The best deals under $100 in Amazon's October Prime Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kicked off today, and brings 48 hours of huge savings. These deals offer discounts on home must-haves, kitchen essentials and travel-ready luggage for less than $100.

For the home

For quick, affordable home updates try swapping out your shower curtain or displaying your favorite memories in new picture frames.

Original price: $129.99

The Shark WANDVAC is so light and portable that you can use it anywhere. It has a strong motor and great filtration technology. The charging dock is sleek and works fast, keeping the vacuum accessible. Just push a button to empty it.

Original price: $19.99

Give your bathroom a quick and easy makeover with this beautiful botanical design shower curtain. It's a generous 71-by-74 inches and even comes with curtain hooks. You can also check out several other gorgeous designs that are on sale right now.

Original price: $18.99

This changeable frame makes it easy to showcase and store your child’s artwork. The frame lets you swap in a new masterpiece in seconds, while the storage compartment holds up to 100 sheets of 8.5-by-11 inch paper behind the current display. Use the included mat for standard 8.5-by-11 inches pictures, or remove it to fit larger art up to 10-by-12.5 inches.

Original price: $32.39

Show off your favorite memories with this 10-piece gold frame set. It includes two frames that are eight-by-10 inches, four frames that are five-by-seven inches and four frames that are four-by-six inches. Each frame comes with hanging hardware and a sturdy easel stand.

Kitchen

From sourdough starter kits to air fryers, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days bring major discounts to kitchen essentials.

Original price: $15.99

This sourdough starter jar is for anyone aiming for exceptional sourdough. It's built with durable, thick glass and holds up to 50 ounces for easy mixing. You get a sealed lid and a fabric cover, which is useful since starters have different needs depending on the stage.

Original price: $119.99

This ceramic nonstick set is a cleaner way to cook, and has everything you need to start cooking, like an eight- and ten-inch frying pan, a saucepan, a Dutch oven, a sauté pan, a griddle and even some bamboo tools. It's dishwasher safe for super easy cleanup.

Original price: $129.99

This smart cooking thermometer has four internal sensors that track the exact temperature at the center of your food, while a separate ambient sensor monitors the heat around it. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you check progress from your phone, and the CHEF iQ app comes packed with simple presets to help you cook every cut of meat to perfection.

Original price: $169.99

This multi-cooker has 10 different cooking functions – everything from pressure cooking and slow cooking to baking, steaming and even making yogurt. It has 28 preset options for common meals and easy steam release.

Original price: $139.99

This all-in-one air fryer can air fry, bake, dehydrate or roast perfectly crispy food. You don't have to wait for it to heat up like a regular oven, and it cooks your food fast and evenly. Plus, it has a 10-liter capacity that is great for family meals. It even has 17 preset buttons on the touchscreen. You can also check on your food anytime through the window thanks to the interior light.

Luggage

Get the perfect weekend bag for your upcoming holiday travel.

Original price: $19.99

This travel duffle bag is carry-on compliant for flights and has an integrated trolley sleeve that slides right over the handle of your rolling luggage. Inside the main area there’s a great high-density waterproof pocket to keep wet clothes or shoes separate from your dry items with seven total pockets for all your gear.

Original price: $98.14

The 20-inch spinner is designed to maximize your packing space while still meeting carry-on regulations. It's built with a tough, scratch resistant micro-diamond polycarbonate texture and comes with integrated side-mounted TSA locks for security.

Original price: $169.99

This five-piece luggage set has everything you need for your next trip, including three hard-shell spinner suitcases (carry-on to large), a duffel and a toiletry bag. The suitcases feature TSA-approved locks, while the duffel has a sleeve that slips over suitcase handles. Each piece is fully lined with organization pockets to keep your belongings neat. The set comes in black, beige, carmine red, sunset orange and more.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.