8 carry-on bags worth buying, including 5 our team uses on every trip

The right carry-on makes every trip smoother, whether you're navigating crowded airports or skipping the baggage claim line. We tapped a few members of our team who travel often to share the carry-ons they rely on most. Expandable soft-sided luggage and secure hard-shell designs from brands like Travelpro, SwissGear and Monos made the cut.

Please note that these recommendations reflect the individual opinions of FOX News Deals team members, and experiences may vary.

READ MORE: Add to cart: 9 things the FOX News Deals team bought this week

What we love: The built-in compression packing cube system eliminates the need to buy separate organizers, while the tapered shape helps keep the bag stable and upright even when fully packed.

What to be aware of: There are only three neutral color options.

" This spinner has become my go-to carry-on because it expands up to two inches, and includes its own packing cube system and a full-length interior pocket. Once everything is strapped down and compressed, I can easily fit five days' worth of clothes inside, which means I almost never have to check a bag." — Sage Anderson, Updates Writer

Original price: $295

What we love: The wheels are whisper silent and it's extremely lightweight.

What to be aware of: This isn't the most expandable option on the market.

" This has been my go-to carry-on for over five years now. I've tested several other options from other brands throughout the years, but still always reach for this one. It fits easily in the overhead compartment on every commercial flight I've taken and has a hard-sided design that somehow doesn't scratch easily. I also always use the front pocket for storing and easily accessing my laptop and tablet." — Moriba Cummings, Director of Commerce Content

What we love: Smooth-glide wheels, cushioned handles and a spacious interior make this bag ideal for weekend trips.

What to be aware of: The glossy exterior can show scuffs more easily than textured hard-shell finishes.

" This carry-on glides effortlessly through airports and even NYC sidewalks. It comes with a laundry bag, pouches and multiple zipped compartments to help stay organized. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it's expandable to fit even more inside (which I always need). My favorite part is the cushioned handle — a feature I didn't know I was missing until I had it." — Jaclyn Kaufman, Associate Production Editor

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Original price: $845

What we love: Built-in travel extras, smooth-rolling wheels and a tracking device that makes airport navigation easy.

What to be aware of: Hard-shell carry-ons can feel bulkier than softshell options.

"This carry-on checks all the boxes: Cup holder, phone mount, charging ports and a laptop slot. It also comes in 20 different colors so there is something to fit every style." — Kelsey Ramírez, Production Editor

Original price: $130

What we love: The two front pockets hold all my must-have electronics.

What to be aware of: This suitcase skips flashy extras like charging ports and cup holders.

"I've never been a fan of hard-sided suitcases — there's [usually] never enough give, but this soft-sided option expands to fit up to three days of clothes in my experience. It has all the basics you need: a lightweight frame with a rip-resistant fabric and plenty of pockets." — Christopher Murray, Commerce Writer

Other carry-ons worth buying

These additional carry-ons have earned high marks from both shoppers and frequent flyers.

Original price: $219.99

What we love: The divided sides keep you organized while traveling.

What to be aware of: Some reviewers report busted zippers and locks after their first few trips.

More than 3,000 shoppers bought this highly-rated Samsonite carry-on last month, likely helped by its $80 discount. The scratch-resistant suitcase features a well-organized interior with multiple pockets that make packing and finding essentials much easier.

Original price: $87.49

What we love: The expandable design, multiple interior pockets and smooth 360-degree spinner wheels make navigating the airport simple and efficient.

What to be aware of: The TSA-approved locks aren't as durable as some of the higher-end options on this list.

The Bagsmart carry-on delivers a budget-friendly travel option for less than $100. Its airline-approved size helps prevent overpacking issues, while the expandable hard shell adds up to 20% more packing space. Inside, multiple compartments help keep belongings organized and easy to access.

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Original price: $99.98

What we love: Extra pockets and a built-in wet compartment keep packing organized and more efficient.

What to be aware of: The size may not meet every airline's carry-on requirements, so it's worth checking dimensions before flying.

This soft-sided carry-on includes thoughtful travel features like two travel bags for shoes or extra clothing. A front laptop compartment provides quick access to your computer or tablet, while the lightweight design (at just under 8 pounds) makes the bag easier to lift into overhead bins.