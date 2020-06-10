Expand / Collapse search
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Races at Martinsville Speedway?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Martinsville Speedway is NASCAR’s shortest track, but it looms large in Cup Series history.

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The .526-mile “paperclip” has been a stop on the circuit since 1949 and remains a fan and driver favorite, hosting two events annually where winners take home a grandfather clock that honors the local furniture industry.

Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with nine wins at the Virginia oval and can move into third place on the all-time wins list with one more. So who's he looking to leapfrog?

JEFF GORDON: 9 WINS

Gordon's last win at Martinsville came in 2015.

Gordon's last win at Martinsville came in 2015.

Gordon was always a front-runner at Martinsville, with an average finish of 6.74 during his career.

DARRELL WALTRIP: 11 WINS

Waltrip's first Martinsville win in 1976 was the third of his 84 career victories.

Waltrip's first Martinsville win in 1976 was the third of his 84 career victories.

Waltrip was a wiz on the short tracks. Along with his 11 wins at Martinsville, he holds the record at Bristol Motor Speedway with 12.

RICHARD PETTY: 15 WINS

Petty won at Martinsville seven years in a row from 1967-1973.

Petty won at Martinsville seven years in a row from 1967-1973.

Petty’s 15 victories at Martinsville tie the record for the most by a driver at a single track with his own 15 wins at North Wilkesboro.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos