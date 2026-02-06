6 alarm clocks that wake even the heaviest sleepers

Heavy sleepers who need more than a gentle alarm can rely on these clocks to get them out of bed. Designed with features like vibrating bed shakers, flashing lights and extra-loud alarms, they make it much harder to sleep through just about anything.
Latest deals on nightstand accessories
Reading light: $9.99 (57% off)
Bedside water carafe: $9.97 (29% off)
Monogrammed ring dish: $9.99 (29% off)
Wood phone docking station: $39.80 (25% off)
Apple Magsafe charger: $37 (24% off)
Plush lined eyeglasses holder: $9.99 (17% off)
Bedside table lamp with USB ports: $23.99 (17% off)
Dr. Teal’s sleep spray, pack of 3-pack: $17.61 (16% off)
Burt’s Bees overnight lip mask: $16.37 (9% off)
The Sonic Bomb: $43.99
The Sonic Bomb lives up to its name with a 113-decibel alarm built for the heaviest sleepers. Flashing red alert lights and a powerful bed shaker add extra impact, while battery backup keeps working even during a power outage.
Vibrating sweatband alarm clock: $32.99 (Orig. $36.99)
Heavy sleepers who share a bed can wake up without disturbing their partner. This wrist-worn alarm uses strong, silent vibrations with three intensity levels. Control it in the app, and wear the soft, washable band all night.
Reacher vibrating alarm clock: $29.99 (Orig. $39.99)
Heavy sleepers won’t sleep through the Reacher vibrating alarm clock. A disc-shaped shaker fits under your pillow to deliver strong vibrations, backed by a high-decibel alarm that can ring for up to an hour.
READ MORE: Alarm clocks that actually wake you up after daylight saving time ends
Projection alarm clock: $27.99
Built specifically with heavy sleepers in mind, this projection alarm clock pairs a loud alarm with bed-shaking vibrations and projects the time onto the ceiling. There's even a built-in USB port for you to charge your phone while you sleep.
READ MORE: 5 sunrise alarm clocks to wake you gently in the morning
Sharp Big Bang Super Loud alarm clock: $26.99
Designed for heavy sleepers who respond to noise, the Sharp Big Bang Super Loud alarm clock delivers six high-decibel alarm sounds, including jackhammer and siren. Adjustable volume, brightness and snooze settings let you control how intense your wake-up gets.
For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals
Clocky: $28.49 (Orig. $36)
If vibrations and sirens don’t work, Clocky might. This runaway alarm clock jumps off your nightstand and rolls away while sounding a high-pitched alarm — and there’s no snooze button to save you.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.