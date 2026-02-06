6 alarm clocks that wake even the heaviest sleepers

Heavy sleepers who need more than a gentle alarm can rely on these clocks to get them out of bed. Designed with features like vibrating bed shakers, flashing lights and extra-loud alarms, they make it much harder to sleep through just about anything.

The Sonic Bomb lives up to its name with a 113-decibel alarm built for the heaviest sleepers. Flashing red alert lights and a powerful bed shaker add extra impact, while battery backup keeps working even during a power outage.

Heavy sleepers who share a bed can wake up without disturbing their partner. This wrist-worn alarm uses strong, silent vibrations with three intensity levels. Control it in the app, and wear the soft, washable band all night.

Heavy sleepers won’t sleep through the Reacher vibrating alarm clock. A disc-shaped shaker fits under your pillow to deliver strong vibrations, backed by a high-decibel alarm that can ring for up to an hour.

Built specifically with heavy sleepers in mind, this projection alarm clock pairs a loud alarm with bed-shaking vibrations and projects the time onto the ceiling. There's even a built-in USB port for you to charge your phone while you sleep.

Designed for heavy sleepers who respond to noise, the Sharp Big Bang Super Loud alarm clock delivers six high-decibel alarm sounds, including jackhammer and siren. Adjustable volume, brightness and snooze settings let you control how intense your wake-up gets.

If vibrations and sirens don’t work, Clocky might. This runaway alarm clock jumps off your nightstand and rolls away while sounding a high-pitched alarm — and there’s no snooze button to save you.

