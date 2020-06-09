Ryan Blaney to start from pole at Martinsville Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race
Ryan Blaney will be starting from pole position at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night, after the NASCAR Cup Series field was set by a random draw.
Due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus, NASCAR hasn't been holding practice or qualifying sessions before most of the races since the season restarted in May.
Instead, the field has been broken up into four groups based on the season standings (1-12, 13-24, 25-36, 37-40), and positions assigned randomly within each group.
Blaney finished in fourth and fifth in the two races at Martinsville in 2019, which were won by Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.
Here is the full lineup for Wednesday's 500-lap race, which will be broadcast on FS1 at 7 p.m. EDT:
1 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
4 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
10 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
16 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
18 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
22 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
24 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
25 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
26 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
30 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
31 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
32 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
33 David Starr 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
35 Garrett Smithley 77 Spire Motorsports
36 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
39 Reed Sorenson 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing