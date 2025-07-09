Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Kate Spade, Coach and Michael Kors bags (and shoes) are up to 62% off during Amazon Prime Day

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Grab a great deal on a luxury brand handbag or shoes.

Grab a great deal on a luxury brand handbag or shoes. (iStock)

Top designer handbags and shoes from Kate Spade, Coach and Michael Kors are at shockingly low prices, with discounts of up to 78% off during Prime Day. Whether you're searching for a versatile tote for work, a chic crossbody for weekend adventures, or an elegant satchel for a night out, or shoes, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in a timeless piece from your favorite brand.  

Handbag deals

Score a great discount on luxury handbags in all shapes and sizes. It is an easy way to instantly update your wardrobe.

Kate Spade New York Manhattan Tote: on sale for $109.99 (60% off)

Original price: $278

This cute tote is perfect for date night.

This cute tote is perfect for date night. (Amazon)

Amazon $278 $109.99

The Kate Spade New York Manhattan Tote features the brand's iconic Spade Flower. It is a structured, small, adorable bag designed to carry your valuables. 

Coach Chain Tabby bag: on sale for $416.50 (30% off)

Original price: $595

Try a classic Coach silhouette.

Try a classic Coach silhouette. (Amazon)

Amazon $595 $416.50

The Coach Chain Tabby shoulder bag is crafted from soft grain leather and finished with Coach's iconic hardware, adding a touch of classic brand recognition. The bag comes with three detachable straps, allowing you to wear it in various ways and at different lengths.

PRIME DAY, DAY 2: SCORE INCREDIBLE BEAUTY DEALS ON HAIR, SKINCARE AND MORE

Coach Women's Soho Bag: on sale for $276.50 (30% off)

Original price: $395

This Coach bag comes in various colors.

This Coach bag comes in various colors. (Amazon)

The Soho bag features a clean, slightly rounded flap-front design that is secured with a magnetic snap closure. It is crafted from glove-tanned leather and features a detachable short shoulder strap, lending a classic shoulder bag look.

Coach Cargo Tote: on sale for $175 (30% off)

Original price: $250

Gran this fun tote as a carry-all.

Gran this fun tote as a carry-all. (Amazon)

Amazon $250 $175

The Coach Cargo Tote is crafted from a combination of pebble leather and Coach's signature coated canvas. It features a spacious main compartment that is large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop, along with multiple exterior pockets.

Michael Kors Marilyn satchel on sale for $178.80 (40% off)

Original price: $298

Wear this tote for instant elegance.

Wear this tote for instant elegance. (Amazon)

Amazon $298 $178.80

Michael Kors Marilyn Medium Satchel features a distinctive cross-hatch texture that is durable. The satchel has a clean, structured shape with a zip closure for the main compartment. Wear it around your arm with the top handles or with the removable and adjustable strap.

Kate Spade New York Leather Tote Bag: on sale for $148.80 (40% off)

Original price: $248

This Kate Spade tote is classic sophistication.

This Kate Spade tote is classic sophistication. (Amazon)

The Kate Spade New York Women's Suite Crossgrain Leather Tote Bag is a chic bag to take to work.  It can hold a 15-inch laptop, an iPad and all your daily essentials. The bag is crafted from cross-grain leather and features gold-tone hardware, lending it a polished and professional appearance.

PRIME DAY, DAY 2: SAVE ON WORKOUT EQUIPMENT, SMART TRACKERS AND MORE

Michael Kors Prescott backpack: on sale for $121.99 (56% off)

Original price: $278

Try a chic backpack for travel.

Try a chic backpack for travel. (Amazon)

Amazon $278 $121.99

Michael Kors Prescott Large Backpack is crafted from the brand's signature logo print material. It features a spacious interior that accommodates an iPad or laptop. It is comfortable and perfect for when you want to keep your hands free.

Kate Spade New York leather belt bag: on sale for $148.80 (40% off)

Original price: $248

Try a stylish belt bag.

Try a stylish belt bag. (Amazon)

Amazon $248 $148.80

Wear this stylish Kate Spade New York Women's Hudson Pebbled Leather Belt Bag with confidence on your next adventure. The bag is made from durable pebbled leather with a soft faille lining for a luxurious feel that is resilient enough for daily wear.

Michael Kors Ruthie Small Satchel: on sale for $146.99 (43% off)

Original price: $258

This adorable bag is wrapped in Michael Kors iconic logo.

This adorable bag is wrapped in Michael Kors iconic logo. (Amazon)

Amazon $258 $146.99

The Michael Kors Ruthie Small Satchel is compact and crafted from Saffiano leather featuring the brand's iconic logo. This satchel comes with sleek top handles for elegant hand or arm carry. It also includes a removable and adjustable crossbody strap for hands-free convenience.

Kate Spade Knott Crossbody tote: on sale for $174 (50% off)

Original price: $348

Wear this chic leather Kate Spade with everything.

Wear this chic leather Kate Spade with everything. (Amazon)

Amazon $348 $174

The Kate Spade New York Knott Pebbled Leather Medium Crossbody Tote is designed to be worn as a shoulder bag and a crossbody. Its defining feature is the chic knot detailing on the side cinches, which gives it a unique and sophisticated look while also allowing for cinching and expansion.

Shoe deals

Now is the perfect time to shop for high-end shoes made of fine materials and cut in adorable and elegant silhouettes.

Kate Spade New York Riley ballet flat: on sale for $59.99 (62% off)

Original price: $158

These ultra-feminine flats are perfect to wear all day.

These ultra-feminine flats are perfect to wear all day. (Amazon)

Amazon $158 $59.99

These mesh ballet flats from Kate Spade New York blend style and functionality. They feature a lightly padded insole for cushioning and a flexible sole, making it a comfortable choice for busy days.

Michael Kors Nori sandal: on sale for $54.40 (43% off)

Original price: $95

Pair this with a summer dress for instant style.

Pair this with a summer dress for instant style. (Amazon)

Amazon $95 $54.40

The Michael Kors Women's Nori Flat Thong Sandal is designed for effortless elegance and comfort. Wear them on casual outings, beach days or wherever you want to add a relaxed yet refined touch to your look. 

Michael Kors Women's Nori Flex Ballet Flat: on sale for $69 (40% off)

Original price: $115

These elegant flats are stylish and comfortable.

These elegant flats are stylish and comfortable. (Amazon)

Amazon $115 $69

The Nori Flex Ballet Flat will be your go-to choice when you want a chic, comfortable and practical flat for daily wear. These flats feature a classic ballet slipper design and are highly flexible for all-day comfort.   

Kate Spade New York Leandra loafer pumps: on sale for $116.99 (53% off)

Original price: $248

Try loafer pumps for a look you can wear in the office.

Try loafer pumps for a look you can wear in the office. (Amazon)

Amazon $248 $116.99

These Kate Spade New York Leandra Loafer Pumps blend the classic comfort of a loafer with the elegance of a pump. They are easy to wear and incredibly versatile, suitable for professional settings, dressier casual outings, or evening events.

Coach Florence slide: on sale for $87.50 (30% off)

Original price: $125

These slides are perfect for the summer.

These slides are perfect for the summer. (Amazon)

Amazon $125 $87.50

The Coach Women's Florence Slide Sandal is your perfect shoe for warm weather.  The footbed features a contoured and cushioned footbed for all-day comfort and is adorned with Coach's iconic signature hardware.  

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Kate Spade New York Maritza pumps: on sale for $89.95 (62% off)

Original price: $238

Gran a pair of these adorable pumps from Kate Spade.

Gran a pair of these adorable pumps from Kate Spade. (Amazon)

Amazon $238 $89.95

Kate Spade New York Women's Maritza Pumps are feminine heels that combine a classic pump silhouette with charming details, making them suitable for both office wear and special occasions. They feature a sleek pointed toe and a delicate buckled slingback strap.  

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.