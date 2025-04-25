Amazon Beauty Sale: Save up to 35% on these men’s skincare deals

Amazon’s Summer Beauty event is in full swing, running now until May 11. There’s more than just makeup and haircare products on sale (although those are both 30% to 40% off). You can also find a large selection of men’s skincare products at a steep discount.

Whether you’re looking to take care of your beard, get rid of dark circles under your eyes or you want a new face wash that actually works, Amazon has an option for you. On Friday, May 2, men’s grooming products are specifically on sale, with discounts of up to 35%.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get all your skincare products ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to take advantage of Amazon’s annual event.

Original price: $429.99

Taking care of your beard regularly helps keep it looking healthy and keeps you more comfortable. The Braun Series 9 electric shaver kit is an advanced shaver that helps you get a close shave quickly. The kit comes with a charging station that also dries the razor with the press of a button. You’ll have plenty of time to shave, thanks to the 60-minute runtime on a single charge.

Original price: $13.69

For a more natural body wash that won’t dry out your skin, go with Method Men body wash. The glacier and granite-inspired fragrance won’t irritate your skin and is derived from plant-based cleansers. It’s also made without parabens or phthalates that can harm your skin over time.

Original price: $9.99

Do you deal with constant skin redness? Cetaphil is a trusted brand, and their redness-relieving foaming face wash can help your skin feel more rejuvenated. It won’t dry your skin out or leave it oily, and there’s no fragrance that’ll irritate your skin. Designed specifically for sensitive skin, you may have better luck with this face wash than others you’ve tried in the past.

Original price: $99

The Art of Shaving pre-shave beard oil is a luxurious oil made from a unique blend of botanicals that won’t leave an oily residue. There’s no added fragrance, and your beard will feel fresh and clean with continued use. It’s ideal for all beard types, whether you have a typically dry beard or deal with a lot of curls.

Original price: $24.18

No one wants dry, wrinkled skin. To keep your skin well hydrated, Nivea’s skin-firming body lotion is made for those with dry skin. It’s enriched with vitamin C, which can help hydrate your skin for a full 48 hours. You also get the added effect of toned and firmer skin thanks to the lotus extract and other added vitamins and minerals.

Original price: $45

Want a face wash with a little pick-me-up? Kiehl’s Facial Fuel face wash has caffeine added to it that helps brighten your skin and leaves you feeling refreshed and awake. Designed with men in mind, Kiehl’s removes built-up dirt and oil from your skin, helping it stay hydrated and smooth.

Original price: $22.45

If you’re tired of constantly looking like you haven’t gotten enough sleep, Lumin’s dark circle defense balm can help. It’s an anti-puff eye treatment that helps eliminate under-eye circles overnight. The balm contains small amounts of caffeine that constrict blood vessels under your eyes, eliminating dark circles, wrinkles and fine lines.