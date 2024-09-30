Score the biggest discounts of October Prime Days on Shark, Bose and more top brands

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is your chance to score some of the season's biggest discounts, and we’ve already done the hard work for you. We tracked down the biggest discounts on all the popular products, including awesome deals on tech, kitchen appliances, home basics and your favorite beauty must-haves.

Biggest discounts for the home

Score essential home upgrades like a new vacuum or dinnerware.

Original price: $1,199.99

Keep floors spotless with Shark’s smart two-in-one cleaner. This robot vacuum and mop combo features self-emptying and self-refilling technology, plus pad wash and dry, so it truly runs hands-free. It has a 60-day debris capacity, 30-day refill tank and five advanced PowerDetect technologies that automatically adjust the vacuum for the deepest clean on carpets, hardwood and more.

Original price: $329.99

The Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus cordless vacuum delivers incredible suction power and illuminates hidden dust and dirt on your floors, so you don't miss a spot. It also detects your floor type and automatically adjusts the brushroll speed. Plus, you get a self-cleaning brushroll and up to 40 minutes of cordless run time.

Original price: $69.99

Made from ultra-soft microfiber that feels as light as a cloud, this bedding set has everything you need for a cozy night’s sleep. The set includes an elastic fitted sheet with deep pockets that fits mattresses 10 to 14 inches thick, a comforter, pillowcases, shams and flat sheets. Available in a range of stylish colors – from navy with light gray sheets to black, cream, yellow, grayish blue, purple and more – it’s an easy upgrade for any bedroom.

Original price; $244.95

Elevate your holiday table with Lenox’s Christmas dinnerware. This 12-piece set is crafted from ivory porcelain and adorned with the brand’s signature holly and berry motif in festive reds and greens, finished with 24-karat gold accents.

Biggest kitchen discounts

Everything from rice cookers to coffee makers are on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Original price: $109.99

Keurig K-Express coffee maker in warm stone brews delicious coffee in minutes and in three cup sizes – eight, 10 or 12 ounces – at the push of a button.

Original price: $259.99

With a powerful 1,600-watt motor, this Ninja blender is built to handle even the toughest ingredients without stalling. Preset auto-iQ programs mean you can make smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping and food processing all at the touch of a button.

Original price: $16.99

Mash potatoes, root vegetables or even guacamole with ease using this sturdy stainless steel masher from KitchenAid. It is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup and kitchen must-have if you prefer your mashies lump-free.

Original price: $139.99

Cook faster, healthier and more evenly with this versatile Chefman air fryer that can air fry, bake, roast or dehydrate. It heats instantly and delivers perfectly crispy results every time. With a roomy 10-liter capacity, it’s ideal for family meals, while 17 easy-to-use presets on the touchscreen take the guesswork out of cooking.

Original price: $301

Take the guesswork out of rice with Zojirushi’s Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker, which automatically adjusts cooking time and temperature for perfect results. This 5.5-cup rice cooker makes rice and porridge with ease and keeps it warm without drying it out. The smart LCD panel and multiple menu settings make cooking foolproof.

Biggest tech discounts

Discover the best deals on Bose headphones, Ring doorbells and more great tech.

Original price: $349

Try the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for their amazing noise cancellation and adjustable EQ that lets you personally fine-tune the bass, mid-range and treble for bold, high-fidelity audio. The battery life is up to 24 hours on a single charge and a quick 15-minute charge gives you 2.5 hours of extra playtime.

Original price: $99.99

This is the latest version of Ring’s popular Battery Doorbell. The biggest improvement is that you get a much wider vertical view and it has a built-in battery that you can easily charge with a USB-C port. Plus you can get real-time alerts and use two-way talk to see and speak to visitors at your door.

Original price: $49.99

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K delivers vibrant HD streaming. With an Alexa Voice Remote, you can easily search, launch apps and control compatible smart home devices for a seamless entertainment experience.

Original price: $4,999

The TCL 98-inch 4K smart TV delivers an enormous screen with upgraded QD-Mini LED technology for impressive brightness and contrast, a big step up from standard LED.

Health and beauty

Pamper yourself with foot spas, whitening strips and other health and beauty essentials.

Original price: $29.99

Give tired feet a treat right at home with the HoMedics Bubble Mate foot spa. It uses massage water jets and raised nodes to soothe and revive overworked feet. A removable pumice stone smooths callused heels and the integrated splash guard helps keep things tidy. Turn it on and off with the toe-touch control.

Original price: $29.99

For reliable protection and peace of mind at night, this pack of Depend Night Defense Underwear for women is a great choice. They are designed to give you up to 12 hours of protection and feature OdorBlock technology for maximum discretion. These are an easy, comfortable option for managing bladder leaks – plus, they are HSA/FSA-eligible.

Original price: $149.99

The Oral-B iO Series 5 is an everyday upgrade that makes a big difference. It delivers a deep, dentist-level clean with five customizable modes and connects to an app for real-time feedback. A light-ring built-in timer gently pulses every 30 seconds to keep your brushing routine on track for a two-minute brushing routine.

Original price: $9.99

Give your skin a major hydration boost with Dove’s body wash formulated with a 6% hydrating serum and hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry skin. The creamy wash transforms into a soft foam and fills your shower with a beautiful scent of soft florals and dewy freshness.

Original price: $69.99

Maximize your at-home whitening results with this advanced kit that pairs Crest's powerful 3D Whitestrips with a specialized LED Light that works to weaken stains, helping to remove years of discoloration in just 10 treatments. That's a quicker result than using the strips alone.

