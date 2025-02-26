Amazon Big Spring Sale: Grab these 10 useful items at their lowest prices

Amazon is back with its Big Spring Sale, which starts on March 25 and runs until March 31. During the nearly week-long event, shoppers can snag some of the year's lowest prices on spring-cleaning, travel, fitness and more. The event is one of Amazon's largest sales events of the year.

Amazon Prime members can get access to exclusive deals during the week. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts.

Here are 10 really useful items that are at their lowest prices of the year:

Original price: $179.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Outsource your cleaning to this clever Robot Vacuum and Mop device, which is currently over 50% off. It has all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a hi-tech cleaning gadget, like laser navigation and auto recharging, plus a slim design. Customer reviews say this robot effortlessly picks up dust, hair and debris, even on high-pile carpets.

Original price: $12.99

Keep an ear and nose hair trimmer in your vanity because you won't always be on top of waxing. This clever device is simple and easy to use – just add an AA battery.

MAKE DELICIOUS PIZZA WITH THE HELP OF THESE 12 TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Original price: $8.25

Plant moms and dads or heads with curly hair need to have one of these spray bottles as part of their everyday arsenal. It's a great way to mist plants on a regular basis. Curly hair that needs wetting in the morning is easily achieved with the help of this fine mist battle.

Original price: $16.99

Grab this PS5 remote control charging station at a low price. It charges quickly and also emits a soft ambient glow.

Original price: $39.99

If you take grooming seriously, you should probably have a beard trimmer on hand to make sure your beard and edges always look sharp! This beard trimmer gets great reviews on Amazon for its quality and long battery life. It comes with 21 attachments and a dock to store the trimmer and trimmer heads.

Original price: $59.99

If you find that the bed is also your office, make it easier to work with this large surface book stand . The stand will hold up large books and laptops without tipping over.

STAY ON TOP OF YOUR HEART HEALTH WITH THE HELP OF THESE 6 MONITORING TOOLS

Original price: $46.99

If your linen closet has room for only one comforter, this should be the one it holds. This Bedsure down-alternative comforter is super soft and can be used all year. It features eight convenient tabs to make it easy to put on a duvet cover.

Original price: $14.99

The dispenser bottle allows you to slowly decant your olive oil bottle and use it as a spray for coating veggies or to pour for cooking. This is a great way to use your giant warehouse bottle of olive oil in smaller increments.

Original price: $20.99

Give your kitchen knives longer lives with the help of this four-in-one sharpener . You can sharpen a wide range of blades including stainless steel, hard steel, kitchen knives, large knives, pocket knives and scissors.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $38.95

Keep up with kitchen hygiene and replace cutting boards often. This set of three bamboo boards is a great upgrade. They look great enough to use as serving boards and they are easy to clean.