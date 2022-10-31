Pennsylvania governor: Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro defeats GOP challenger Doug Mastriano

In Pennsylvania, Fox News can project that Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro will defeat Republican challenger Doug Mastriano in the governor race.

The Pennsylvania governor's race was open since current Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf reached his term limit and was barred from seeking re-election this fall.

Shapiro is currently serving as Pennsylvania's attorney general, competing against Mastriano, a combat veteran, for the open seat.

The two candidates have made crime a centerpiece of their campaigns, vowing to crack down on the issue that is greatly impacting the state and its citizens.

"We're going to take back this state. And it's very important: It's just not another gubernatorial race — I believe the future of the nation is hinged upon the outcome in Pennsylvania at the governor level," Mastriano told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday.

The Republican focused on reducing the size of the state government, education and restoring law and order.

Throughout the cycle, Mastriano focused on police funding and combating rising crime, claiming there have been 437 homicides, 1,960 shooting victims, 4,411 robberies, and 9,341 stolen cars just this year.

"Our second president said ‘facts are stubborn things.' On my opponent's watch as the attorney general, crime has gone up nearly 40%. Homicides are record levels in Philadelphia on track for 600 this year, 1,000 carjackings and 4,000 robberies. I mean, it's insane," Mastriano recently stressed his concerns over Pennsylvania's crime surge during his appearance on Fox News.

Shapiro also said that tackling the issue of crime is the first step in resolving other statewide issues.

"We could do great things on education, great things on workforce development and growing the economy," the Democrat told Fox News Digital. "But if it's not a safe place to live, none of those things are going to take root."

Shapiro also claimed he would create more jobs, proposed slashing the state's nearly 10% corporate tax rate to 4% by 2025, and strengthening public safety.

Fox News' Charles Creitz and Haris Alic contributed to this report.