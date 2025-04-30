May the Fourth Be With You as you shop Amazon's Star Wars Collection, back May 4th through 6th

Amazon’s Star Wars collection is back, starting on the biggest fandom holiday of the year: May 4th. You can explore the collection and score major deals on some Star Wars items. From toys to clothes, luggage and collectibles, there’s a little something for every fan.

On top of other sales, gaming enthusiasts who are Prime members can enjoy complimentary access to select Star Wars titles on Amazon Luna and Prime Gaming. Amazon’s celebration extends to "May the Sixth"—the company’s second annual dark-side holiday honoring everyone’s favorite Star Wars villains.

Add an affordable piece to your Star Wars collection with a straightforward "May the Fourth Be With You" hoodie. You can choose between black, gray and navy blue and get a comfortable zip-up hoodie that’s great for everyday wear.

Original price: $22.99

For a different take on "May the Fourth Be With You" apparel, this Stormtrooper t-shirt features the saying in a bright comic-like font. You can get men's and women’s sizes, plus you can choose from nine different colors. The comfortable 100% cotton shirt will make the perfect addition to your daily wardrobe.

LEGO and Star Wars fans rejoice! You can get the classic Imperial Star Destroyer in LEGO form. Great for kids and adults alike, this LEGO creation will make the perfect addition to your LEGO collection, and it’s a real statement piece. You also get seven LEGO minifigures with the Destroyer.

14 INTERACTIVE TOYS PERFECT FOR YOUNG KIDS

Original price: $239.99

If R2-D2 is your favorite Star Wars character, this giant LEGO R2-D2 is a great collectable. This LEGO set is more challenging, so it’s ideal for adults. Included is also Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.

Become a part of the Star Wars universe with your very own Stormtrooper helmet. The electronic helmet features voice distortion, so you can feel like you’re really part of the experience. This helmet is great for an ultra-realistic Stormtrooper costume, or looks good as a collectible on your shelf.

Original price: $425

Want a high-class Star Wars collectible you can show off every day? A Citizen Eco-Drive Millennium Flacon watch gives you just that. As a tribute to the iconic starship, the watchface recreates the cockpit of the ship. Made from durable stainless steel and leather, this watch is an elegant nod to your favorite movies.

AMAZON JUST SLASHED PRICES ON APPLE WATCHES

Original price: $43.90

Go classic with a rebel force tapestry blanket featuring Luke, Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca and Yoda. You can either hang this tapestry on the wall as a tribute to your favorite characters or use it as a lightweight, cozy blanket.

Original price: $22.99

If you prefer the dark side, this Darth Maul heavy metal tank top blends metal music with one of the greatest villains in the Star Wars universe. There are size options for both men and women, and the 100% cotton material will keep you cool all summer while you show off your love for all things Star Wars.

Original price: $79.99

A fun addition to any Star Wars fan’s kitchen is this Darth Vader toaster. While you make your toast, Darth Vader’s helmet lights up and makes well-known sounds that will bring Vader to life. You get two toaster slots and a piece of memorabilia all in one.

Get this stunning Millennium Falcon desk lamp and have a usable piece of the Star Wars universe. Made from recycled plastic, this lamp is an ode to one of the greatest starships in the Star Wars world. You can adjust the extendable arm and adjust the light however you need to best suit your needs. You power the lamps with a USB cable, so you connect directly to your laptop or plug it in to an outlet.

A great gift for any Star Wars kid is this Star Wars twin bed set. All the classic characters are depicted on the sheets and comforter set, giving your child everything they love about Star Wars right there in their bedroom. Along with the sheets and comforter, also included is a set of on-theme pillowcases.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Show your love of Star Wars to the world with a Darth Vader rolling suitcase. The hardshell suitcase features Darth Vader’s helmet on a glossy black background, giving you a subtle nod to the Star Wars universe. You’ll easily be able to spot this suitcase at baggage claim, and it’s easy to wheel around the airport, saving you from lugging around a heavy suitcase.