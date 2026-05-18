More than 1,000 shoppers bought this pajama set on Amazon last month — now it's 53% off

Warmer weather calls for lighter sleepwear, and this short-sleeve women's pajama set helps keep hot sleepers cool and comfortable through the rest of spring and all throughout summer. Right now, shoppers can save nearly $20 on the two-piece set, which comes in more than a dozen colors. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers bought the set last month alone.

Original price: $35.99

The 53% discount drops this versatile pajama set to less than $20, making now the best time to stock up. While the deal hasn't quite reached an all-time low, price tracking shows it's just $2 away.

The button-up top and relaxed-fit shorts use a soft stretch fabric that keeps the fit comfortable and easy. "These are the perfect summer pajamas," one reviewer wrote. "They are super soft and cozy, and the fit is comfortably loose." The polished silhouette gives the set an elevated look, making it look and feel much more expensive than it is.

Its 4.6-star Amazon rating further shows that shoppers love these pajamas.

"The fabric is lightweight and super soft," another reviewer wrote. "After years of sleeping in gym shorts and a tank top, I feel like I upgraded my sleep attire to luxury status."

READ MORE: The best cooling pajamas for hot sleepers, starting at $14

Original price: $35.99

The pajama set's rayon-spandex fabric feels soft and flexible, while the machine-washable material makes it easy to clean. Shoppers can choose from classic solid colors like black, white, red and navy, or go with playful patterns featuring bows, leaves and tiger prints.

Sizes range from XS to 3XL, making these pajamas inclusive for a wide range of body types. Most criticisms focus on minor details. "My only complaints are that I wish the bottoms had pockets and the fabric tags are scratchy," one reviewer wrote.

This pajama set rarely stays this discounted for long, making now a great time to grab a new warm-weather sleepwear staple at an affordable price.

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