Amazon will give you $2,300 to buy your next car online

Amazon shoppers can browse new Hyundai cars and trade their old vehicles online on Amazon Auto. The retailer recently expanded its line-up of cars for sale on its website and now has financing options. You can even arrange to trade in your old vehicle through the website. The process is simple: you provide details about your old car, such as its make, model and condition, and Amazon will provide an estimated value. If you agree with the value, you can use it as a credit towards your new car purchase.

The Hyundai vehicle line is currently available in select metro areas, and the online retailer plans to roll out additional manufacturers, brands, cities and new functionality soon.

Amazon Prime members who purchase a car on Amazon Autos are eligible for a special incentive. You will receive $2,300 in Amazon.com gift cards when buying a car. This rebate incentive is available on vehicles purchased on Amazon Autos until April 15, 2025.

If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Amazon Autos aims for competitive, no-haggle pricing that allows customers to get a fair deal from the comfort of their homes. The online retailer is committed to transparency, breaking down all your costs so you'll be better informed about what you're paying for. Plus, Amazon will help you find savings and rebates you're eligible for and handle your trade-in. During checkout, you will have the option to add a trade-in to your purchase.

When you purchase a car on Amazon.com, you buy one from a specific dealership, which will have your car available to pick up. You can easily schedule an appointment to sign documents and pick up your new vehicle within three days of completing your purchase on Amazon.com.

AMAZON JUST SLASHED THE APPLE WATCH SERIES 10 BY $100 – GET IT NOW WHILE THE DEAL LASTS

If you'd like to finance your car, Amazon currently offers loans from Hyundai Motor Finance with Fixed APR for 24, 36, 48, 60 or 72 months. You can apply for financing for your new car, fill out an application and submit a credit application on Amazon's website.

A 2025 Hyundai Tucson SEL with a list price of $31,000 would cost you $498.32 a month over a 72-month term at a 6.08% APR and a $1,000 down payment.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Finance the new 2025 Sante Fe SEL, listed at $38,265 over 72 months at a 6.08% rate for a monthly payment of $619.32 with a $1,000 down payment.

Finance the new Hyundai Santa Cruz SEL Activity, listed at $35,858 over 72 months at a 6.08% rate for a monthly payment of $619.32 with a $1,000 down payment.

Several rebate offers are available on the cars at checkout and if you are a Prime member, you are eligible for $2,300 in Amazon gift cards until April 15. Click here to browse the list of all available cars.