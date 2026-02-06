Expand / Collapse search
6 alarm clocks that wake even the heaviest sleepers

Shop options that vibrate, shake your bed and blast extra-loud alarms

Woman waking up early with alarm clock

Alarm clocks built for heavy sleepers who keep hitting snooze. (iStock)

Heavy sleepers who need more than a gentle alarm can rely on these clocks to get them out of bed. Designed with features like vibrating bed shakers, flashing lights and extra-loud alarms, they make it much harder to sleep through just about anything.

The Sonic Bomb: $43.99

A 113-decibel alarm with bed-shaking vibrations.

A 113-decibel alarm with bed-shaking vibrations. (Amazon)

Amazon $43.99

The Sonic Bomb lives up to its name with a 113-decibel alarm built for the heaviest sleepers. Flashing red alert lights and a powerful bed shaker add extra impact, while battery backup keeps working even during a power outage.

Vibrating sweatband alarm clock: $32.99 (Orig. $36.99)

This wrist-worn alarm uses strong vibrations instead of noise.

This wrist-worn alarm uses strong vibrations instead of noise. (Amazon)

Amazon $36.99 $32.99

Heavy sleepers who share a bed can wake up without disturbing their partner. This wrist-worn alarm uses strong, silent vibrations with three intensity levels.  Control it in the app, and wear the soft, washable band all night.

Reacher vibrating alarm clock: $29.99 (Orig. $39.99)

Wake up with vibrations and a high-decibel alarm.

Wake up with vibrations and a high-decibel alarm. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $29.99

Heavy sleepers won’t sleep through the Reacher vibrating alarm clock. A disc-shaped shaker fits under your pillow to deliver strong vibrations, backed by a high-decibel alarm that can ring for up to an hour.

Projection alarm clock: $27.99

Wake up to a loud alarm, vibration and ceiling projection.

Wake up to a loud alarm, vibration and ceiling projection. (Amazon)

Amazon $27.99 $23.69

Built specifically with heavy sleepers in mind, this projection alarm clock pairs a loud alarm with bed-shaking vibrations and projects the time onto the ceiling. There's even a built-in USB port for you to charge your phone while you sleep.

Sharp Big Bang Super Loud alarm clock: $26.99

The Big Bang has extra-loud alarms, including jackhammer and siren.

The Big Bang has extra-loud alarms, including jackhammer and siren. (Amazon)

Amazon $26.99

Designed for heavy sleepers who respond to noise, the Sharp Big Bang Super Loud alarm clock delivers six high-decibel alarm sounds, including jackhammer and siren. Adjustable volume, brightness and snooze settings let you control how intense your wake-up gets.

Clocky: $28.49 (Orig. $36)

You’ll have to chase this alarm clock to turn it off.

You’ll have to chase this alarm clock to turn it off. (Amazon)

Amazon $36 $28.49

If vibrations and sirens don’t work, Clocky might. This runaway alarm clock jumps off your nightstand and rolls away while sounding a high-pitched alarm — and there’s no snooze button to save you.

