Power up at home with these Prime Day deals on generators, power packs and more

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, running through July 11th. If you’re bracing for summer storms and outages, Prime Day is a great time to save on backup power solutions with big discounts on power generators, power packs and more.
If you're looking to refresh your home with a few upgrades or planning a full-scale renovation, now is the time to take advantage of home improvement deals.
To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.
Home generators and power stations
These generators will give you access to power on at your house if you lose electricity in a storm.
Generac 8,000W portable gas generator: on sale for $685.30 (30% off)
Original price: $1,099
Built for outages, this gas generator features an electric start powered by an included battery for easy use. It delivers 40% more starting capacity, meaning it can handle a heavier electric load. At half capacity, the generator delivers up to 10.5 hours of runtime, so your home stays powered for longer stretches.
DuroMax 13,000W dual-fuel portable generator: on sale for $999.99 (9% off)
Original price: $1,499
The DuroMax 13,000-watt dual-fuel portable generator is ready for emergencies, supplying your whole home with power during outages. The generator features a push button start and lets you switch fuel types in seconds. It runs on either gas or propane, and has a copper-wound design that supports long-term use.
Jackery Explorer 1,000 v2 portable power station: on sale for $399 (50% off)
Original price: $799
The Jackery Explorer 1,000 v2 portable power station features a durable battery and can power appliances such as fridges, electric pots and AC units. It includes multiple charging ports, including USB-C, USB-A, a DC car port and three AC outlets. When you activate emergency charging in the Jackery app, you can charge the power station from 0% to 100% in just one hour.
Jackery Solar Generator 2,000 v2: on sale for $1,299 (48% off)
Original price: $2,499
Designed to handle a home's backup power needs, the Jackery Solar Generator 2,000 v2 features three AC ports with a heavy-duty 2,200-watt output. The portable power station also includes a USB-C that provides lightning-fast charging for laptops, phones and more. It's eco-friendly and keeps your essential devices safe at home or outdoors.
EF ECOFLOW solar generator: on sale for $659 (49% off)
Original price: $1,299
This solar generator powers most essential appliances in your home quietly. It has a smart battery system that keeps track of performance to protect you and your electronics. With a solar panel input, you can easily recharge the generator while camping, on RV adventures or during a home outage.
Power Packs
While generators are ideal for home backup, power packs can keep your phones and smaller devices running during outages or trips.
Portable charger with 4 built-in cables: on sale for $28.49 (32% off)
Original price: $41.99
The Sabani portable charger is a portable power bank with four built-in cables. You’ll get a lightning cable compatible with older Apple devices, a USB Type-C cable for newer Apple and Android phones (and iPads and other tablets), a USB Type-A cable and a micro-USB cable. Also included are three charging ports that are compatible with most smart devices. In total, you can charge six devices at one time. A Sabani portable charger is nearly the same size of an iPhone 15, making it super compact.
Charmast portable charger with built-in cables: on sale for $18.99 (37% off)
Original price: $29.99
Another charger that comes with built-in cables is the Charmast portable charger. It works with Apple, Samsung, Google devices and more. With six outputs and three inputs, there’s plenty of space to charge all your tech. Coming in at about half a pound, you don’t need to worry about getting weighed down.
Slim portable charger: on sale for $15.98 (27% off)
Original price: $21.99
One of the thinnest portable chargers on the market is the INIU portable charger. It’s just half an inch wide, so it easily slips into any pocket. Once fully charged, you can charge an iPhone 15 or Samsung S22 just under two times and AirPods 13 times. The INIU charger is a fast charger that gives you up to 78% percent iPhone battery after just one hour.