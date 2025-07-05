Power up at home with these Prime Day deals on generators, power packs and more

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, running through July 11th. If you’re bracing for summer storms and outages, Prime Day is a great time to save on backup power solutions with big discounts on power generators, power packs and more.

Home generators and power stations

These generators will give you access to power on at your house if you lose electricity in a storm.

Original price: $1,099

Built for outages, this gas generator features an electric start powered by an included battery for easy use. It delivers 40% more starting capacity, meaning it can handle a heavier electric load. At half capacity, the generator delivers up to 10.5 hours of runtime, so your home stays powered for longer stretches.

Original price: $1,499

The DuroMax 13,000-watt dual-fuel portable generator is ready for emergencies, supplying your whole home with power during outages. The generator features a push button start and lets you switch fuel types in seconds. It runs on either gas or propane, and has a copper-wound design that supports long-term use.

Original price: $799

The Jackery Explorer 1,000 v2 portable power station features a durable battery and can power appliances such as fridges, electric pots and AC units. It includes multiple charging ports, including USB-C, USB-A, a DC car port and three AC outlets. When you activate emergency charging in the Jackery app, you can charge the power station from 0% to 100% in just one hour.

Original price: $2,499

Designed to handle a home's backup power needs, the Jackery Solar Generator 2,000 v2 features three AC ports with a heavy-duty 2,200-watt output. The portable power station also includes a USB-C that provides lightning-fast charging for laptops, phones and more. It's eco-friendly and keeps your essential devices safe at home or outdoors.

Original price: $1,299

This solar generator powers most essential appliances in your home quietly. It has a smart battery system that keeps track of performance to protect you and your electronics. With a solar panel input, you can easily recharge the generator while camping, on RV adventures or during a home outage.

Power Packs

While generators are ideal for home backup, power packs can keep your phones and smaller devices running during outages or trips.

Original price: $41.99

The Sabani portable charger is a portable power bank with four built-in cables. You’ll get a lightning cable compatible with older Apple devices, a USB Type-C cable for newer Apple and Android phones (and iPads and other tablets), a USB Type-A cable and a micro-USB cable. Also included are three charging ports that are compatible with most smart devices. In total, you can charge six devices at one time. A Sabani portable charger is nearly the same size of an iPhone 15, making it super compact.

Original price: $29.99

Another charger that comes with built-in cables is the Charmast portable charger. It works with Apple, Samsung, Google devices and more. With six outputs and three inputs, there’s plenty of space to charge all your tech. Coming in at about half a pound, you don’t need to worry about getting weighed down.

