter Greek island cruises (three or four nights) and $869 per person for seven-night Mediterranean sailings, with routes covering Greece, Italy and Croatia.

MSC Cruises: From $199

MSC Cruises offers weeklong trips and weekend excursions all around the world.

MSC Cruises offers weeklong trips and weekend excursions all around the world. (MSC Cruises)

If you prefer something a bit more tropical, MSC Cruises offers affordable Caribbean sailings with week-long trips stopping in Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. Select voyages from Feb. 10 to 23 start at $199, and kids sail free. The cruise line also runs routes to Mediterranean and Northern European destinations, along with seven-night Alaska cruises from Seattle in spring and summer.

Princess Cruises: From $248

Save up to $500 on your next cruise.

Save up to $500 on your next cruise. (Princess Cruise Lines)

Princess Cruises isn't skimping on the deals this year. The popular family-friendly cruise line is offering global sailings with savings of up to $500, including last-minute deals starting at $248. Travelers can choose from destinations across the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Mexico and New Zealand, with onboard activities ranging from casinos to wellness spas.

Cheap Cruises: From $169

See all your low-cost cruise options in one place.

See all your low-cost cruise options in one place. (CheapCruises.com)

Cheap Cruises works as a booking site similar to travel portals like Expedia and Kayak, with a focus on budget-friendly sailings from partner lines such as Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean. The site lists more than 8,700 cruise options, with 2026 deals ranging from about $169 to $1,900 and up depending on destination and cruise line. Popular destinations include Mexicothe Bahamas and islands in the wider Caribbean.

Cruises.com: From $169

Browse trips through big-name cruise lines like Celebrity, MSC, Norwegian and more.

Browse trips through big-name cruise lines like Celebrity, MSC, Norwegian and more. (Cruises.com)

Cruises.com aggregates more than 13,000 sailings from lines like MSC, Norwegian, Carnival and Celebrity Cruises, with a 2026 deals section highlighting both discounted and last-minute trips. Prices start as low as $169 for short Baja Mexico, and Key West/Bahamas cruises with longer options available for travelers planning a full week at sea.

