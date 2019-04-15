Unlicensed driver takes dad's Aston Martin on joyride and promptly wrecks it

Sneaking a ride in your dad’s Aston Martin is never a good idea, but it’s even worse when it’s not his, you don’t have a license and you wreck it.

That’s exactly what 20-year-old George Jones did last November in Painswick, U.K., SWNS reports.

The aspiring musician went for a joyride in an Aston Martin Rapide sedan that his father had rented, hit a truck on a two-lane road and flipped the exotic car. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, but investigators soon traced its owner and discovered what happened.

Jones was charged with “aggravated vehicle taking” and driving without a license or insurance, and was sentenced to 250 hours of community service and eight months in a young offenders detention center, the latter suspended for 12 months.

VIDEO CAPTURES DRIVER WRECKING $280G LAMBORGHINI AT SUPERCAR MEET:

He was also banned from driving for two years and had to pay a £425 ($600) fine.

As for the car, the court was told that it had been worth £50,000 ($65,000) prior to the crash, but just £15,000 ($20,000) afterward and had to be written off.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE