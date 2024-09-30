Expand / Collapse search
Score the biggest discounts of October Prime Days on Shark, Bose and more top brands

Find great deals on Bose headphones, Homedics foot spa, Shark vacuums and more

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
amazon prime delivery

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is your chance to score big savings ahead of the holidays. (iStock)

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is your chance to score some of the season's biggest discounts, and we’ve already done the hard work for you. We tracked down the biggest discounts on all the popular products, including awesome deals on tech, kitchen appliances, home basics and your favorite beauty must-haves.

Biggest discounts for the home

Score essential home upgrades like a new vacuum or dinnerware.

Shark vacuum: $599.99 (50% off)

Original price: $1,199.99

This Shark robot vacuum cleans for you and empties itself.

This Shark robot vacuum cleans for you and empties itself. (Amazon)

Amazon $1,199.99 $599.99

Keep floors spotless with Shark’s smart two-in-one cleaner. This robot vacuum and mop combo features self-emptying and self-refilling technology, plus pad wash and dry, so it truly runs hands-free. It has a 60-day debris capacity, 30-day refill tank and five advanced PowerDetect technologies that automatically adjust the vacuum for the deepest clean on carpets, hardwood and more.

Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus cordless vacuum: $169.99 (48% off)

Original price: $329.99

This powerful vacuum has a built-in light that reveals hidden dust and dirt so nothing gets left behind.

This powerful vacuum has a built-in light that reveals hidden dust and dirt so nothing gets left behind. (Amazon)

Amazon $329.99 $169.99

The Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus cordless vacuum delivers incredible suction power and illuminates hidden dust and dirt on your floors, so you don't miss a spot. It also detects your floor type and automatically adjusts the brushroll speed. Plus, you get a self-cleaning brushroll and up to 40 minutes of cordless run time.

Queen Comforter Set: $39.99 (43% off)

Original price: $69.99

This cozy microfiber bedding set comes in nearly any color.

This cozy microfiber bedding set comes in nearly any color. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $39.98

Made from ultra-soft microfiber that feels as light as a cloud, this bedding set has everything you need for a cozy night’s sleep. The set includes an elastic fitted sheet with deep pockets that fits mattresses 10 to 14 inches thick, a comforter, pillowcases, shams and flat sheets. Available in a range of stylish colors – from navy with light gray sheets to black, cream, yellow, grayish blue, purple and more – it’s an easy upgrade for any bedroom.

Lenox Christmas dinnerware set: $108.49 (55% off)

Original price; $244.95

This Lenox Christmas dinnerware set makes your holiday meal special.

This Lenox Christmas dinnerware set makes your holiday meal special. (Amazon)

Amazon $244.95 $108.49

Elevate your holiday table with Lenox’s Christmas dinnerware. This 12-piece set is crafted from ivory porcelain and adorned with the brand’s signature holly and berry motif in festive reds and greens, finished with 24-karat gold accents.

Biggest kitchen discounts

Everything from rice cookers to coffee makers are on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $59.99 (45% off)

Original price: $109.99

This single serve coffee maker brews rich, delicious coffee in minutes.

This single serve coffee maker brews rich, delicious coffee in minutes. (Amazon)

Amazon $109.99 $59.99

Keurig K-Express coffee maker in warm stone brews delicious coffee in minutes and in three cup sizes – eight, 10 or 12 ounces – at the push of a button. 

Ninja Blender and food processor: $149.99 (42% off)

Original price: $259.99

This Ninja blender powers through anything.

This Ninja blender powers through anything. (Amazon)

Amazon $259.99 $149.99

With a powerful 1,600-watt motor, this Ninja blender is built to handle even the toughest ingredients without stalling. Preset auto-iQ programs mean you can make smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping and food processing all at the touch of a button.

KitchenAid wire masher: $9.99 (41% off)

Original price: $16.99

This KitchenAid masher makes lump-free potatoes easy.

This KitchenAid masher makes lump-free potatoes easy. (Amazon)

Amazon $16.99 $9.99

Mash potatoes, root vegetables or even guacamole with ease using this sturdy stainless steel masher from KitchenAid. It is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup and kitchen must-have if you prefer your mashies lump-free.

Chefman multifunctional air fryer: $79.99 (43% off)

Original price: $139.99

This air fryer comes with easy-to-use presets and requires no preheating.

This air fryer comes with easy-to-use presets and requires no preheating. (Amazon)

Amazon $139.99 $79.99

Cook faster, healthier and more evenly with this versatile Chefman air fryer that can air fry, bake, roast or dehydrate. It heats instantly and delivers perfectly crispy results every time. With a roomy 10-liter capacity, it’s ideal for family meals, while 17 easy-to-use presets on the touchscreen take the guesswork out of cooking. 

Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker: $159.99 (47% off)

Original price: $301

This Zojirushi rice cooker makes perfect rice every time.

This Zojirushi rice cooker makes perfect rice every time. (Amazon)

Amazon $223

Take the guesswork out of rice with Zojirushi’s Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker, which automatically adjusts cooking time and temperature for perfect results. This 5.5-cup rice cooker makes rice and porridge with ease and keeps it warm without drying it out. The smart LCD panel and multiple menu settings make cooking foolproof.

Biggest tech discounts

Discover the best deals on Bose headphones, Ring doorbells and more great tech.

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones: $199 (42% off)

Original price: $349

Bose QuietComfort headphones are the gift of peace and perfect sound.

Bose QuietComfort headphones are the gift of peace and perfect sound. (Amazon)

Amazon $349 $199

Try the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for their amazing noise cancellation and adjustable EQ that lets you personally fine-tune the bass, mid-range and treble for bold, high-fidelity audio. The battery life is up to 24 hours on a single charge and a quick 15-minute charge gives you 2.5 hours of extra playtime.

Ring Battery Doorbell: $49.99 (50% off)

Original price: $99.99

Upgrade your front door security to the latest Ring Battery Doorbell.

Upgrade your front door security to the latest Ring Battery Doorbell. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99 $49.99

This is the latest version of Ring’s popular Battery Doorbell. The biggest improvement is that you get a much wider vertical view and it has a built-in battery that you can easily charge with a USB-C port. Plus you can get real-time alerts and use two-way talk to see and speak to visitors at your door.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99 (50% off)

Original price: $49.99

Find your favorite content with AI-powered Fire TV Search.

Find your favorite content with AI-powered Fire TV Search. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $24.99

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K delivers vibrant HD streaming. With an Alexa Voice Remote, you can easily search, launch apps and control compatible smart home devices for a seamless entertainment experience.

TCL 98" QD-Mini LED 4K smart TV: $2,848.09 (43% off)

Original price: $4,999

This massive TV screen will dominate the room.

This massive TV screen will dominate the room. (Amazon)

Amazon $4,999.99 $2,997.99

The TCL 98-inch 4K smart TV delivers an enormous screen with upgraded QD-Mini LED technology for impressive brightness and contrast, a big step up from standard LED.

Health and beauty 

Pamper yourself with foot spas, whitening strips and other health and beauty essentials.

HoMedics foot spa: $15.27 (49% off)

Original price: $29.99

This HoMedics foot spa is perfect for an at-home pampering session.

This HoMedics foot spa is perfect for an at-home pampering session. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $15.27

Give tired feet a treat right at home with the HoMedics Bubble Mate foot spa. It uses massage water jets and raised nodes to soothe and revive overworked feet. A removable pumice stone smooths callused heels and the integrated splash guard helps keep things tidy. Turn it on and off with the toe-touch control.

Depend night defense adult diapers: $16.95 (43% off)

Original price: $29.99

Depend Night Defense underwear delivers up to 12 hours of reliable protection.

Depend Night Defense underwear delivers up to 12 hours of reliable protection. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $21.48

For reliable protection and peace of mind at night, this pack of Depend Night Defense Underwear for women is a great choice. They are designed to give you up to 12 hours of protection and feature OdorBlock technology for maximum discretion. These are an easy, comfortable option for managing bladder leaks – plus, they are HSA/FSA-eligible.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean toothbrush series 5: $89.99 (40% off)

Original price: $149.99

Get a dentist-like clean at home with the help of this brush.

Get a dentist-like clean at home with the help of this brush. (Amazon)

Amazon $149.99 $89.99

The Oral-B iO Series 5 is an everyday upgrade that makes a big difference. It delivers a deep, dentist-level clean with five customizable modes and connects to an app for real-time feedback. A light-ring built-in timer gently pulses every 30 seconds to keep your brushing routine on track for a two-minute brushing routine.

Dove Hydration Boost body wash: $5.99 (40% off)

Original price: $9.99

Keep dry skin moisturized with Dove’s serum body wash.

Keep dry skin moisturized with Dove’s serum body wash. (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99 $6.99

Give your skin a major hydration boost with Dove’s body wash formulated with a 6% hydrating serum and hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry skin.  The creamy wash transforms into a soft foam and fills your shower with a beautiful scent of soft florals and dewy freshness.

Crest 3D Whitestrips + LED light: $39.99 (43% off)

Original price: $69.99

These Crest 3D Whitestrips come with a LED light that works to weaken stains.

These Crest 3D Whitestrips come with a LED light that works to weaken stains. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $39.99

Maximize your at-home whitening results with this advanced kit that pairs Crest's powerful 3D Whitestrips with a specialized LED Light that works to weaken stains, helping to remove years of discoloration in just 10 treatments. That's a quicker result than using the strips alone.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

