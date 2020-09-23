Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV revealed with free charging deal

Volkswagen has revealed its first purpose-built electric car for the United States.

The ID.4 compact crossover is set to go on sale late this year as an import from Germany, but the production of U.S. market cars will shift to the automaker’s Chattanooga, Tenn., factory in 2022.

The four-door, five-passenger vehicle is built on the company’s new modular electric vehicle platform that will underpin several all-electric models in the coming years and is slightly smaller than the VW Tiguan.

Prices will start at $39,990 for a rear-motor, rear-wheel-drive ID.4 with 201 hp and an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack that’s good for an estimated range of 250 miles per charge. Volkswagen is including three years of free charging on the Electrify America public charging station network, which offers DC Fast Charging capability that can recharge the battery from 5% to 80% in 38 minutes.

The ID.4 enters an increasingly crowded segment that includes the Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Kona EV and Kia Niro EV, which offer a similar range and price.

The ID.4 is equipped with a list of standard high-tech features that includes two digital displays, navigation, voice controls for the climate and infotainment systems, a wireless smartphone charger and a suite of electronic driver aids with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.

A 302 hp, all-wheel-drive model will join the lineup in 2021, while the ID.4 will launch with a limited production 1st Edition model that adds a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, “play” and “pause” logos on the accelerator and brake pedals, along with other convenience and appearance features for $43,995.

Electric VW’s are currently eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, which has expired for Tesla and GM due to sales thresholds being exceeded, and VW said it expects to reduce the base price of the ID.4 to $35,000 when Tennessee production begins.

