Amazon Baby Sale: Care for your baby's skin with these 8 essentials

Amazon's February Baby Sale event is perfect for stocking up on baby skincare essentials. The sale runs until the end of February and offers discounts on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo and more.

Caring for your baby's delicate skin, hair, and nails requires special attention. Your baby's skincare routine should start with bathing. Ensure you bathe babies regularly and opt for moisturizing baths, mild soaps, and shampoos that won't irritate the skin. A fragrance-free moisturizer can be applied to keep skin healthy. And make sure you use sun protection for older babies. Mineral sunscreens with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide are less irritating.

Nail care is also essential in maintaining healthy skin. Keep nails trimmed so that babies can avoid scratching themselves. Diaper rash is another concern for parents of babies in diapers. A thick zinc oxide diaper cream layer will help protect the skin.

Find the skincare essentials you need to maintain healthy skin care habits for your baby on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Earth Mama's Calming Lavender Baby Lotion is a blissfully relaxing blend, rich with organic calendula, rooibos and moisturizing organic oils. It is great for moisturizing and relaxing your baby after a bath. This healing ointment for babies, on sale for $14.99, is a natural baby eczema cream that delivers immediate soothing relief, accelerated recovery and long-term skin health.

Regular oil massage can help relieve tension and allow the baby to relax. The Honest Company lavender-infused body oil is made with coconut, avocado and olive oils and is designed to seal moisture after a baby's bath or shower. Try the Burt's Bees nourishing baby oil, on sale for $9.19, for a formula rich in antioxidants that will keep the baby and your skin super soft.

The Honest Company Foaming Bubble Bath is an excellent choice for babies with dry skin. This super-foaming bubble bath is made with chamomile extract and aloe. Its scent is derived from lavender, sweet almond extract and other naturally derived ingredients. Try Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Soothing Bath Treatment, which is on sale in February for $6.29 to treat eczema. This colloidal oatmeal powder can be added to a bath to help relieve dry, itchy skin caused by eczema, rashes, and other minor skin irritations.

Try Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo with Organic Calendula for an all-in-one option that you can use to safely wash your baby's hair. This tear-free formula blends into a rich lather to gently cleanse your baby's delicate skin and hair, leaving it soft and clean. For delicate skin, try Weleda Baby Calendula shampoo, on sale for $12.39.

ThinkBaby Non-Toxic Baby Sunscreen is a mineral-based nano zinc oxide sunscreen. It is safe and gentle on a baby's delicate skin and reef-safe. Try the Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Mineral Sunscreen Stick, on sale for $9.16, for an easy-to-apply sunscreen that is great for sensitive skin.

This Green Sprouts Flap Hat provides sun protection for the head, neck, and eyes. It is also made from sustainable recycled polyester and provides extra neck and shoulder protection. The MaxNova Smile Face toddler bucket hat, on sale for $11.85, has 50 SPF fabric to keep your baby safe, and the design is adorable.

If you find nail clippers too difficult to use on tiny fingernails, try keeping your baby's nails trimmed with a nail file. This eclectic baby nail file from Momcozy is rechargeable with a built-in battery. The file has a touch-and-stop function and has four replacement pads for babies and three for adult grooming. The Frida Baby NailFrida SnipperClipper Set, on sale for $10.39, comes with a set of nail clippers designed for tiny hands and one s-shaped nail file. The blades are shaped like scissors and have a safety spy hole to allow you to see precisely what you are clipping.

Desitin Maximum Strength Baby Diaper Rash Cream is thick, hypoallergenic and contains 40% zinc oxide. It is designed to soothe and relieve a baby's skin on contact by sealing out wetness and protecting chafed skin. It is also clinically shown to protect a baby's delicate skin for up to 12 hours. Boudreaux's Butt Paste, on sale for $6.98, has a high zinc concentration and smooth consistency.