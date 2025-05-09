Pet feeding essentials are up to 20% off during the Amazon Pet Day sale

The Amazon Pet Day sale is your chance to stock up on everyday pet needs. The event runs from May 13 to May 14 and features exclusive deals, including up to 30% off products from top brands like Purina Pro Plan, IAMS, Hill's Science Diet and many more. Amazon Pet Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on kibble, treats, toppers and supplements for your dog or cat, all at a great price.

Find dog-feeding and cat-feeding essentials, from kibble to vitamins, on sale for up to 20% off during Amazon's 48-hour event. Sign up for Buy With Prime and have your pet picks delivered quickly. The benefits include:

Fast, free delivery on pet essentials.

Free streaming of their pets' favorite movies and shows on Prime Video.

Free Amazon Photos storage for their favorite fur baby videos, photos, and more.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Feeding essentials for dogs can be an expensive part of caring for your animal and stocking up on essentials like kibble, food toppers, and multivitamins while on sale is a great way to cut costs.

Original price: $69.95

Multivitamins for dogs can fill nutritional gaps in their diet and help support some health needs like joint support or immune function. Try the Wuffes 23-in-1 chewable dog multivitamin for a comprehensive blend of vitamins and minerals to support overall health and well-being in dogs of all breeds and ages. It's formulated with ingredients like wild Alaskan salmon oil for Omega-3 fatty acids, and it's delivered in a delicious chewable format with honey and pork liver that your dog will love.

Original price: $35.98

Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Entree & Mixer Dog Food Crunchy Mini Nibs are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, making them suitable for dogs with various dietary needs. This freeze-dried raw dog food is made with premium, USA-sourced beef. Use it as a balanced meal option, a nutritious treat, or mix it with kibble. The freeze-drying process preserves nutrients and allows for convenient storage without refrigeration.

Original price: $27.99

Stella & Chewy's Marie's Magical Breakfast Sprinkles is a perfect solution for picky eaters. The sprinkles are a freeze-dried raw dog food topper that adds raw nutrition and flavor to your dog's breakfast meal. It's a grain-free, gluten-free, and freeze-dried recipe made in the USA with raw ingredients like bacon, eggs, and natural cheddar cheese.

Original price: $34.99

Some dog breeds are prone to hip and joint problems. You can help your dog avoid problems later with this Pawfy Hip & Joint Supplement for Dogs. Pawfy's supplement is a robust formula with a high dose of Glucosamine to support hip and joint health. It also includes Chondroitin and MSM to target a range of joint issues. The supplements are naturally chicken flavored and in soft chew form. They can be given to your dog like a regular treat. Pawfy also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on all orders.

Original price: $46.98

Welcoming a puppy into your brood can be an expensive endeavor. Cut down on food costs with this IAMS Smart Puppy Large Breed Dog Food Dry deal. This puppy kibble made with real chicken supports puppies' slower, controlled growth by providing essential nutrients for healthy bone and joint development. The food features real, farm-raised chicken as the first ingredient and 22 key nutrients, including omega-3 DHA for cognitive function.

Amazon has a great selection of cat-feeding essentials on sale during their 48-hour event. It is an excellent opportunity to stock up on your cat's favorite feeding time treat or to try something new. Grab Fancy Feast's paté mouse for 20% off, or try topping a picky eater's regular food with a freeze-dried topper. Here are

Original price: $29.50

Vital Essentials Freeze Dried Raw Cat Food is freeze-dried to preserve its freshness and nutritional value. It delivers the nutrients that a raw food diet provides and is easy to store. The process retains essential vitamins and minerals in flavors your cat will love, like this duck formula.

Original price: $33.12

Iams Perfect Portions Sensitive Digestion & Skin Adult Wet Cat Food Paté is the perfect option for serving your cat a fresh meal every time. This food is formulated for cats with sensitive digestion and skin problems. It is a fiber blend with prebiotics and beet pulp, with Omega-6 and 3 Fatty Acids to promote healthy skin and a glossy coat. This comes in a twin pack that contains two individual meals for your adult cat.

Original price: $28.82

Catit Creamy is loved for its creamy texture and is designed for cats of all life stages. It comes in single-serve tubes, making it easy to add flavor and moisture to a cat's diet. This low-calorie treat can be used for multiple daily servings.

Original price: $25.19

Fancy Feast Gems Paté Cat Food Mousse Gravy is a mix of mousse paté cat food topped with gravy. It comes in a cat-pleasing Gem shape for easy eating. This perfectly balanced grain-free meal will surely be loved by your cat.

Original price: $24.99

Add Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Cat & Kitten Food Topper to your cat's food for extra nutrition and flavor. This topper is made from freeze-dried raw ingredients like chicken, organs, and bone, which are minimally processed to preserve natural nutrients. It comes in fine powder form for even flavor distribution and nutrition throughout the food.