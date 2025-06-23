Amazon Essentials debuts ultra-soft activewear line, all less than $30

Amazon Essentials has launched its new activewear collection. The collection features an incredibly soft, breathable texture – perfect for those hot summer workouts. These fashionable fits work at the gym, in the studio, on the tennis court or at the farmer's market.

The Tank tennis dress from Amazon Essentials features a soft fabric that is moisture-wicking and breathable, keeping you cool and comfortable. The dress has a built-in bra and shorts, making it a great pick for a day on the tennis court or the yoga mat.

These high-waist capri yoga leggings are snug in the hips and thighs, with light compression to give you the right support during workouts. The leggings feature a flat, soft waistband that stays put during workouts.

These high-waist, full-length leggings are a snug fit with light compression to keep you feeling comfortable. They also have a concealed back pocket to store your cards or keys.

These high-waist yoga leggings with contrast trim feature a contrast trim for a fashionable touch. Whether you're working out or running errands, these leggings will keep you cool and comfy.

Try the high-waist yoga leggings with pockets from the Amazon Essentials Activewear collection. The leggings come with contouring side pockets for your phone, cards or keys. It is the perfect choice for walks and runs.

These seven-inch yoga shorts sit mid-thigh and are an excellent option for yoga classes or running errands. The shorts are crafted with a flat, soft waistband that provides gentle support without discomfort. Additionally, they feature some handy side pockets. The collection also includes five-inch yoga shorts .

Try these six-inch biker shorts with contrast trim, perfect to pair with a matching sports bra or tank top. The biker shorts are designed to rest mid-thigh for a flattering fit.

While these yoga pants are fitted through the hip and thigh, they flare at the leg for easy pairing with shoes. The high-rise sits just at the natural waist, giving these leggings an ultra-fit.

Try this bra with light support for low-impact workouts such as yoga or everyday leisure. The bra is designed to fit cups A to C, with removable cups and a bandeau neckline.

Pair this long-line padded sports bra crop tank with a pair of leggings for a cute athletic look. The tank is structured with a light support bra for A to C cup sizes.