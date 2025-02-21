Amazon Big Spring Sale: Cook on a budget with these kitchen tools under $50

Cooking at home doesn’t require fancy kitchen gadgets and expensive equipment. You can easily make gourmet meals with kitchen tools and cookware for under $50.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale features cookware at a major discount, so you can stock up on kitchen must-haves for home chefs. The sale runs from March 25-31, and includes major brands like Gotham Steel pots and pans and Overmont Dutch ovens, among others.

Original price: $36.99

Slicing fruits and veggies takes time you might not have. Make the job easier with a mandolin slicer. The slicer offers four different chopping modes without needing to change the blade. You can julienne, matchstick, slice and dice. The 420 stainless steel blades effortlessly cut through your produce, creating perfectly cut pieces.

Original price: $49.95

Gotham Steel’s 10- and 11-inch frying pans combine non-stick ceramic and stainless steel to create the perfect cooking surface. The design also makes cleanup a breeze. Leftover food comes right off when you wipe the pan down. All of Gotham Steel’s products are non-toxic and chemical-free.

Original price: $36.99

A good set of stainless steel mixing bowls will be your go-to no matter what you’re mixing. The eight-piece set also includes silicone lids, making it easy to store leftovers. You also get different graters that fit over the top of the bowl, so you can chop or grate veggies, cheese, fruit and more.

Original price: $59.99

The AAOBOSI ice cream maker makes soft ice cream, sorbet, frozen yogurt and frozen drinks in just 20 to 40 minutes. You’ll get 1.5 to two quarts of ice cream from the ice cream maker. The blades and other parts of the ice cream maker are BPA-free and corrosion-resistant, so they're safe to use for years.

Original price: $59.99

The Sweetcrispy 12-in-1 air fryer is a compact, countertop air fryer that has over six quarts of space. Just add a little bit of cooking oil, and you’ll get delicious fried foods in minutes. Cook everything from chicken to fries, veggies and dozens of other foods in a healthier way when you use the Sweetcrispy air fryer.

Original price: $59.99

Woks are great frying pans for stir-fries and other one-pan meals. This 12-inch hybrid wok blends stainless steel and non-stick materials to create a pan that’s easy to cook on and even easier to clean. This high-quality pan is made from durable materials that’ll last for years and years.

Original price: $37.99

A Hot Pot electric cooker is designed for small spaces and on-the-go cooking. The cooker is a great camping companion, you just need electricity. It’s also ideal for those living in small apartments and tiny houses. Ideal for hot pot, stir-fries, soups or sautéed vegetables, this electric cooker is an all-around cooking tool.

Original price: $69.99

Dutch ovens are universal cooking tools everyone should have in their kitchen. You can sauté vegetables, make soup, bake bread and more in a Dutch oven. Overmont’s enameled cast iron Dutch oven is a beautiful piece of cookware. It has the cooking power of cast iron but is easier to cook on thanks to the enamel. Plus, you can pop it in the oven for all your baking needs.

Original price: $49.99

Stainless steel cookware is what many professional chefs prefer due to its versatility and durability. Get yourself a six-piece stainless steel pot set and be ready to cook anything. The set includes three different-sized pots and lids for each. The pots and lids are dishwasher-safe and can be cleaned using steel wool since they’re scratch-resistant.