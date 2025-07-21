Bose's refurbished sale offers top-of-the-line technology at an unbeatable price

Bose is currently running a sale on all its refurbished headphones, soundbars and portable speakers. Although they’ve been used, all these audio products function just like new. You get the advantage of serious savings and you still get high-end products.

Until July 24, you can get up to 30% off Bose's top-of-the-line technology. Plus, you can take an additional 25% off when you use the coupon code SUMMER25.

Original price: $359

Experience true luxury with a pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones. They have legendary noise cancellation, and you can toggle between Quiet and Aware modes depending on how much outside noise you want to hear. You can also create a custom mode to strike the perfect balance between background sounds and noise cancellation. Their comfortable fit also means you can wear these headphones for hours.

5 HEADPHONES THAT WILL BLOW YOU AWAY FOR LESS THAN $100 ON AMAZON

Original price: $149

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is a waterproof and dustproof speaker that can go with you anywhere. The deep base creates an immersive sound without the need for headphones. The portable speaker offers 12 hours of playtime and a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet.

Original price: $299

For music listeners who prefer to be more aware of their surroundings, Bose Ultra Open earbuds leave your ears open to hear what’s around you. They cuff around your ears, so they stay in place whether you’re running, doing yard work or cleaning the house. Although they have an open-ear design, you still get a rich, clear sound. The battery lasts up to seven hours, and you can wear the buds all day long without ear fatigue.

Original price: $299

Get Bose’s QuietComfort technology in earbud form. Unlike over-the-ear headphones, these earbuds fit comfortably in your ear, all the while providing the same advanced noise cancellation. Whether you’re listening to music, podcasts or watching shows, these earbuds offer a realistic sound that catches every word.

Android users can also take advantage of the Google Fast Pair feature to expedite the initial pairing process. Just turn your headphones on and the pairing window will automatically pop up so you can pair your headphones in seconds.

Original price: $199

Bose’s Solo Soundbar 2 delivers a one-of-a-kind listening experience, as the company's technology enhances audio details that TV speakers just can’t pick up. You can also connect it to a household of other Bose Bluetooth speakers with SimpleSync technology, and get sound in every room. Plus, when you enter Dialogue mode, every spoken word becomes clearer and easier to understand, no volume adjustment needed.

FROM AIRPODS TO WATCHES: THE APPLE TOP DEALS YOU CAN'T MISS

Original price: $999

Another soundbar option, the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar has Dolby Atmos built in to create an ultra-realistic listening experience. Additionally, Bose's TrueSpace technology separates instruments, dialogue and effects, sending each sound to a different part of the room to make it feel like you’re sitting in a movie theater. You can set the A.I. Dialogue Mode to hear every word in your favorite shows and movies, without needing to adjust the volume.

Original price: $119

If you want a portable Bluetooth speaker you can take camping, hiking or tailgating, the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker has everything you’re looking for. It’s waterproof, dustproof and extreme temperature-proof, so it can quite literally go anywhere with you. The pocket-sized speaker features a tear-resistant strap that makes it easy to carry and has a six-hour battery life on a full charge.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $399

Bose’s Portable Smart Speaker is three devices in one. It functions as a Wi-Fi home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker and a voice-controlled speaker. The easy-carry handle means you can carry it around the house or outside. With 360 degrees of impressive sound and a 12-hour battery life, there’s not much more you can ask from a speaker.