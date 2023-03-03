Wyclef Jean wants to sell you a wild electric supercar

Wyclef Jean wrote a song about a "Fast Car" and now he's making one.

The musician has joined the team at startup Apex Motors, which has designed an electric coupe with supercar performance called the AP0.

The butterfly-door two-seater was first unveiled as a concept in 2020 and features lightweight carbon fiber construction.

It weighs around 2,600 pounds, which is just a little more than a Mazda MX-5 Miata despite having a 1,200-pound 90 kilowatt-hour battery that should be good for 300 or so miles of range.

It is powered by a 650 horsepower electric motor that the company claims it can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, which would make it one of the quickest cars in the world, and is advertised with a 190 mph top speed.

Jean contributed to the audio system, which delivers an "enhanced music and sound experience, analyzing the driver and playing song selections that best fit the mood for optimal driving experience," according to a press release.

The car will be making its U.S. debut at an event during Amelia Island Concours Week in Florida on March 5. Its target price was previously under $200,000.

Apex Motors was founded in Hong Kong and the AP0 designed and set to be manufactured in the U.K., but a placard in the images released for the Amelia Island event says "Made in USA."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the company for more information on its production plans and Jean's involvement.

The former Fugee has owned several high-end sports cars over the years including from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani – and served as the Grand Marshall for the NASCAR playoffs race at Dover International Speedway in 2017.