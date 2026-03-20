Amazon Big Spring Sale kitchen deals: Up to 59% off Ninja, Cuisinart and more

If you’ve been looking for a reason to upgrade your kitchen, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the time to do it for less. Running March 25 through 31, the event features deals on cookware, coffee makers and outdoor entertaining essentials. Ninja air fryers, All-Clad cookware and even outdoor pizza ovens are up to 59% off for a limited time.

READ MORE: Amazon just kicked off its Big Spring Sale – shop the best deals now

Air fryer deals

Shop brands like Ninja, Chefman, NutriChef and more for less.

Ninja Prestige Smart XL: $249.99 (42% off)

Ninja AF161 XL air fryer: $149.99 (40% off)

Chefman 8-qt. air fryer: $79.99 (33% off)

Medium air fryer: $42.97 (26% off)

Air fryer toaster oven combo: $75.85 (30% off)

Original price: $249.99

If you like the space of a toaster oven with the power of an air fryer, this Ninja combo is a smart fit. It handles everything from air frying and roasting to baking and dehydrating, all with crispy results. The Ninja also preheats in about one minute, fits a 12-inch pizza and won’t take up much of your counter.

Original price: $119.99

This basket-style Chefman air fryer comes with a digital touchscreen and preset functions to cook meals three times faster than traditional ovens. Using the Hi-Fry technology, it increases the heat to 450 degrees to give your food an extra crispy finish. There’s also a shake reminder to help ensure even results.

Original price: $170

This NutriChef air fryer stands out with its durable glass bowl, so you can easily monitor your food as it cooks. Use the preset functions to make a variety of meals, like wings, fish, chicken and steak. It’s compact enough to store away when you’re done — plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

Cookware deals

Refresh your kitchen this spring with discounted cookware.

Ninja Ceramic Pro cookware, set of 10: $199.99 (33% off)

GreenLife nonstick cookware, set of 16: $69.99 (30% off)

GreenPan stainless steel cookware set: $125.99 (30% off)

Viking stainless steel pasta pot: $225 (40% off)

Original price: $309.95

Upgrade your kitchen with this 17-piece stainless steel cookware set, complete with three saucepans, three skillets, a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, and glass lids. It has an aluminum base for even heating and cool handles for a secure grip.

Original price: $99.99

Start cooking with confidence using these nonstick, heavy-gauge aluminum fry pans. The set comes with an 8-inch and 10-inch pan ideal for browning, searing and pan-frying food. The pans are also oven-safe, giving you more versatility.

Original price: $69.99

T-fal’s premium pans are made with aluminum for reliable, everyday use. The 10-inch and 12-inch pans deliver nonstick performance, thanks to the durable titanium coating. A heat indicator ring turns red when the pans are preheating.

READ MORE: Amazon Big Spring Sale: Top deals under $50 from Sony, Cuisinart and more

Coffee maker deals

From compact coffee makers to espresso machines, these deals bring barista-level coffee home.

Chefman single-serve coffee maker: $79.97 (56% off)

Chefman CraftBrew espresso machine: $79.96 (38% off)

Keurig K-Compact coffee maker: $69.99 (30% off)

Keurig single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker: $69.99 (30% off)

Original price: $231

Skip the coffee shop and make espresso drinks right at home with the Nespresso Vertuo Next, now 46% off. It heats up in 25 seconds, brews multiple cup sizes and comes with a milk frother for hot or cold beverages.

Original price: $49.99

If you’re shopping for a simple coffee maker, this compact option is a solid pick. It makes enough coffee for one or two people, lets you pour midbrew and keeps drinks warm for 30 minutes. With just one button to operate, it saves you the hassle of dealing with extra settings. A reusable filter helps cut down on waste, too.

Original price: $219.99

This Keurig K-Duo is a true multitasker, brewing hot or iced coffee in both single K-Cup pods and full carafes. You can adjust the brew strength, and the simple control panel makes it easy to use. The extra-large water reservoir means you can make multiple cups without refilling.

Gadget deals

Simplify everyday cooking with these kitchen tech finds you'll reach for every day.

Immersion blender: $26.62 (38% off)

Bluetooth meat thermometer: $49.93 (38% off)

Countertop ice maker: $44.92 (36% off)

Ninja Blast Max portable blender: $69.99 (30% off)

Original price: $59.99

This electric salt and pepper grinder set is worth picking up while it's on sale. The stainless steel design holds plenty and has six coarseness settings. A single charge lasts up to one month, meaning you won’t have to recharge every day.

Original price: $39.99

You don’t need a full coffee setup to get cafe-style drinks at home. This handheld frother has variable speed control and a single-button design for simple use. It quickly whisks milk into rich foam, is rechargeable and comes with three attachments and a storage stand.

Original price: $219.99

This Ninja kitchen system includes a full-size blender, food processor attachment and single-serve cups — handling everything from smoothies to food prep in one setup. The 1,200-watt motor is powerful enough to handle tough ingredients like nuts and ice.

Tableware deals

Elevate your table for less with slashed prices on dinnerware, flatware and more.

Mikasa dinnerware set, 16-pieces: $69.99 (52% off)

Tervis drinkware set, 4-pieces: $39.19 (34% off)

Extra-large wood cutting board: $37.21 (32% off)

Kate Spade New York hand-painted runner: $25.49 (15% off)

Mikasa white dinnerware set, 40-pieces: $124.99 (48% off)

Original price: $129.99

This handcrafted, budget-friendly ceramic dinnerware set is finished with subtle ridges that look gorgeous on any table. It comes with everything you need for four, such as dinner plates, salad plates and cereal bowls. The stackable design makes for space-saving storage.

Original price: $44.99

If you’re planning to entertain more as the weather warms up, this 30-piece stainless steel silverware set is a smart pick. Designed with a balanced weight for comfortable use, it includes service for six with forks, knives and spoons for everyday meals or gatherings.

Original price: $79.99

This white ceramic dinnerware set has a clean, modern look and includes plates and bowls for four. Designed for durability, it’s scratch-resistant and safe for both the microwave and dishwasher.

Outdoor entertaining deals

Upgrade your backyard setup with glasses, table coolers and pizza ovens.

ThermoMaven Bluetooth meat thermometer: $99.99 (33% off)

Charbroil 3-in-1 electric grill: $249 (25% off)

Aluminum pizza peel: $21.95 (31% off)

Pop-up mesh food covers, set of 6: $11.99 (17% off)

Original price: $49.99

Ditch the red cups and upgrade to these stemless margarita glasses. This set of six 10.25-ounce glasses features a wide rim and a touch of blue for added color, while the stemless design adds durability. They’re also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Original price: $79.99

This side table doubles as a cooler or extra seat, with a 10.3-gallon insulated bucket to keep drinks chilled. The rattan-style design and removable drain plug make it easy to use outdoors.

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Original price: $169.99

Switch things up from the usual barbecue with this outdoor pizza oven. It heats up fast, cooks pizzas efficiently and can be used with wood pellets or a gas or electric burner attachment sold separately. A pizza stone is included as well.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.