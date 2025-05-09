Spoil your cats during the Amazon Pet Day sale with these toys, trees and beds

Cat owners love and cherish their cats. After all, they are a part of the family! If you want to spoil your favorite pet, now is the time to do it. Amazon is having its annual pet sale, featuring huge sales on cat toys and furniture, among other pet supplies. You can shop the sale on May 13 and 14.

On sale are catnip mice that will have your kitty bouncing off the walls with joy, and majestic cat trees they’ll have a ball running up and down. And don’t forget the laser pointers that turn your living room into a high-speed chase arena, where your cats can unleash their inner hunter and show off their agility.

With hundreds of deals during the Amazon Pet Sale, you can transform your home into a cat paradise, where every corner offers a new opportunity for fun and relaxation.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $7.42

Mice-shaped toys are a must for every cat owner. These burlap mice toys are durable, so even the most aggressive players won’t be able to destroy these toys. They’re infused with catnip, which encourages your cat to play and get the exercise they need.

Original price: $129.98

Make your cat feel like a king or queen with a 68-inch multi-level cat tree. This huge cat tree features three top perches, hammocks, hidden compartments for your cats to play in and a scratching post. All the poles are also wrapped in a cat-scratching material. Perfect for multi-cat homes, this cat tree is extra-large and extra-durable.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO BUILD YOUR CAT A CATIO THIS YEAR

Original price: $24.99

Laser toys are a ton of fun for cats and humans. Watching a cat chase a laser provides hours of fun for everyone involved. You can mount the Potaroma smart sensor laser to a table, shelf or any other surface in your home and the laser provides a random trajectory which gets your cat up and playing.

The laser is motion-activated, so it’ll only go on when your cat is nearby. There’s a diverse range of teasing modes. You can set a timer or set it to sensing mode, plus you can adjust the laser dot speed to get your cat more exercise.

Original price: $42.99

Perfect for napping and playing, the Kitty City cat tunnel bed will be loved by all the cats in your household. They’ll have a blast zooming through the tunnel or relaxing and snuggling up on the warm inner lining. There are built-in handing toys that provide extra stimulation when they’re playing.

12 WAYS TO TREAT YOUR PET AND CELEBRATE THEIR JOY

Original price: $11.99

This simple but entertaining tower of tracks toy will keep your cat busy for hours. Inside the tracks are brightly colored balls that zoom around when your cat swats at them. The interactive toy is a great way to get your cat some exercise. It’s sturdy and has a nonslip base that keeps the toy upright.

Original price: $5.59

This pickle dental catnip toy has a little bit of everything. The adorable pickle toy is stuffed with catnip and has multiple textures that remove plaque and help with your cat’s dental health. It’s the perfect size for your cat to bat around during solo play, or for you to toss around the room when you want to be included in the fun.

Original price: $25.88

Football fans and cat lovers can get the best of both worlds with this Pets First NCAA football field cat scratcher. You can choose your favorite NCAA team and get a custom cat scratcher shaped like their football field. Included is a pack of cat nip that you can sprinkle on the cat scratcher for even more fun. There’s also a football-shaped swat toy you can use to play with your cat.

FIND THE PURRRFECT DOG BED FOR YOUR FURRY FRIEND

Original price: $7.99

Cats love cat grass. It’s a great alternative to cat treats, adding nutrients to your cat’s diet that high-carb treats don’t. It also provides cats with the necessary fiber to keep their digestive system healthier.

This Miracle Care Cat’A’bout cat grass kit is an easy-growing kit that requires watering just once before it grows tall enough for your cat to ear. In just one week, your cat can start enjoying their very own cat grass plant.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $10.99

The Purr Pillow Snoozin’ Sloth cat toy helps calm down cats that deal with separation anxiety or stress. When your cat squeezes or lays down on the toy, it delivers a soothing purr for a few minutes that helps calm your cat. The soft fabric cover adds to the experience, and can be washed after you remove the purring mechanism.