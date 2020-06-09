Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Ryan Blaney to start from pole at Martinsville Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ryan Blaney will be starting from pole position at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night, after the NASCAR Cup Series field was set by a random draw.

Blaney finished fourth at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus, NASCAR hasn't been holding practice or qualifying sessions before most of the races since the season restarted in May.

Instead, the field has been broken up into four groups based on the season standings (1-12, 13-24, 25-36, 37-40), and positions assigned randomly within each group.

SEE IT: BUBBA WALLACE FAINTS TWICE ON LIVE TV

Blaney finished in fourth and fifth in the two races at Martinsville in 2019, which were won by Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.

Here is the full lineup for Wednesday's 500-lap race, which will be broadcast on FS1 at 7 p.m. EDT:

1    Ryan Blaney    12    Team Penske
2    Aric Almirola    10    Stewart-Haas Racing
3    Joey Logano    22    Team Penske
4    Clint Bowyer    14    Stewart-Haas Racing
5    Martin Truex Jr.    19    Joe Gibbs Racing
6    Brad Keselowski    2    Team Penske
7    Kyle Busch    18    Joe Gibbs Racing
8    Alex Bowman    88    Hendrick Motorsports
9    Kurt Busch    1    Chip Ganassi Racing
10    Kevin Harvick    4    Stewart-Haas Racing
11    Chase Elliott    9    Hendrick Motorsports
12    Denny Hamlin    11    Joe Gibbs Racing
13    Erik Jones    20    Joe Gibbs Racing
14    Tyler Reddick    8    Richard Childress Racing
15    William Byron    24    Hendrick Motorsports
16    Ryan Newman    6    Roush Fenway Racing
17    Ricky Stenhouse Jr.    47    JTG Daugherty Racing
18    John Hunter Nemechek    38    Front Row Motorsports
19    Matt DiBenedetto    21    Wood Brothers Racing
20    Matt Kenseth    42    Chip Ganassi Racing
21    Jimmie Johnson    48    Hendrick Motorsports
22    Austin Dillon    3    Richard Childress Racing
23    Bubba Wallace    43    Richard Petty Motorsports
24    Chris Buescher    17    Roush Fenway Racing
25    Corey LaJoie    32    Go Fas Racing
26    JJ Yeley    27    Rick Ware Racing
27    Cole Custer    41    Stewart-Haas Racing
28    Ryan Preece    37    JTG Daugherty Racing
29    Michael McDowell    34    Front Row Motorsports
30    Ty Dillon    13    Germain Racing
31    Brennan Poole    15    Premium Motorsports
32    Christopher Bell    95    Leavine Family Racing
33    David Starr    53    Rick Ware Racing
34    Quin Houff    00    StarCom Racing
35    Garrett Smithley    77    Spire Motorsports
36    Joey Gase    51    Petty Ware Racing
37    Daniel Suarez    96    Gaunt Brothers Racing
38    Timmy Hill    66    Motorsports Business Management
39    Reed Sorenson    7    Tommy Baldwin Racing

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos