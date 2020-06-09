Ryan Blaney to start from pole at Martinsville Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race

Ryan Blaney will be starting from pole position at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night, after the NASCAR Cup Series field was set by a random draw.

Due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus, NASCAR hasn't been holding practice or qualifying sessions before most of the races since the season restarted in May.

Instead, the field has been broken up into four groups based on the season standings (1-12, 13-24, 25-36, 37-40), and positions assigned randomly within each group.

Blaney finished in fourth and fifth in the two races at Martinsville in 2019, which were won by Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.

Here is the full lineup for Wednesday's 500-lap race, which will be broadcast on FS1 at 7 p.m. EDT:

1 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske

2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing

3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske

4 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing

5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing

6 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske

7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing

8 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports

9 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing

10 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing

11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports

12 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing

13 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing

14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing

15 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports

16 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing

17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing

18 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports

19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing

20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing

21 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports

22 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing

23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports

24 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing

25 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing

26 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing

27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing

28 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing

29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports

30 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing

31 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports

32 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing

33 David Starr 53 Rick Ware Racing

34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing

35 Garrett Smithley 77 Spire Motorsports

36 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing

37 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing

38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

39 Reed Sorenson 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing