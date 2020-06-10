Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Races at Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville Speedway is NASCAR’s shortest track, but it looms large in Cup Series history.

The .526-mile “paperclip” has been a stop on the circuit since 1949 and remains a fan and driver favorite, hosting two events annually where winners take home a grandfather clock that honors the local furniture industry.

Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with nine wins at the Virginia oval and can move into third place on the all-time wins list with one more. So who's he looking to leapfrog?

JEFF GORDON: 9 WINS

Gordon was always a front-runner at Martinsville, with an average finish of 6.74 during his career.

DARRELL WALTRIP: 11 WINS

Waltrip was a wiz on the short tracks. Along with his 11 wins at Martinsville, he holds the record at Bristol Motor Speedway with 12.

RICHARD PETTY: 15 WINS

Petty’s 15 victories at Martinsville tie the record for the most by a driver at a single track with his own 15 wins at North Wilkesboro.

