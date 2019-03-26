Video captures driver wrecking $280,000 Lamborghini outside supercar meet

A Lamborghini driver leaving a supercar meet-up in London over the weekend wrecked his $280,000 coupe in the most embarrassing way possible.

Video shows the Huracan Performante lined up next to another Lamborghini on a narrow, two-way road when the driver floors it and pulls away.

Three seconds later the car spins out and slams into a tree and a brick wall as he approaches a curve and appears to slow for oncoming traffic.

No one, including the driver was injured in the accident, but the car was left with serious damage everywhere but the left side.

"The crowd were loving the cars making noise and driving away fast from the event, but everyone seemed shocked and sad to see the crash,” one witness told SWNS.

No one more than the unidentified driver, who onlookers say was in tears.

No charges have been filed as a result of the incident, according to The Sun.

