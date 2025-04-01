Spring clean your car with these 10 cleaning supplies

Instead of spending a bunch of money on expensive car wash add-ons, take matters into your own hands and wash your car yourself. Spring cleaning season is here, and you shouldn’t forget about cleaning out your car, as well as your home.

From microfiber cloths to interior and exterior cleaners, you can find everything you need to clean your car on your own. And, if you want to save even more, take advantage of a major fuel-saving benefit from Amazon.

Amazon can save you up to 10 cents per gallon if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can save at bp, Amoco, and participating ampm stations when you link your Amazon and earnify accounts. The earnify app will help you locate gas stations near you.

For an all-purpose car cleaner that works on plastic, leather, vinyl, carpet, wood and glass, the Chemical Guys total interior cleaner is a solid option. Not only will the cleaner remove dust, dirt and stains from your car’s interior, but it acts as a protectant to prevent dust and grime build-up. The formula is also dry to the touch, so there won’t be any residue left behind once you wipe down all your surfaces.

Original price: $39.99

Get every scrubbing option you need to wash the inside and outside of your car with this car wash brush set. You can extend the brush up to 62 inches, making it easy to reach every nook and cranny. You also get a handheld brush that’s perfect for scrubbing the interior of your car, as well as a car wash mop that won’t scratch your paint.

Washing your windshield is a pain. There are always a few spots you just can’t reach. This reusable microfiber windshield cleaner tool eliminated that problem. It’s designed to easily reach corners and tight spots, so you can get a sparkling-clean windshield every time.

Original price: $12.99

Keep the leather seats in your car looking brand new when you use Weiman leather cleaner. It’s made with non-toxic ingredients and is designed to protect your leather seats from sun damage and cracking.

Surfaces like your cupholders, air vents and under the seat can be difficult to clean, but Auto Drive’s cleaning gel can pick up messes from these hard-to-reach areas. The gel cleans surfaces without leaving behind sticky residue, and it’s reusable.

Clean all your car’s surfaces with the help of an Armor All car cleaning kit. The bucket full of cleaning products includes glass cleaning wipes, an interior detailer spray, a car wash and wax for the exterior, wheel and tire cleaner and microfiber cleaning cloths. Just throw the bucket in your trunk or back seat, and you have everything you need to clean your car regularly.

Original price: $99.99

A handheld car vacuum is great for drivers with pets, kids or those who like a sparkling clean car. The cordless vacuum comes with 10 accessories that can help you clean every part of your car. You can easily charge the vacuum in a couple of hours, and the vacuum can be used for 40 minutes.

Original price: $14.97

For spot cleaning, having some Armor All car cleaning wipes on hand is a good idea. These wipes are great for most of your car’s surfaces and help remove stains. The wipes won’t dry out or leave behind any residue.

A 24-pack of microfiber cloths are gentle on your car and are great for any type of cleaning product. You can use these non-abrasive cloths on the interior and exterior of your car, and they can soak up water, dust and spills will ease.

Original price: $179.99

The Chemical Guys all season arsenal builder kit has everything you need to wash the interior and exterior of your car. You’ll get scrub brushes, mop heads and cloths for every surface in your vehicle. You also get all the detergents, polishes and washes you’d find at a car wash. Plus, included is a giant bucket with a lid to keep all your products safe.