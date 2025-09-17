Easy, affordable home upgrades that instantly refresh your space

If you’ve been wanting to do some DIY projects around the house, but you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve got a few simple upgrades you can make. These updates can instantly improve both the look and function of your space and sometimes even add a little value along the way. From switching out outlets to getting new lighting, here are small improvements that can make a big difference around the house.

Original price: $39.99

Upgrading your kitchen faucet to a pull-down model makes your life easier and gives your kitchen a more modern look. Amazon has a matte black faucet with two spray settings. It’s an affordable option that’s simple but gives your kitchen a sleek look. Moen’s high-end pull-down faucet is a stainless steel option that won’t hold fingerprints or rust as easily. Wayfair has a similar option that comes in all kinds of different color combinations.

10 TOOLS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON THAT’LL HELP YOU COMPLETE ALL YOUR DIY PROJECTS

Original price: $118.89

An LED mirror in your bathroom literally brightens the space and provides a modern atmosphere. You can find a simple round lighted mirror on Amazon that is both back and front-lit, so you always get the perfect lighting. If you prefer a more abstract design, Wayfair has a large asymmetrical mirror with three different light settings. You can also choose to add lighting to your existing mirror if you’re attached to it. Lumens has the Adveda LED vanity light that dims and can be turned sideways or laid flat to create a comfortable, inviting space.

Original price: $52.99

Updating your light fixtures to pendant lights can add a new style to your rooms. There are hundreds of options that can make your lighting feel more like you. Amazon has decadent glass pendants that give a floral look. You can choose between subtle amber or white glass or go bold with bright blue or red pendants.

Add some more class to your kitchen or dining room with this three-pack of crystal pendant lights from Wayfair. If you’re looking for a high-end piece, McGee & Co. has a gorgeous ruffled glass pendant. Although it’s on the pricey side, this one-of-a-kind fixture will make a statement.

Original price: $29.99

Lights you can control via an app or voice command make life a little easier, and they give your home that smart home feel. If you want to go the ultra-affordable route, this four-pack of smart lights from Amazon will do the trick. They can be controlled by both Alexa and Google Assistant and you can change the light to almost any color. Govee offers a different take on smart lighting. The Govee smart floor lamp is ultra-thin, changes color and also syncs to your music.

An accent wall can completely transform a room. There are also nearly unlimited options, from paint to paneling. Wayfair offers minimalist, modern wood slat paneling that can give any room a zen feeling. You can also go with a brick wallpaper that looks incredibly realistic and is easy to install.

Create the luxury bathroom you’ve always wanted by simply switching out your showerhead. Amazon has a high-pressure rainfall system that comes with a handheld sprayer that delivers three different water pressures. The system comes in a chrome or black version. Wayfair has a decadent gold rainfall showerhead with a pressure-balanced valve cartridge that balances hot and cold water so you don't feel sudden temperature changes.

REVAMP YOUR KITCHEN WITH THESE 5 DIY HACKS FOR UNDER $125

Original price: $18.99

A simple change like switching out dirty or outdated vent covers and outlets can go a long way in making your home feel more luxurious. This change also helps you personalize your home. Options include everything from this modern four-pack of brass outlet covers from Anthropologie to these nostalgic Greek revival covers from Wayfair. You can also get a four-pack of gold antique-looking outlet covers from Amazon.

New vent covers for your heat system can also give your home a facelift. Wayfair has a three-pack of bronze four by 10 covers that’ll stand up to frequent traffic. You can go simpler with this eight-pack of black steel vents. Replace all the vents at once to achieve a more uniform look.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Feel like you’re at the pinnacle of luxury when you install a heated towel warmer. Amazon has a simple matte black towel rack that would look great in any type of bathroom. You can either mount it on the wall, or you can leave it freestanding. You can get a similar heating rack at Walmart that has additional hooks and a top shelf for storage.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.