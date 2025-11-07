Amazon announces dates for Black Friday sale, with deals starting now on Apple Watches, Google phones and more

Amazon just announced everything you need to know about its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Amazon’s Black Friday event begins on Nov. 20th and ends on Cyber Monday. But the retailer’s early Black Friday deals start today.

We’ve rounded up a few deals you can score right now. From electric toothbrushes to Bose headphones, Apple Watches and Google phones, you can save big on a holiday gift for yourself or a loved one.

Original price: $49.96

Keep your teeth clean and healthy with the help of the Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush. It’s clinically proven to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual brush. The pressure sensor automatically detects how much pressure you’re applying and warns you if you’re brushing too vigorously. A soft brush head is gentle on your gums, but still provides a deep all-over clean.

Original price: $359

Listen to your favorite songs, podcasts and shows all day long with the Bose QuietComfort headphones. Designed for all-day wear, the plush ear cushions ensure your ears won’t get sore. Cancel out background noise by switching to Quiet mode, or allow some noise in with Aware mode. The headphones have a 24-hour battery life and a quick 15-minute charge will give an additional 2.5 hours of playtime.

Original price: $149.98

A REDTIGER dash cam works on both the front and rear of your car. With wide angles, you can see movement in your blind spots and record road incidents. The cameras even have night vision, capturing your surroundings in low-light conditions. Connect the dash cam to your smartphone app and you can see playbacks of your recordings. You can even set the camera to record while you’re parked.

Original price: $1,099

A new Google Pixel 10 Pro features Gemini, Google’s AI. Gemini can identify images and products when you snap a picture, answer your questions and keep you organized. Pixel’s camera can capture pictures in low light situations and brings out incredible details, whether you’re zoomed in or out. Made to be durable, the glass is scratch resistant and drop resistant.

Original price: $199.95

Take control of your health journey when you use a Fitbit Versa 4. The large screen gives you an accurate look at your workouts, but also shows you heart rate and other health metrics. With more than 40 exercise modes, the Fitbit will capture any type of workout you can think of, including swimming, thanks to the water resistant design. You’ll also get a personalized sleep profile with your sleep score. Other features include a stress management score, guided breathing sessions and menstrual tracking.

Original price: $249.99

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL air fryer gives you two independent air frying baskets that you can run at the same time. A smart thermometer is built into the fryer, so you get the perfect cook whether you want your food rare or well-done. Dual zones can cook a six-pound chicken and all the sides at once. You can air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.

Original price: $189.99

Shark’s Steam & Scrub floor steam mop gives you a new level of clean. Using a targeted steam blast and rotating pads, you can remove stains on carpets or get hardwood floors sparkling clean. The high heat also removes up to 99.9% of household bacteria. Choose from three steam modes: light for easy cleans, normal for daily use and deep for stuck-on messes. After moping, just remove the large water tank and empty it.

Original price: $279.99

Up your security by using a Google Nest Cam with an attached floodlight. The light can tell the difference between a person, animal and vehicle, and it’ll only turn on and send alerts when it notices human activity. Alerts are sent straight to your Google Home app, with no subscription required. You can talk and listen with the speaker, so you can talk to delivery people or warn intruders. You can also call emergency services directly from the Google Home app (with a Nest Aware subscription).

Original price: $259.99

Get two kitchen appliances for the price of one with this Ninja blender and food processor combo. The blender includes a feed chute and a variety of cutting discs, so you can chop, cut, dice, blend and grate quickly. Also included in the set is a smoothie bowl maker that can power through frozen ingredients fast. There are seven automatic programs, including one for smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads and more.

Original price: $279

The Apple Watch SE 3 is Apple’s newest budget smart watch. It charges twice as fast as the SE 2, and has an 18-day battery life. Charge the watch for just 15 minutes and you get an additional eight hours of battery. You get a deeper look into your vitals and health metrics thanks to the watch’s temperature sensing ability. The watch gives you a daily sleep score and now gives sleep apnea notifications if irregular breathing is detected. Apple Intelligence also provides you a Workout Buddy that helps you reach your health goals.

Original price: $249.99

A Shark air purifier uses CleanSense IQ technology to automatically sense the quality of your air, automatically adjusting to ensure you have clean air to breathe. Unlike other purifiers, Shark has a NeverChange long-lasting filter that you don’t need to replace for the first five years. It purifies areas up to 650 square feet in just an hour, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms and small apartments. There are dimmable lights and the purifier runs quietly, so you can go about your day without listening to a constant drone.

Original price: $99

Track any lost items with the help of an Apple AirTag. Using the Find My app, you and your friends can track your items. Share the AirTag with up to five people to find items sooner. If you think your lost items are near you, the AirTag can also emit a sound to help you find them faster. You can also put the AirTag into Lost Mode and you’ll automatically be notified when it’s detected in the Find My network.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.