Amazon unveils Alexa+, a smarter, more personalized assistant

Amazon is taking Alexa to the next level with the help of AI. Amazon just announced Alexa+, an updated assistant powered by generative AI. The idea is to make Alexa more human, so she can help you control all your devices and get more done.

The U.S. Alexa+ launch is set to happen over the next few weeks, and will start with the Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 devices. The new Alexa+ acts more like a human personal assistant. It can have more in-depth conversations, understand colloquial expressions and think through complex ideas.

Other features include the ability to make reservations, explore new music and search for and buy virtually any item online.

When launched, customers can access Alexa+ in a new mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Amazon is also launching a new browser-based option at Alexa.com. Owners of Echo devices can start conversations with Alexa+ and seamlessly switch between their car and computers. The newest Alexa edition will be able to pick up conversations right where you left off.

The list of devices and apps Alexa+ will work with is long. Users will be able to control their smart home devices like smart lights from Philips Hue or robot vacuums from Roborock. Alexa+ can also control and help you explore music on Amazon Music and other music streaming services.

Alexa+ users can take their home security to the next level and connect it to their Ring cameras and Ring doorbell. The new, improved Alexa will warn you if someone is approaching your house.

Amazon explained in the official announcement that the new personalized features will appeal to a variety of people, including home chefs. For starters, users will be able to order from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market by just asking Alexa. Users can even get more personal and tell Alexa+ family recipes and dietary preferences, so Alexa+ can help with the shopping list, recipe creation and finding the right restaurant.

Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month for non-Prime members. All Amazon Prime members will get Alexa+ for free with their membership.

