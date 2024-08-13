Expand / Collapse search
Men's Health

Men’s cancer deaths expected to spike more than 90% by 2050, study finds

American Cancer Society analyzed 30 cancer types to predict future trends

By Melissa Rudy Fox News
New study reveals Gen X, millennials at higher risk for certain cancers Video

New study reveals Gen X, millennials at higher risk for certain cancers

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat provides details on the study from the American Cancer Society.

The prevalence of cancer among men is expected to skyrocket globally in the coming decades, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society (ACS).

To predict future risk, Australian researchers analyzed the mortality rates tied to 30 different types of cancer among adult men in 2022, based on data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer across 185 countries and territories. 

Based on those findings, they predicted that between 2022 and 2050, men’s cancer cases will spike by around 84% — going from 10.3 million to 19 million.

Male cancer deaths are expected to increase by 93% in that same time frame, reaching 10.5 million by 2050.

Cases are expected to more than double among men 65 and older, as well as for those who live in areas with a low or medium Human Development Index (HDI, a measure of a country’s average rankings in health, knowledge and standard of living).

Man at doctor

The prevalence of cancer among men is expected to skyrocket globally in the coming decades, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society. (iStock)

Poorer survival is also projected for rare cancers, such as pancreatic.

The findings were published in Cancer, the journal of the ACS.

In 2020, men were 43% more likely to die of cancer than women, and their diagnosis rate was 19% higher, statistics show.

Men have been shown previously to engage more in modifiable risk factors for cancer, including smoking and consuming alcohol.

They are also less likely to get regular screenings for male-specific cancers, the study authors noted.

Man talking to a doctor

Experts predict that between 2022 and 2050, men’s cancer cases will spike by around 84% — going from 10.3 million to 19 million. (iStock)

The 10 cancers with the highest age-standardized mortality rates among men are lung cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, leukemia, bladder cancer, and cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

To help reduce the impact of cancers on men, the researchers called for reducing modifiable risk factors and making male-specific screenings more accessible, among other efforts.

Man drinking beer

Men have previously been shown to engage more in modifiable risk factors for cancer, including smoking and consuming alcohol. (iStock)

"Strengthening health infrastructure, enhancing workforce quality and access, fostering national and international collaborations, and promoting universal health coverage are crucial to reducing cancer disparities and ensuring cancer equity among men globally," the study authors wrote.

Potential limitations

The researchers acknowledged some limitations of the study, including the quality of the data provided by some countries and territories.

"Estimates in low-HDI and medium-HDI countries could be less accurate because the majority of these jurisdictions have relatively low-quality cancer registries and/or civil and vital statistics registration systems," the authors wrote.

They also noted that some "measures of cancer burden, such as years of life lost or years lived with disability," were not available in the original data and could not be included in the study.

Fox News Digital reached out to the ACS and physicians for comment.