Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Refresh your home with these furniture and home goods sales

Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you have the opportunity to completely redesign some (or even all) of the rooms in your home! The sale starts on March 25 and runs until March 31, so take advantage of furniture and home goods deals now.

You can save big on islands and racks for your kitchen, on a new couch and chairs for your living room and on nightstands and bed frames for your bedroom. Also, check out serious discounts on new bathroom storage and dining room furniture.

Original price: $169.99

Kitchen islands are a dream for many homeowners, but a lot of kitchens are just too small or awkwardly shaped to accommodate them. This rolling kitchen island cart solves that problem! It’s ultra-thin and has a fold-up section that extends the island and creates a seating area. There’s also a cabinet under the island top that provides extra storage space.

Original price: $139.99

A bakers rack is just a giant storage rack that you can put appliances on, store food and prep food if you don’t have a lot of other counter space. With about 10 different shelves, this rack can give you the storage space you desperately need in your kitchen.

Original price: $89.99

Have you wanted to upgrade your kitchen’s appearance? Adding a few new bar stools to a breakfast nook or island can go a long way. This set of two swivel bar stools offers a vintage-style look. You can choose from a handful of different colors to really personalize your kitchen’s look, plus the fun swivel feature makes these stools fun to sit in.

A simple fabric two-seater sofa from Amazon is comfortable without taking up a lot of space. Small living rooms can quickly become overcrowded, but this fabric sofa can give you some much-needed seating in a small package. The sofa is outfitted with a charging port, so you never have to worry about finding your charger again.

Original price: $169.99

Instead of choosing a bulky, mechanical-looking recliner, go with this simple cloth recliner chair. When you’re not reclining, the chair looks like any other classic living chair, but when you want to relax, the chair smoothly folds up to reveal a comfortable footrest. You can choose from eight different colors and three different fabric textures, so you can really customize your recliner to your living room’s style.

Original price: $219.99

A coffee table ties your room together and gives you a place to rest your drinks, food and other belongings. A farmhouse lift top coffee table is a beautifully crafted table with a lift top, so you can eat right at your coffee table. It’s also large enough to have ample storage.

Original price: $249.99

This platform bed frame fits easily into any style bedroom. The black frame paired with the velvet upholstered headboard creates a sturdy, breathable bed you’ll sleep well in. The frame is easy to put together and comes in five different color options.

Original price: $129.99

Spend less on a set of two solid nightstands complete with fabric drawers and a built-in charging station. You get two shelves in each nightstand and a set of three drawers. The charging station has two charging ports and two outlets.

Original price: $349.99

Get enough space for all your clothes with an eight-drawer dresser. It’s farmhouse style, so it’s ornate and vintage-looking. You can choose from five different wood finishes, including two different white options: oak, reclaimed barnwood and black.

Original price: $169.99

A Best Choice five-piece dining table combines wood and metal to make a durable, stylish table that’ll fit in small kitchens or dining rooms. The tables and chairs are easy to keep clean and blend well in any style of dining room.

Original price: $349.99

Buffet tables offer extra space for plate and tablecloth storage, but they also provide a surface top to lay out dinner or drinks during parties or at dinner time. This large buffet table is designed with a vintage feel and offers three storage drawers and two large cabinets.

Original price: $218.99

Since many dining rooms don’t have built-in storage, a hutch offers a large amount of storage without taking up too much space. This 71-inch hutch cabinet, made in a farmhouse style, gives you two huge spaces to work with. There are adjustable shelves inside the hutch, so you can create whatever kind of storage space you need.

Original price: $159.99

Add space for towels and all your bathroom products with this huge 47-inch cabinet. It has two drawers and a large upper cabinet, making it perfectly designed to accommodate all your necessities. You can choose from black, white or an oak finish.

Original price: $14.99

Small upgrades to your bathroom can make a difference. A simple metal toilet paper holder with a small spot to put your phone can help add a modern feel to your bathroom. The metal is durable and won’t rust.

Original price: $69.99

A three-tier pipe shelf is easy to install and gives you space to store your belongings. The wood and metal together give an industrial vibe and the design won’t take up too much space.