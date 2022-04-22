Expand / Collapse search
What NASCAR Cup Series driver has the most wins at Talladega Superspeedway?

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR's longest track

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Bubba Wallace entered the history books last October with his win at Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR's longest track at 2.66 miles.

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR's longest track at 2.66 miles. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Wallace's victory in the rain-shortened race was only the second ever by a Black driver in the Cup Series and added his name to a list of legends who have won at NASCAR's longest track.

Coming off the win and consecutive second-place results at Daytona Superspeedway, Wallace is one of the favorites going into the Geico 500 on Sunday, April 24, but he'll have to win a few more to become one of the all-time winners at the track.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: 6 WINS

Keselowski is the defending champion of the Talladega spring race.

Keselowski is the defending champion of the Talladega spring race. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Keselowski has the most wins at Talladega of any active driver and has the opportunity to pass the two in front of him this year.

DALE EARNHARDT JR.: 6 WINS

Earnhardt Jr. found the most Superspeedway success at Talladega.

Earnhardt Jr. found the most Superspeedway success at Talladega. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Dale Jr. learned anything from his father, it’s how to drive at Talladega. The NASCAR scion scored six wins at the track, including an unprecedented four in a row from October 2001 to April 2003.

JEFF GORDON: 6 WINS

Gordon's 2007 Talladega win was the 80th of his career.

Gordon's 2007 Talladega win was the 80th of his career. (John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Gordon won six times at Talladega, but one may have felt more like a defeat. His victory at the April 29, 2007 race moved him ahead of the late Dale Earnhardt on the all-time wins list with 77, and it happened on Earnhardt’s birthday, resulting in boos and beer cans being hurled his way.

DALE EARNHARDT: 10 WINS

No driver could match Dale ‘The Intimidator’ Earnhardt at Talladega.

No driver could match Dale ‘The Intimidator’ Earnhardt at Talladega. (ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

The Intimidator’s last career win came at Talladega, when he beat Kenny Wallace in an epic battle for the checkered flag by .119 seconds. But in 1993 he led Eddie Irvan across the finish line by just .02 seconds, which is tied for fourth-closest finish in NASCAR history.

The 2022 Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FOX.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos