Amazon Outlet's Labor Day sale: KitchenAid, Carhartt and more under $50

Grab Amazon outlet deals that are up to 50% off for Labor Day

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Grab a great deal on kitchen essentials and more this Labor Day.

Grab a great deal on kitchen essentials and more this Labor Day. (iStock)

This Labor Day, Amazon's Outlet is offering deals on everything you need for your home, health and wardrobe, with many items on sale for less than $50.

From kitchen essentials like the Zulay wooden spoon set and KitchenAid silicone gloves to self-care essentials like heating pads and blood pressure monitors, the savings are unbeatable. You can even refresh your wardrobe with a wide selection of Carhartt pants.

Shoulder heating pad: on sale for $14.49 (50% off)

Original price: $28.99

Use this heating pad for fast relief of neck and shoulder pain.

Use this heating pad for fast relief of neck and shoulder pain. (Amazon)

Amazon $28.99 $14.49

The neck and shoulder heating pad is perfect for relieving muscle pain. Its weighted design comfortably drapes over your neck and shoulders, while a variety of heat settings provide soothing warmth to help ease cramps and stiffness in your back, legs and feet.

SUV car cover: on sale for $24.99 (50% off)

Original price: $49.99

Keep your car protected from the elements with a car cover.

Keep your car protected from the elements with a car cover. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $24.99

The Sailnovo SUV car cover is a heavy-duty, all-weather solution for protecting your vehicle. It features a durable, seven-layer design that shields against rain, snow, UV rays, dust and scratches. The cover is equipped with a lock and straps for a secure, wind-resistant fit.

Detachable nonstick cookware set: on sale for $34.99 (50% off)

Original price: $69.99

This cookware is a great starter set or perfect for campsites.

This cookware is a great starter set or perfect for campsites. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $34.99

This detachable nonstick cookware set is a space-saving kitchen solution. The pots and pans have removable handles so they can be stacked for easy storage. They're also dishwasher-safe and work on induction cooktops.

Boncare large heating pad: on sale for $13.27 (30% off)

Original price: $18.97

This large heating pad covers a large area.

This large heating pad covers a large area. (Amazon)

Amazon $18.97 $13.27

Reach for this large heating pad for back pain relief. It provides soothing, customizable heat to a wide area, making it perfect for your back, shoulders or legs.

Beach shade tent: on sale for $44.99 (36% off)

Original price: $69.99

This tent provides excellent UPF 50 sun protection.

This tent provides excellent UPF 50 sun protection. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $44.99

The Rhino Valley beach shade tent is a portable sun shelter that offers UPF 50 protection. It's easy to set up with sandbags and poles for stability, making it a convenient and secure choice for a day at the beach or park.

Baggallini modern belt bag: on sale for $34.99 (30% off)

Original price: $50

Use this as a travel bag that keeps your hands free.

Use this as a travel bag that keeps your hands free. (Amazon)

Amazon $50 $34.99

The Baggallini modern belt bag is a stylish and functional way to carry your essentials hands-free. This compact bag has several zippered compartments to keep your items organized, and an adjustable strap lets you wear it around your waist or as a crossbody.

Blood pressure monitor: on sale for $22.99 (23% off)

Original price: $29.99

This monitor comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and a wide-range adjustable cuff.

This monitor comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and a wide-range adjustable cuff. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $22.99

This easy-to-use blood pressure monitor is perfect for monitoring your blood pressure and heart health at home. It features a large, easy-to-read LED screen and a voice broadcast function that announces your readings, making it convenient for everyone.

KitchenAid ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set: on sale for $16.99 (51% off)

Original price: $34.99

Handle hot cookware safely with this set.

Handle hot cookware safely with this set. (Amazon)

Amazon $34.99 $16.99

The KitchenAid ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set in dried rose has a flexible silicone exterior for a secure grip and a soft cotton interior for comfort. They are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees fahrenheit to keep your hands safe while cooking or baking.

6-piece wooden cooking spoons set: $24.99 (38% off)

Original price: $39.99

You'll appreciate the craftsmanship of this cooking spoon set.

You'll appreciate the craftsmanship of this cooking spoon set. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $31.96

The Zulay Kitchen six-piece wooden cooking spoons set is made from natural, food-safe wood. This set is gentle on your non-stick cookware and includes a variety of spoons for all your cooking needs.

Bamboo wooden cutting boards: on sale for $21.47 (43% off)

Original price: $37.95

Update your cutting boards with this set.

Update your cutting boards with this set. (Amazon)

Amazon $37.95 $21.47

These bamboo wooden cutting boards are gentle on knives and easy to clean. The set includes three different sizes, making them versatile for all your chopping and serving needs.

Unbreakable glass tea cup: on sale for $8.99 (50% off)

Original price: $17.99

This tea cup comes with a built-in infuser and lid.

This tea cup comes with a built-in infuser and lid. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99 $8.99

This unbreakable glass tea cup is made from borosilicate glass. The 16-ounce mug comes with a built-in infuser and lid and features a cat and cherry blossom design. It's also heat-resistant, as well as microwave and dishwasher-safe.

2-pack outdoor string lights: on sale for $18.49 (50% off)

Original price: $36.99

Add a festive touch to your patio with these lights. 

Add a festive touch to your patio with these lights.  (Amazon)

Amazon $36.99 $18.49

The Alitade two-pack of outdoor string lights are waterproof, feature warm white LED bulbs, and are connectable, allowing you to customize your patio or garden lighting.

Complete sourdough bread starter kit: on sale for $31.47 (50% off)

Original price: $62.95

Start a new hobby with this bread-making kit.

Start a new hobby with this bread-making kit. (Amazon)

Amazon $62.95 $31.47

The Amish Chef complete sourdough bread starter kit is an all-in-one kit that includes a live sourdough culture and all the tools you need to start baking your own delicious sourdough bread at home.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Carhartt washed twill pant: on sale for $35.99 (20% off)

Original price: $44.99

Try these roomy and soft pants.

Try these roomy and soft pants. (Amazon)

Amazon $44.99 $35.99

The Carhartt washed twill pants are made from a soft-washed twill. These relaxed-fit pants provide plenty of room to move and feature multiple pockets for your essentials.

Amazon Prime members get fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

