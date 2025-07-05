Expand / Collapse search
Power up at home with these Prime Day deals on generators, power packs and more

Save on generators from Generac, Jackery and DuroMax

Chris Hindenach By Chris Hindenach Fox News
Stay powered through outages with these Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, running through July 11th. If you’re bracing for summer storms and outages, Prime Day is a great time to save on backup power solutions with big discounts  on power generators, power packs and more. 

If you're looking to refresh your home with a few upgrades or planning a full-scale renovation, now is the time to take advantage of home improvement deals

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Home generators and power stations

These generators will give you access to power on at your house if you lose electricity in a storm. 

Generac 8,000W portable gas generator: on sale for $685.30 (30% off)

Original price: $1,099

Keep your home powered for longer stretches with this gas generator.

Amazon $979 $685.30

Built for outages, this gas generator features an electric start powered by an included battery for easy use. It delivers 40% more starting capacity, meaning it can handle a heavier electric load. At half capacity, the generator delivers up to 10.5 hours of runtime, so your home stays powered for longer stretches. 

TACKLE YOUR DIY PROJECTS WITH THESE EARLY PRIME DAY HOME IMPROVEMENT DEALS

DuroMax 13,000W dual-fuel portable generator: on sale for $999.99 (9% off)

Original price: $1,499

A dual-fuel portable generator that keeps the entire home running during power outages.

Amazon $1,099 $999.99

The DuroMax 13,000-watt dual-fuel portable generator is ready for emergencies, supplying your whole home with power during outages. The generator features a push button start and lets you switch fuel types in seconds. It runs on either gas or propane, and has a copper-wound design that supports long-term use. 

Jackery Explorer 1,000 v2 portable power station: on sale for $399 (50% off)

Original price: $799

Power appliances such as fridges, electric pots and AC units. 

Amazon $799 $399

The Jackery Explorer 1,000 v2 portable power station features a durable battery and can power appliances such as fridges, electric pots and AC units. It includes multiple charging ports, including USB-C, USB-A, a DC car port and three AC outlets. When you activate emergency charging in the Jackery app, you can charge the power station from 0% to 100% in just one hour. 

Jackery Solar Generator 2,000 v2: on sale for $1,299 (48% off)

Original price: $2,499

A portable power station that keeps your essential devices safe at home or outdoors.

Amazon $2,499 $1,299

Designed to handle a home's backup power needs, the Jackery Solar Generator 2,000 v2 features three AC ports with a heavy-duty 2,200-watt output. The portable power station also includes a USB-C that provides lightning-fast charging for laptops, phones and more. It's eco-friendly and keeps your essential devices safe at home or outdoors. 

STAY SAFE FROM AIRPORT PHONE HACKERS WITH THESE PORTABLE POWER PACKS

EF ECOFLOW solar generator: on sale for $659 (49% off)

Original price: $1,299

This solar generator powers appliances in your home quietly. 

Amazon $1,299 $659

This solar generator powers most essential appliances in your home quietly. It has a smart battery system that keeps track of performance to protect you and your electronics. With a solar panel input, you can easily recharge the generator while camping, on RV adventures or during a home outage.

Power Packs

While generators are ideal for home backup, power packs can keep your phones and smaller devices running during outages or trips. 

Portable charger with 4 built-in cables: on sale for $28.49 (32% off)

Original price: $41.99

A power pack with built-in cables. 

Amazon $41.99 $29.99

The Sabani portable charger is a portable power bank with four built-in cables. You’ll get a lightning cable compatible with older Apple devices, a USB Type-C cable for newer Apple and Android phones (and iPads and other tablets), a USB Type-A cable and a micro-USB cable. Also included are three charging ports that are compatible with most smart devices. In total, you can charge six devices at one time. A Sabani portable charger is nearly the same size of an iPhone 15, making it super compact.

Charmast portable charger with built-in cables: on sale for $18.99 (37% off)

Original price: $29.99

Charge multiple devices at once with this pack. 

Amazon $29.99

Another charger that comes with built-in cables is the Charmast portable charger. It works with Apple, Samsung, Google devices and more. With six outputs and three inputs, there’s plenty of space to charge all your tech. Coming in at about half a pound, you don’t need to worry about getting weighed down.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Slim portable charger: on sale for $15.98 (27% off)

Original price: $21.99

Charge your devices fast with the INIU charger. 

Amazon $21.99 $17.99

One of the thinnest portable chargers on the market is the INIU portable charger. It’s just half an inch wide, so it easily slips into any pocket. Once fully charged, you can charge an iPhone 15 or Samsung S22 just under two times and AirPods 13 times. The INIU charger is a fast charger that gives you up to 78% percent iPhone battery after just one hour.

Chris Hindenach is an Associate with Fox Corporation’s Strategic Initiatives team