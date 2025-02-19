Make your bedroom cozier with these 10 accessories

Your bedroom should be updated each season to optimize the best conditions for rest. Transform your bedroom with bedding picks designed to keep you warm. In the summer, swap out heavy flannels for light and airy fabrics.

Beyond those transformations, there are some constants your bedroom should have year-round to keep it a cozy and comfortable oasis. Bedside lamps can create the type of soft lighting you need to feel relaxed, while plants can add texture and act as a great air filter. A nice weighted blanket comes in handy, especially if you're feeling anxious.

Here are 10 accessories that will help make your room feel extra cozy no matter the time of year:

Amazon's affordable sunrise alarm clock mimics the sunrise to gradually wake you. Beyond that function, you can use the clock as a mood lamp that sets soft lighting in the bedroom. It also has a white noise function with eight natural sounds. If you want to go upscale, try the lofty clock $169 at Loftie. This celebrity-endorsed smart alarm clock and sound machine helps you sleep better and wake up refreshed. It has a two-phase alarm, a nightlight and a variety of sleep sounds.

Mushroom-shaped lamps are very on trend right now, and adding one to your bedroom decor is an easy way to update the room. This nightstand lamp is dimmable, so you can create a cozy atmosphere in your room. Plus, this glass lamp is beautifully made. This cordless lamp, on sale for $18.08 at Walmart, is rechargeable.

This swivel accent chair from Amazon is perfect for cozying up the bedroom and is a great place to read. The chair is soft and fuzzy and comes in various shades to add a color pop to your bedroom decor. Try this Armless Bean Bag Chair, on sale for $234.99 at Wayfair, to give your room a modern vibe. The chair is upholstered with a quilted faux fur cover and constructed with a curved profile and low seat that maximizes comfort.

Light-blocking curtains are a must to control how much lighting you want in your bedroom during summer. In the winter, they're a great way to add warmth to a chilly bedroom. The Palma Fringe Light-Blocking Window Curtain from Urban Outfitters is super-delicate looking and will keep you sleeping. The cotton slub room-darkening curtains, $59.90 at Quince, are made from 100% cotton and feature a unique cross-weave pattern with a natural, nubby texture.

If you have a hard time settling down after a long day, try using a weighted blanket. This heavy blanket is often filled with beads or pellets to provide pressure on the body. The extra weight is intended to help you sleep better, reduce anxiety and relieve stress. The Bearaby is a popular option that is made of upcycled fabric that will keep you comfortable in all seasons and is machine-washable. Try this weighted blanket from Amazon for a more affordable option that is made with glass beads.

Adding a plant or two to the bedroom is an easy way to add texture, greenery and air filtration. Opt for an easy-to-care-for variety like this snake plant from the Sill, which can survive cold winters and hot summers with little fuss.

Create a vibe in your bedroom through scent. The Homedic serenescent from Amazon uses essential oils to transform your space for a smell that won't fade for up to 30 days. This cool mist diffuser, $18.97 at Walmart, comes in a beautiful green shade and has five light settings to create more ambiance in your room.

Add a sunset lamp projector to your bedroom to create a relaxing and ambient atmosphere. These lamps mimic the visual effect of a sunset by projecting a blend of warm colors across your space. Try this sunset lamp from Amazon for an energy-efficient and great-looking pick.

Add an upholstered bed frame to your space for instant coziness and snuggle-up elegance. This velvet bed frame with a tufted wingback headboard is chic and elegant. It will instantly update your room. Wayfair has an upholstered bed frame that blends natural elements for $369.99.

An area rug adds warmth to a bedroom and creates a focal point. This shag rug from Amazon features a 2-inch-thick pile height for the right level of comfort. This Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black and Ivory Rug, $399 at Ruggable, is stunning and machine-washable.